MANSFIELD — Memories that they will forever remember: playing at Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox, against archrival Foxboro High in the annual Thanksgiving Day holiday game in 2018, and now playing at Gillette Stadium, the home of the six-time NFL Super Bowl champion Patriots on Friday.
“How cool is that?,” wondered Jack Moussette, the senior quarterback of the once-beaten, Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division champion, MIAA Division 2 South Section champion and 2019 MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl finalist Mansfield High football Hornets as the team got together in Foxboro.
“I remember I was here at Gillette as a kid sitting in the end zone, and Mansfield was playing Reading (for the 2010 Super Bowl title), and they were getting beat 28-13,” Moussette recalled. “Then Mansfield came back and won it (29-26). That was exciting, and now to be here and actually play in a Super Bowl game, it’s been a dream.”
The Hornets, riding a nine-game win streak since their lone loss of the season — at nationally ranked LaSalle High in Cincinnati, Ohio, back in September — will be contending for the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship Friday (7:30 p.m. kickoff) against Lincoln-Sudbury.
The Hornets will be participating in their 11th Super Bowl championship, having taken seven titles back to Mansfield High (1992, ’94, ’96, ’03, ’04, ’10 and ’13).
Senior tackle Jason Comeau was wide-eyed looking upon the artificial playing surface at Gillette Stadium, more so because of the powdery snow being whisked from the seats and aisles by workers preparing the site for the Super Bowl games.
A skier during the offseason at the Killington, Loon Mountain and Jay Peak resorts, and likely to hone his football and slope skills in college at either Castleton (VT) State or Plymouth (NH) State, the snow, the cold, sunshine or rain could not dampen the December spirit for Comeau.
“We’ve been working together for so long to get here, like even back playing Pop Warner football — it’s something that you always think about,” the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Comeau said.
A three-year starter for the Hornets, Comeau played center as a sophomore, toiled at left tackle as a junior and moved over to right tackle this season.
“This is really, really cool,” Comeau said of having the opportunity to represent his school and his town in a Super Bowl game in the home of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
The Hornets even won the pregame coin flip and will be the “home” team for the Super Bowl game, and will get to don their green uniforms.
“I remember as kid growing up and going to Mansfield High games, all of us then little kids, playing tag or touch football at halftime in the corners of the field,” said Comeau, who also has taken in a pair of Super Bowl games.
“Back then, I kept thinking that I could be one of them, playing for Mansfield, playing in a Super Bowl,” Comeau added. “Now to actually get here and play in the game, it’s like a dream — you don’t want it to end.”
Moussette has completed 52 percent of his passes — to eight different receivers — this season for 816 yards and 10 TDs. But being on a winning team, carrying on the Mansfield High football tradition and hopefully taking another banner for the wall at the James Albertini Gymnasium, is what makes his senior season so special.
“Every game that we’ve played, we’ve worked toward this,” Moussette said. “We knew that this was possible, it was no surprise to us.”
Beating King Philip High twice, the second time in the semifinal round of the Division 2 South playoffs, and outscoring foes by 200 points (316-116), has placed Mansfield High in the superlative mode of speech, such that in a polling of many an area coach, “They’re not just the best team in the Hockomock League, but the best team in the state.”
“We wanted go out and play every game the best that we could, “Moussette added. “This was our goal, to get here.”
Senior running back, linebacker and fellow captain Nick Marciano was a “ball boy” for the Hornets as a kid, and was on the sidelines for Mansfield’s 2013 Super Bowl game against St. John’s of Shrewsbury (a 28-14 win) at Bentley.
“I went to all of the games as a kid growing up; I played for Mansfield Pop Warner, I was always on the sidelines,” Marciano said before Wednesday’s workout. “I always had the dream of playing for Mansfield High and being a captain — it came true, it feels good.”
Marciano has contributed 315 rushing yards (a 9.5 yard-per-carry average) and 58 receiving yards (an 11.6 per-catch average) to the offense, while being in on 33 tackles (three for lost yards), three QB pressures, with four passes defended and one pass interception on defense.
“I kind of idolized all of the Mansfield High kids when I was younger; they were so much bigger than me, and I kept thinking, that could be me one day — I can’t wait!” Marciano added, “I can’t wait to play to play for Coach (Mike) Redding and me out there on a Friday night with the whole town watching.
“It feels good to be a part of the tradition.”
