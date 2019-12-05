MANSFIELD — Coming off of the field at LaSalle High in Cincinnati, Ohio, following the second game of this season, Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding thought his Hornets could be something special, even after just having absorbed a 38-16 loss in an inter-sectional to a nationally ranked foe.
“From playing in that game is certainly why we are here,” Redding said of his Hornets, who haven’t lost since.
Mansfield is on a nine-game win streak as the MIAA Division 2 South champs (with winning margins of 18, 28 and 19 points) head into the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl game Friday at Gillette Stadium.
Kelley-Rex Division champs of the Hockomock League as well, the Hornets (10-1) will be bidding for their eighth Super Bowl championship in 11 appearances when they meet Dual County League member Lincoln-Sudbury (8-3) at 7:30 p.m.
“After we lost to LaSalle, that was the game that I knew that we would get here,” Redding said. “Just the way that we battled against a high-level team, especially in the second half. The second quarter was a disaster with fumbles and on the road, but in the second half, we came out and out-played them for 24 minutes.
“Of all the games that we played, the one that we lost is the one that I’m saying (why) we’re going to be good. I’m walking off the field and we just lost, but this is a team that can win a state championship.”
The Warriors of Lincoln-Sudbury, with just 11 seniors on the roster, scored 34, 42 and 27 points in beating Waltham, Masconomet and North Andover to win the Division 2 North title. But, other than Division 4 Super Bowl participant Melrose (a 41-7 loss), the Warriors probably will not have faced a team with the might and merit of Mansfield High.
The Hornets scored 24, 34 and 22 points in beating Marshfield, King Philip and previously unbeaten Natick to win the Division 2 South title.
Even more impressive was that the Hornets allowed merely 15 points over those 12 quarters of football.
“They are an outstanding team,” Lincoln-Sudbury coach Jim Girard said of Mansfield. “They have a ton of weapons, they’re deep at every position — they’re talented, they’re fast, they’re strong and they’re well-coached.”
The Warriors (8-3) scored 103 points in winning their three Division 2 North section playoff games (by margins of 34, 14 and 13 points) and have limited four opponents to one TD or less on the season.
“There’s a reason why they are ranked one of the top teams in the state,” Girard said of the Hornets, who have outscored foes 316-116, amassed 2,757 rushing yards and 894 passing yards.
“There are not many weaknesses when you look at them on film,” Girard said. “They execute really well.”
For the Warriors, the keys will be sustaining an offense while not committing any turnovers and not presenting Mansfield with favorable field position.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Girard said. “Turnovers are always a key and if we can capitalize that will help. Turnovers are almost a deciding factor in every game, we have to protect the football — the games that we haven’t, we’ve lost.
“It will be a combination of everything, including the kickoff game, which will really be important in a game with short (10-minute) quarters. Every little facet becomes magnified in game like this.”
Defending the Hornets will be the ultimate test for Lincoln-Sudbury. Mansfield is so diversified and balanced in its running attack with Cincere Gill (926 yards), Vinnie Holmes (746 yards), Michael DeBolt (391 yards) and Nick Marciano (315 yards).
Hornets’ senior quarterback Jack Moussette (816 yards, 10 TDs) and his primary receiving targets, Dan Raposa (20 catches for 371 yards) and Gill (15 for 206 yards), can be game-changers as can DeBolt with his foot (nine field goals).
“We’ve got guys that are two-way starters, guys that play one way, we’ve got guys that are special teams guys, guys that have all kind of bought in, playing on kickoff, playing on kickoff return — no one’s been selfish, whatever role that they have,” Redding said of his roster.
“Even some seniors who come out every day and they’re the scout team. Like (senior) Joe Cappeletti, a receiver who’s out running routes as the other team’s best receiver and he drives us crazy. We have more trouble with him than we do with our opponents’ guys.
“Everybody’s contributed in some way, whatever it’s been — they’ve given us everything.”
Returning from Ohio, the Hornets polished off Taunton 31-6 and then were challenged at Macktaz Field by the defending Division 2 South Super Bowl representative King Philip, prevailing 15-13.
The Hornets then gained steam and rolled over Franklin (by 30 points), Oliver Ames (by 30 points) and Attleboro (by 39 points).
“Last year was heartbreaking,” Redding said. “You lose by three (to King Philip in the Division 2 South title game), but a Hockomock League team got to go in our place. We’re this close and then we go to Fenway (Park) and we’re this close to winning (against Foxboro), it may be retribution finally.”
“It’s the first year in a while too where we remained relatively healthy, our top guys are here to play in the end,” Redding said, noting that Holmes (mononucleosis) and DeBolt (broken ankle)were both lost for the final few weeks of the 2018 season, we lost Joe Cox the year before — we’ve never been able to get this deep with our full complement of players. Four of the five captains this year didn’t play in the playoffs last year.”
It’s not just the Hornet offense that imposes its will upon the opposition, outscoring foes 117-16 in second quarters and 59-19 in third quarters, it’s a defense — corner-stoned by the linebackers (Joe Plath, Holmes, Marciano, DeBolt) that rarely surrender big plays or long drives.
If anything, penalties, have undermined the Hornets.
“It’s nice to see guys who work hard finish it and have your full arsenal of weapons,” Redding said.
What concerns Redding about Lincoln-Sudbury is their collection of athleticism, speed and skill on the field.
“Their quarterback will run and throw, they’ll give the ball to the backs in the jets and zones,” Redding said. “It’s a 60-40 run-pass mix, a perfect balance where we’re a little bit more on the run end, maybe more 80-20, though we’re capable of throwing it when we have to.
“Perhaps more than any team that we’ve played since LaSalle. L-S has five or six kids on offense in that if you make a mistake in coverage or tackling, they’re going to go the distance. That’s what stands out.”
