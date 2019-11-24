WORCESTER -- Relentless on the attack, the Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team put forth a clinic in breaking down defenses to bring home the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament championship.
"We run people into the ground," Bishop Feehan High coach Phil Silva said of the 17 shots and five corner kicks created during the final 40 minutes of play at Worcester State Saturday, resulting in a 3-2 victory for the Shamrocks over Westfield High.
"We didn't want them (defense) to set up -- if you look at the chances that we had in the second half, it was beautiful to watch, that's us at our best."
In extending their unbeaten streak to 24 matches (23-0-1), Bishop Feehan wore the Western Mass. champion Bombers out physically during the second half, taking the lead for the third time of the match on junior striker Francesca Yanchuk's second goal of the match, in the 80th minute of play.
"As a team, we just controlled them," Silva said of the Shamrocks creating their own pace, owning possession and controlling the play. What we do well is run at people and put them on their heels.
"We just dominated, we did that the whole second half. -- it was a deserved outcome, without question."
The Shamrocks owned a one-goal lead at intermission, courtesy of Yanchuk's 40th goal of the season, in the 39th minute, taking a cross from Hailey Goodman atop the penalty box area and then splitting a pair of Bomber defenders and funneling the ball into the lower left side of the net.
However, matters were in doubt. The Shamrocks' attack was reduced to long ball chances (and no corner kicks) during the first half as Westfield opted to have a wall of of five or six defenders.
Then Westfield's star striker, Chandler Pedolzsky quickly erased Bishop Feehan's lead, scoring in the first minute of the second half, beating a pair of Shamrock defenders for possession of the ball.
To make matters worse, Westfield pulled into a deadlock with 10 minutes left.
The Shamrocks had the better run of play in the second half and regained the lead on junior Kelly Coady's goal at 61 -- on a textbook series of passes from the right flank by Goodman to Yanchuk atop the penalty box area and then to the left side.
But that lead didn't last long either. Pedolzsky sent a short side right shot from along the goalline that was inadvertently directed into the back of the Bishop Feehan net by a Shamrock defender trying to clear the ball at 70.
"It was an amazing last 20 minutes of soccer, it was beautiful to watch," Silva said of the Shamrocks imposing their will, Yanchuk and Goodman exploiting the Bombers by creating one scoring chance after another -- Yanchuk drives just over the crossbar or just wide of the posts, Goodman corner kicks, a header by Moskal at 56 that head goal written all over it, a point blank chance by Grace Robison at 75.
"The excitement of the game, I don't know how you can ever forget that -- it was as exciting a soccer game as I've ever been a part of," Silva added.
"They came out hard with six (defenders) at you," Silva said of Westfield putting up an almost impenetrable wall during the first 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the Western Mass. champion Bombers (17-3-2) were physically imposing their will.
"Frannie, Hailey, the midfield -- they just out-work people," Silva added of the Shamrocks' collective ambitions. "By the end of the game, you're just watching the other team slow down.
"I just said (at halftime) that we had to play quicker, you guys are letting them get back (defensively to set up). If you get them (the Shamrock forwards) the ball quicker, we'll be running at them, they won't be able to set up. You have to release the ball quicker."
The Shamrocks midfield of Lindsey Moskal, Sydney Kofton and Grace Robison were more forceful in their challenges for 50-50 balls, such that Westfield did not have a corner kick during the second half. Madison Brecker, the Shamrocks' junior goalkeeper (11 saves) faced just one truly challenging situation, that in the 48th minute on a direct kick, making the initial stop and then clutching the loose ball, taking away a rebound bid.
"We told our forwards to come back and check harder and get the ball at their feet. You saw what happened when we had the ball at the feet of Hailey (Goodman) and Frannie (Yanchuk)."
"All we had to do was release those three (Goodman, Yanchuk and Kelly Coady) up top early, get the ball to Hailey's feet, to Frannie's feet and we just ran at them," Silva said of the Shamrocks turning to their speed to attack the Westfield defense.
