WRENTHAM — Norton High junior Isabella Pietrasiewicz owns the sixth-fastest pair of feet, the fastest of all cross country runners in the Eastern Mass. Division 4 Championship Meet.
Pietrasiewicz and the Bishop Feehan High girls’ cross country team will be boarding a bus for Gardner next weekend to participate in the MIAA State Championship Meet — expectedly and unexpectedly.
Pietrasiewicz upstaged Hockomock League champion Abby Hassman to win the MIAA Division 4 Meet championship by a whopping 20-second margin at 18:55.
Meanwhile, with five runners among the top 51 finishers, including a strong sixth-place showing from senior Sophia Arruda, the Shamrocks captured fourth place at the MIAA Division 3 Championship Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
Pietrasiewicz picked up her pace after the mile-and-a-half mark, as “she was too slow and she knew it,” Norton coach Kent Taylor said. The Lancer logged a personal best on the 3.1-mile Wrentham course, five seconds off of her career-best time on the flat surface of the Barnstable Fairgrounds for the Twilight Meet.
Pietrasiewicz was one of only eight female runners who cracked the 20-minute mark during the six divisional championship races — only one runner in Division 1, two runners in Division 2, one in Division 3, and overall meet champion Carmel Fitzgibbon of Weston (17:36.3) have better times.
In addition to surpassing Hassman (19:19.4) for the Division 4 title, the area will have two other shining stars contending for the All-State Meet title: Seekonk High’s Abigail Tenreiro, who took third in the Division 5 Meet (19:10), and Bishop Feehan High‘s Sophia Arruda (19:45), who took sixth in the Division 3 Meet.
“She went out 5:45, 5:50 that first mile-and-a-half and it didn’t work out,” Taylor said of Pietrasiewicz changing tactics a bit. “She stayed in third place and then decided to outkick them,” ultimately surpassing Lindsay MacLellan of North Reading and Hassman, the third-place finisher who was slowed by leg cramps.
Pietrasiewicz prepared for the meet by putting in some 25-30 miles during the week, “but we had a big workout on Tuesday, and she was ready to run,” Taylor said.
Returning to the state meet after a two-year absence, Bishop Feehan coach Bob L’Homme said, “I was very pleased because it’s a young team.”
Arruda covered the course at 19:45, then the Shamrocks moved into contention for the team title when sophomore Morgan Kennedy and junior Amelia Mignacca finished at 20:37, taking the 26th and 27th spots.
Then a pair of Shamrock freshmen, Camdyn Asselin and Valerie Capalbo, finished within seven seconds of each other for the 42nd and 51st spots.
Also in the Division 3 Meet, North Attleboro High juniors Melissa Sapini (21:31.7) and Shruti Srinivasan finished within a second of each other for the No. 61 and 62 spots.
Tenreiro, the Seekonk High senior, was in second place in the Division 5 race with 500 yards to go and finished just one second out of that spot. “She ran a smart race,” Warrior coach Frank Mooney said of Tenreiro being in the No. 8 spot after the first loop on the course. “She’s really strong at the end of a race,” as was sister Warrior Hannah Bradbury, who broke into the top 20 by taking No. 18 (20.34).
With the third-place finish, Hassman earned her fourth consecutive trip to the All-State meet.
In the Division 1 Meet, Attleboro High senior Kelley Neuendorf broke into the top 50, taking the No. 35 spot (20:32), 35 seconds ahead of teammate Kimberly Estaban, the Bombardiers’ No. 2 finisher. Meanwhile, AHS freshman Jazlyn Miller-Villaneuva finished among the top 100.
In the Division 2 Meet, King Philip High flash Maya Evans finished 15th (19:40.6) and Mansfield High’s Tessa Lancaster cracked into the top 30 by finishing 23rd at 19:54.3.
Division 1 Meet
Attleboro placements: 35-Kelly Neuendorf 20:32, 59-Kimberly Esteban 21:07, 83-Jazlyn Miller-Villaneuva 21:56, 92-Diana Blouin 22:12, 116-Juliana Parsons 22:57, 131-Morgan Coleman 23:40.
Division 2 Meet
King Philip placements: 15-Maya Evans 19:40.6, 69-Meg Sherwood 21:03.6, 110-Ava Pisani 22:22.0, 120-Dayna Aubin 22:44.8, 121-Abigail Simmons 22:44.9, 133-Abigail Meader 23:17.5, 141-Erin Regnier 25:00.6.
Mansfield placements: 23-Tessa Lancaster 19:54.35, 98-Emma Lamson 21:55.55, 115-Jessica Alestock 22:28.44, 126-Alexis Divasta 22:49.54, 129-Anne Riley 22:57.14, 130-Devin Anderson 23:03.05
Division 3 Meet
Bishop Feehan placements: 6-Sophia Arruda 19:45, 26-Morgan Kennedy 20:37, 27-Amelia Mignacca 20:37, 42-Camdyn Asselin 20:59, 51-Valerie Capalbo 21:06, 60-Isabella Simoneau 21:27, 65-Madison Cameron 21:35.
North Attleboro placements: 61-Melissa Sapini 21:31.7, 62-Shruti Srinivasan 21:32.76, 74-Natalie Kaiser 21:46, 101-Emily Manning 22:15, 106-Emily Manning
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: 61-Isabel Murdock 22:07.2, 84-Kiara Abrantes 22:46.6, 100-Kristin Corvi 223:18.7, 141-Talia Vicente 25:07.3, 146-Molly Walsh 25:20.3, 57-Kylie Antonio 27:25.2.
Division 4 Meet
Norton placements: 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 18:55, 24-Skye Goba 21:04, 57-Emma Wisnaskas 22:02, 83-Sarah LaFrancois 22:46, 85-Allison Leo 22:47, 87-Sienna Pietrasiewicz 22:51, 96-Ashley Johnson 23:12.
Foxboro placements: 4-Abby Hassman 19:19,4, 56-Emily Steele 21:58.8, 66-Anya Doherty 22:14.2, 70-Emily Lacy 22:21.2, 78-Amy Conley 22:39.3, 127-Isabel Hallal 24:16.
Division 5 Meet
Seekonk placements: 3-Abigail Tenreiro 19:10, 18-Hannah Bradbury 20:34, 40-Kyle Halpin 21:20, 69-Kelsey Gendrau 22:09, 93-Julia Rickard 22:49, 106-Delia Rancourt 23:09, 110-Vanessa Jacombe 23:20.
