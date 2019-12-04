FOXBORO — A team with three losses on the season competing for an MIAA Super Bowl title?
That is a most deceptive record that the Warriors of Lincoln-Sudbury will take to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Friday to contend with Mansfield High for rights to the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl championship.
In the second game of the season, the Warriors, with just 11 seniors on the roster and little varsity experience all along the depth chart, were humbled by MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl contender Melrose, 41-7.
And on Thanksgiving Day, with the Division 2 North sectional title already taken and a spot assured in Foxboro for the Division 2 Super Bowl, first-year head coach Jim Girard opted to sideline many of his prime-time players in the 24-15 loss to Newton South.
“It’s been a great season; first of all we returned a very young football team,” Girard said of his 8-3 Division 2 North section champion Warriors. “The seniors that we had, very few of them had varsity experience.
“We lost some tough games, lost kids with injuries — we’ve been playing with our backups,” Girard said of the Warriors’ Dual County League slate.
The Warriors had win streaks of four and three games while earning three shutouts and limiting one other foe to a field goal.
“Two of their losses were to high-level teams,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said upon review of three video reviews of Warrior games. “Melrose is here (Division 4 Super Bowl), Wayland (a 45-8 loss) is one game away from being here.
“The films of them that we’ve looked at, they’ve been impressive in those games. L-S plays good football and he (Girard) has done a great job in his first year taking over for a legend (Tom Lopez).
“With 10-minute quarters too, you can’t waste any possessions; you’ve got to score early — you can’t have a turnover or get down 14-0,” Redding added.
The Warriors have a balanced run-pass mix with Collin Murphy at quarterback and a solid cast of running backs in Leon Mulrain, Gordon Gozdeck and Andrew Cahill.
“We like to have an equally balanced attack, as much as possible,” Girard said. “And our defense, even with the injuries, we’ve played well,” as the Warriors play about a half-dozen players both ways. “With the confidence that they’ve gotten, they play faster. The defense has really come together these last few weeks — they play aggressive, they play intelligent, they play relentless.”
Girard took over at Lincoln-Sudbury for legendary Warrior coach Tom Lopez after serving at Hopkinton High for nine years.
“Our season shows a lot about our seniors; I don’t think that there were high expectations,” Girard said. “The seniors didn’t have much experience, so there were low expectations — and we pretty much exceeded everything.
“For a lot of people around town, this was unexpected. We felt, in the locker room, that if we learned and improved that we could make a run, and things kind of felt together at the right time and we got healthy.”
Lincoln-Sudbury was the No. 2 seed for the Division 2 North playoffs and proceeded to score plenty of points en route to the title, beating No. 7 Waltham (34-0), No. 3 Masconomet (42-28) in the semifinals, and then No. 4 North Andover (27-14).
“On Thanksgiving, we played our jayvee team,” Girard said of the Warriors’ third loss. “Otherwise this has been an outstanding season. To play under the lights at Gillette, for these kids and our fans will be a wonderful experience. We have great community and school support at our home games, and we travel well.”
In the Warriors’ very first game, a 21-20 win over Reading, Girard got a sense that his players developed confidence in themselves after a hard-fought season opener. “Reading was an outstanding team, and we beat them in the last few seconds.
“Going into this season there were a lot of questions about what type of team this would be, and winning that first game gave us a lot of confidence, that we could get something going. That if we can learn the system, be patient, that if we keep working, we could really improve as the season went on.
“And it did — we got better each week.”
