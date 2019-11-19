ATTLEBORO — There are very few states across the continent of the United States that a soccer ball has not been at the feet of Francesca Yanchuk.
“I would never be the player that I am not playing club soccer,” said the fleet-footed, junior scoring machine who represents Bishop Feehan High School during the fall season and the Mendon-based New England Futbol Club (NEFC) the rest of the year said.
“Colorado, Florida, New York, California, the Southern states, out in the Midwest, I’ve been all over, I’ve been able to see a lot of different parts of the country,” the Shamrock striker said while preparing at McGrath Stadium.
Yanchuk has scored 39 goals this season for Bishop Feehan to boost her career total to 107, shattering the previous Shamrock career record of 102 goals set by Maddie Jolin, who opted to bypass a collegiate soccer career to play basketball at Providence College.
And Yanchuk still has another season remaining on Holcott Drive.
The Division 1 South champion Shamrocks (21-0-1) meet Brookline (15-1-5), the owner of two consecutive MIAA Division 1 North Sectional titles in the Division 1 State Semifinal at Norwell High Wednesday with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Yanchuk has been dazzling for Bishop Feehan in the post-season with pairs of goals in three matches and two points in another.
“She has blazing speed, but she’s strong too – it’s tough to knock her off the ball,” Bishop Feehan High coach Phil Silva said of Yanchuk. The North Attleboro resident will take her game to Providence College for the 2021 fall season, joining current King Philip High Warrior senior Avery Snead.
In the Shamrocks’ tournament opener, Yanchuck had a goal and an assist, producing the match-winning goal in the 54th minute of a 2-0 decision over Marshfield.
“The last two weeks have been her best matches at Feehan,” Silva said. “When you’re playing the quality of the opponents that we’re playing and still finding a way to score, that’s a special player.”
In the quarterfinal round match, also at McGrath Stadium, against Plymouth North, Yanchuk scored twice, in the 53rd and 77th minutes of the match, Bishop Feehan scoring three second half goals in a 3-0 verdict.
In the semifinal round against Natick at Whitman-Hanson High, the Shamrocks were forced into overtime. But, Yanchuk’s second goal of the match, a spectacular feat defying three defenders in the second “sudden victory” session, in the 93rd minute brought home a 2-1 victory.
And on Saturday, at Hingham High, contested by No. 1 seeded, unbeaten King Philip, Yanchuk scored a pair of second half goals – the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and the match-winner in the 68th minute – to deliver a 2-1 victory.
“Teams put her down all the time,” Silva said of Yanchuk being tugged and tripped, shoved and stepped upon routinely, opponents attempting to neutralize here with a defender in back of her to deny her speed and in front of her to deny her possession of the ball.
“She’s taken to the ground numerous times, but she’s tough and she’s quick,” Silva added of her ability to break down defenses with her speed and dribbling skills. “She’s very accurate with her shots too, she hits her target a lot.
“Bishop Feehan has had some pretty good players who came before her, but she’s done somethings where you say to yourself, ‘Did I just see that?’”
There have only been a handful of matches in which Yanchuk hasn’t scored. “We’re a team that if teams want to and can shut down Frannie, we’ve been able to find other ways to win.”
Yanchuk was a member of the NEFC team which advanced to the national semifinals in California over the summer. “I definitely improved so much from last year, in everything and I work out every day,” she said of her improved strength and stamina.
“At times, I get frustrated — people knock me down, but I get up,” Yanchuk said of always being contested for possession of the ball and space. “I knew that we had a really good team coming into the season and we’re working so well together as a team.
“I just keep working hard, doing whatever I can to help my team win. In some of the matches, even though we’ve been tied or held scoreless, our mentality is to keep working, we never give up.
“Like against KP, we were down, but once we got that first goal, everything changed, we knew that we could score another one. We’re a second half team.”
And plenty of more second halves to be played for the Shamrocks.
Simply stated Silva added of Yanchuk, “she’s hungry when she gets in front of the net – she wants to score.”
