MANSFIELD — That thump, thump, thump that you hear in the gymnasium and the swishing of skates on the ice will be a reality for student-athletes in the state this winter.
Pencil in Nov. 30 on the calendar for what appears will be the start of the high school winter sports season.
“It’s a big day for hoop junkies,” Mansfield High boys’ basketball coach and Mass. Premier Courts proprietor Mike Vaughan said Friday of a green light for competition. “I did see it coming. But I saw something coming in July and I was kicked in the kneecap, and then again I was seeing something in September and was kicked in the kneecap.”
The MIAA, in conjunction with guidance from the EEA, approved a winter sports schedule for all teams, excluding wrestling and competitive cheerleading.
These guidelines were created in collaboration with neighboring states including Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
“We were waiting, hoping we could do some things, but I wasn’t 100 percent on anything in either direction,” Norton High Athletic Director Aaron Sumner said of the announcement.
North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama had been hopeful he would have a team for this season.
“I kind of felt that hockey would be one of the sports that could play, but you never know with Governor Baker,” said McManama, citing the closure of hockey rinks in the state and in Rhode Island.
According to the MIAA, “the updated EEA guidelines are in accordance with the recent announcement from Governor Baker, including the updated order requiring all persons to wear face-coverings in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.”
The MIAA Task Force will review the guidelines early next week and will provide guidance to MIAA Sport Committees in the creation of their sport specific modifications.
The MIAA Sport Committees will present proposed sport specific guidance and modifications to the Sports Medicine Committee. The MIAA Sports Medicine Committee will then present viable winter sports and their modifications to the MIAA Covid-19 Task Force, which in turn will make its proposals to the MIAA Board of Directors.
“Moderate risk” sports — indoor track and swimming — will be able to hold competitions, as well as some “higher risk” sports, including basketball, ice hockey and football.
Questions abound about track facilities such as the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston hosting meets. Hockomock League member schools would convene at 8 or 11 a.m. on a weekend, followed by another conference, lending questions as to the safety protocols to be put in place for the competition and for the cleaning of the track when a meet is concluded.
Similarly, there has been conjecture that schools with swim meets. Schools might clock times of their individual swimmers at their designated facility and then remotely compare times with an opponent to eliminate travel and exposure concerns.
Fall sports like soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf that some schools are playing in the Fall II season were not changed and will be allowed to play with the same modifications already in place.
Among Tri-Valley League athletic directors, Sumner said “among our talks, we were hoping to get most of the sports in, which I think that we’re going to be able to. We’re all anticipating what the modifications are going to be and we’ll go from there.”
Wrestling and competitive cheer will be able to hold modified practices, but will not be able to hold competitions.
Vaughan, who guided his Mansfield High boys’ basketball team to the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament title last season, was a member of a discussion board of his peers for winter sports “to give some advice to the decision makers. I was not optimistic because of my two previous experiences.”
“I’ve been coaching 35 years and I thought I saw everything,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of the past eight months. “It’s a good thing that we’ll be able to play, but we still have to get the MIAA sport specific requirements.”
There is conjecture that hockey will do without “checking” and teams will not be able to shower and change at the rinks.
“I would not be opposed to no checking in the corners,” Dunn added, citing the Ontario Hockey League, a high level of junior competition adopting the “no checking” rule. Many area summer leagues too also adopted the modification for play.
“This gives the kids a chance to play and also keeps them safe,” Dunn added. “I think that what’s going to happen is that the MIAA is going to look at hockey and see what can be done for football (in the Fall-2 gap season). We’re going to be the first contact sport.”
Each of the specific winter sports will convene advisory panels to propose modifications for each sport to the Sports Medicine Committe Nov. 13, which will in turn convene with the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force. In turn, the Task Force will make recommendations to the MIAA Board of Directors.
There appear to be any number of proposals to ensure safe and equitable.
“I was surprised when they shut the rinks down, but who knows,?” McManama added of the potential modifications for such a contact sport like hockey. “The weird thing is that hockey comes back on Saturday (when rinks will re-open) and we can do checking.
“Honestly, my thoughts went back and forth during September and October, whether we could have a season. I don’t trust the rinks, I don’t trust anything that’s coming out — it’s just terrible. This has been the craziest year ever, so it’s one day at a time for me.”
Vaughan, like his hockey, swimming, gymnastics and track coaching peers, can’t wait to announce the first day for tryouts and practice.
“I felt with what they’ve been able to accomplish on a positive side from the fall (sports calendar) and we’re not seeing sports as a means of transmission and if there is, it’s very minimal,” Vaughan said. “I think the right thing to do was to allow kids to play this winter, the Fall-2 and the spring (sports) to play as well.
“I’ve been optimistic, but there have been a lot of nights that I lie in bed staring at the ceiling wishing and praying!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.