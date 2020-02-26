BOURNE — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team is moving along to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament after taking a thrilling 3-2 opening-round decision in overtime against Plymouth North Wednesday at the Gallo Arena.
Senior center Jason Sullivan tallied twice, but it was Seth Dunphy who continued Bishop Feehan on its quest for a championship by scoring just 1:48 into overtime.
“I think to a point that because we were skating three lines, and they were skating two, we tired them out,” Bishop Feehan High coach Kevin Dunn said of the Shamrocks limiting Plymouth North to merely three third-period shots.
It was Sullivan’s second goal of the game, at 12:06 of the third period, that tied the score.
In the overtime session, with a face-off to the right of the Plymouth North goalie, the Shamrocks gained control of the puck, with Kevin Barreira finding room for a pass to Dunphy in the slot. He wristed home a low ice-hugging shot for the third Bishop Feehan goal.
No. 15-seeded Bishop Feehan (11-8-1) returns to Bourne Saturday for a quarterfinal round game at 5 p.m. against No. 10-seeded Brookline.
Bishop Feehan goalie Ryan D’Amato totaled 19 saves, but he was at his best during the second period while being peppered by 12 Plymouth North shots. “But, he must have made seven point-blank saves,” said Dunn. “He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”
After a scoreless first period, Sullivan put the Shamrocks ahead just 35 seconds into the second period, with an assist from defenseman Tom Reilly. Plymouth North responded with a pair of goals to take a one-goal lead into the third period.
GIRLS Boston Latin 5, Foxboro-Mansfield 4
SOUTH BOSTON — Limited to one goal through two periods of play, Foxboro-Mansfield rallied from a two-goal deficit and took a 4-3 lead midway through the third period in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
However, No. 8-seeded Boston Latin (14-3-4) knotted the score on a power play at 10:39, and then scored the game-winner with 1:57 left to deny the Warriors of an upset.
“I can’t feel bad about the way the team played,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said of his skaters, who lost forward Sam Ledin and goalie Jess Widdop to injury in the final two minutes of the game.
Foxboro-Mansfield overcame a 3-1 deficit after two periods by scoring three unanswered third-period goals. Ella Waryas (at 2:49 from Reese Pereira and Julia Muttart) and Liz Healy (at 4:41 from Emma Garland and Tess Luciano) brought Foxboro-Mansfield back into a draw.
Then at 6:51, Emma Pereira put Foxboro-Mansfield into the lead on a power play, with Melissa Shanteler and Sam Ledin assisting.
“Coming out for that third period, we were a different team, we were skating on all cylinders,” Bain said. “And Boston Latin is a very talented team.”
Lily O’Brien put Foxboro-Mansfield (10-10-1) on the scoreboard, tying the score at 1-1 in the second period with Kylie O’Keefe assisting.
