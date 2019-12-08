MANSFIELD — The Hornets had perfectly positioned themselves to win a Super Bowl.
It was no coincidence that the Mansfield High football team’s posture on defense reduced the offense of Lincoln-Sudbury High to merely five plays and three net yards during the first quarter of Friday’s MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship at Gillette Stadium.
By halftime, the Warriors had completed merely one pass in nine attempts for minus-five yards.
After four quarters and 40 minutes, Lincoln-Sudbury totaled a scant 137 yards of offense and six first downs, crossing midfield just twice.
Choreographed by defensive coordinator Mark DeGirolamo and with his own stamp placed on the game plan by head coach Mike Redding, the Hornets scored 21 first-half points, 20 second-half points and secured their eighth MIAA Super Bowl championship in 11 visits to the title game.
“Mark’s scheme, basically, our first focus is to take away their run game,” Redding said of the Hornets reducing Lincoln-Sudbury to 26 yards on the ground — aside from a 54-yard in the second quarter with just over three minutes left until halftime.
Out of the Warriors’ 13 rushing plays, nine were for gains of three yards or less.
And Warriors’ quarterback Collin Murphy completed nearly as many passes to Hornets (three) as he did to his teammates (five).
“The goal was, in football can you defend the run with a seven-man front,?” Redding said. “If you can, then you can do more things in the (defensive) secondary.”
DeGirolamo went into the contest with the game plan of putting seven Hornets within three yards of the line of scrimmage and then opt for man-to-man and zone coverage by Makhi Baskin, Nick Marciano, Michael DeBolt and Nick Bertolino in the secondary.
“With the seven guys in the box that allowed our four secondary guys to match up,” Redding said of the Hornets suffocating the Division 2 North sectional champions, handing the Warriors their fourth loss of the season.
The Hornets posted their first shutout of the season, holding their eighth foe in 12 games to one TD or less.
During four MIAA playoff games, the Hornets allowed merely 15 points with two touchdowns.
“Our defense was clamping down every offense we came across,” Mansfield senior linebacker Vinnie Holmes said. “We were able to execute in the playoffs. Defense was a huge part of it. Coach D (DeGirolamo) put us in the right positions.”
The Hornets did not have a sack, but their pressures resulted in Murphy consistently over-throwing his receivers. Of his five completions, two were for negative yards. And that’s not forgetting that DeBolt and Bartolino had first-half interceptions leading to TD’s and Baskin had another late in the third quarter resulting in the Hornets’ sixth TD.
“We never had to get eight guys in the box, so they’re (L-S) going one-one with our secondary guys,” Redding said.
L-S ran just 17 plays on offense during the first half, the Hornets’ 50 yards in penalties (on eight flags) offering the Warriors more yards than they gained of their own volition.
“It was Graham and (Nico) Holmes inside creating problems and obviously T.J. (Guy),” Redding said. “Then Vinnie (Holmes) and Joe Plath (the linebackers) were able to make plays. They handled the run without any problem.
“Now we’ve got four guys in the secondary and now we can play man-to-man, play zone, some match-up stuff and that allowed Mark (DeGirolamo) to do a lot more things,” Redding added. “We brought a little bit of pressure, but not many blitzes. At times, we were one-on-one and other times Mark would hide the safety over the top. It looked maybe different than it was.
“Now those secondary guys are disguising and that’s where we ended up getting those interceptions.”
Other than the Hornets driving from their own 47-yard line to start the game to the L-S 38 where a third down and 6-yard screen pass went awry, Mansfield then executed to perfection — scoring on six consecutive drives of 52, 48, 80, 44, 81 and 46 yards.
“They (L-S) never forced us out of what we wanted to play on defense,” Redding said. “And they didn’t get many plays (16 passes, 13 rushes). They never really got into a rhythm.
“I don’t think their quarterback was comfortable, the rush guys were coming hard. He was getting rid of it before he wanted to, he was throwing into traffic and with our speed that’s a recipe for disaster.”
And a Hornet recipe for Super success.
