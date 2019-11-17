HINGHAM — Bishop Feehan junior striker Francesca Yanchuk scored a pair of second-half goals, including the game-winner in the 68th minute, as the No. 2 seed Shamrocks rallied from a one-goal deficit and claimed the program’s first-ever Division 1 South Sectional title following a 2-1 victory over top-seeded King Philip at Hingham High on Saturday.
“It’s amazing to beat a team as good as these guys,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of previously unbeaten King Philip (21-1), after the Shamrocks and Warriors each had five shots on goal, with KP holding a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
“We definitely couldn’t have done it if we didn’t work together,” Yanchuk said after netting career goals No. 106 and No. 107 in the title match. “We just kind of clicked and we put it all together.”
The South Sectional champion Shamrocks (21-0-1) will take on North Sectional champion Brookline at Norwell High on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In addition to Yanchuk, the Feehan defense, including Ashley Kelly, Anna Jones, Annie Pearl and others, made the game difficult for KP’s 50-point producer Avery Snead and 22-goal scorer Chloe Layne. It showed, as the Warriors did not have a shot on goal for the opening 35 minutes of the second half, while still creating a few opportunities off frame.
“I think there’s a lot of passion,” Silva said of the Shamrocks’ defensive effort against the Warriors’ two-headed monster on the top line. “But it was really just keeping the ball in front of us, and don’t let them get on a break, make them work for every shot. And they (KP) had to. They had to work for it.”
Snead scored the lone goal for the Warriors on a corner kick from Makayla Griffin in the 35th minute. It gave KP a 1-0 advantage heading into the intermission, but Feehan did not let up at the onset of the second half. The Shamrocks had a much stronger run of play than that in the first half, while sporadically creating chances of their own.
“Feehan did a good job. They really did,” KP coach Gary Pichel said. “They never stopped, they kept coming. They had more energy than I thought they would have in the second half. I thought they would slow down a bit, but they got a lot of good breaks, so it gave them more momentum and they were able to push through. Like I said, hats off to them. They worked hard for it. Both teams were deserving of winning this thing, but they came out on top.”
Yanchuk netted the equalizer for Feehan on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute as the junior deposited her right-footed strike just inside the left post. The goal completely changed momentum of the game.
“If there’s a South Sectional MVP, it has to be her,” Silva said of Yanchuk, who later tallied the game-winner for the Shamrocks for the second consecutive time.
And Yanchuk’s strong second half followed a frustrating first half, as she was limited in both touches and scoring chances by KP freshman defender Grace Lawler. Lawler, who has drawn opponents’ best offensive player all year, man-marked the more physical Yanchuck and matched her with her own speed and tenacity. It was a major reason the Warriors held the 1-0 lead at the break.
With the seconds ticking down, KP had a few late chances, including a shot on goal by Jenny Montville in the 75th minute, a shot on goal from Layne in the 77th minute, and a Snead header on a corner kick in the 79th minute. Additionally, earlier in the contest, Taryn Greenberg controlled a direct kick from Griffin in the 22nd minute, but sent the chance over the crossbar; Snead had a chance down the right flank saved in the 30th minute; Montville had a chance from the right side narrowly miss the crossbar in the 48th minute; and Layne had an opportunity on a one-touch shot on a left-to-right cross from Kiera Lindmark in the 53rd minute that sailed just over the crossbar.
The Shamrocks had chances of their own, with set pieces in the 10th, 11th and 16th minutes before a direct kick from Hailey Goodman led to a shot on goal from Yanchuck in the 25th minute; Goodman also had a point-blank shot on goal from the right side of the 18-yard box in the 51st minute. Shamrock goaltender Madison Breckner finished with five saves, while KP goaltender Taylor Butler had three stops on the backline.
Bishop Feehan will advance to the Division 1 State Final Four, while KP will close out the year with its lone loss of the season.
“I’m very proud of the kids. I’m super-proud of them,” Pichel said of KP, which graduates nine seniors. “They’re champs in my eyes, in the eyes of their fans, and their families and friends. I’m going to be sad to see these kids go.”
