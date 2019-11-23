WORCESTER -- Last-minute heroics?
"I saw one opening and I had to kick it," explained Bishop Feehan High junior Francesca Yanchuk of her 41st goal of the 2019 season, the 109th of her career and the one that will put a banner on the wall.
Not only did Yanchuk deliver the first go-ahead goal into the back of the Westfield High net in the 39th minute of the MIAA Division 1 State Championship match. But it was Yanchuk who collected a feed from Hailey Goodman on the right flank and slipped the ball to her left to set up Kelly Coady for the Shamrocks' second go-ahead goal in the 61st minute.
Then the striker from North Attleboro did it again, delivering the third go-ahead goal for the unbeaten Shamrocks in the 80th minute of the match as Bishop Feehan brought home its first ever state championship to Holcott Drive with a 3-2 victory over Western Mass. champion Westfield.
It ended the Bombers' nine-match unbeaten skein.
"I always think they're (opponents) are in trouble when there are one or two players around her," Bishop Feehan High coach Phil Silva said of Yanchuk's skill set with her feet, with her dribbling and with her shooting.
"There were two defenders there and she took them wide and that ball hit the backside of the post and went in. It was just beautiful.
"Her ability to take people on and do something is something unique -- you don't see too many kids who can do what she does. The last six games, there's been nobody better -- she's the best player in the state."
Oddly enough, minutes before Yanchuk had scored her second goal of the match, she had been taken down twice inside the penalty box area. But instead of awarding the Shamrock striker a potential match-deciding penalty kick, officials opted to let the run of play continue.
"I was getting so nervous, I had to kick it," Yanchuk said of the title-taking goal, collecting a loose ball 25 yards out, dribbling and splitting a pair of Westfield defenders to find space for a shot.
"I saw one opening, the far post, I should take it and I had to shoot it," Yanchuk added. "I split two defenders and decided to go far post to get her (the Westfield goalkeeper) off the line."
"I was feeling the pressure and after they got that second goal to tie it, I knew that we had to stay and play together as a team and we did it," Yanchuk added of Westfield knotting the match at 2-2 in the 70th minute on an "own goal" by the Shamrocks. Westfield striker Chandler Pedolzky played the ball off of the right side goal line toward the Bishop Feehan goal, but a Shamrock defender inadvertently re-directed the spinning sphere into the net instead off the goal line.
"It was amazing, it was awesome, I had no idea how much time was left," Yanchuk said of scoring in the final seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.