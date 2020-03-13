Postseason play will never be the same for high school athletic teams in Massachusetts.
“We all knew that things had to get better,” said Canton High School Principal Derek Folan, a North Attleboro native and former three-sport student-athlete with the Rocketeers. “It’s a monumental change.”
Folan has served as the District C Tournament Management Committee director in constructing a new playoff format for all schools, for all sports.
The system that had existed for some four decades, with its many nuances and sectional tournaments, will be altered beginning in the fall of 2021 with a statewide playoff format.
“Over the last two years, it’s been a complete team effort,” Folan said of the many lengthy discussions with Bay State high school principals, athletic directors, coaches and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“The challenge from the MIAA was the tournament structure,” said Folan. “There were inconsistencies prior to the championships, the number of games played, where they were played, the number of divisions. There were inconsistencies between sports.”
By a 193-140 margin, member schools of the MIAA voted to change the postseason format from regional tournaments to a statewide tournament.
Since the 1970s, the high school postseason for most team sports consisted of sectional tournaments: North, South, Central and West. Due to inequities with that format, the MIAA mandated in 2016 that its Tournament Management Committee address the issues. The TMC’s response was a statewide tournament format that will start with the 2021-2022 school year.
One detractor is Norton High boys soccer coach Eric Greene, whose Lancers captured the MIAA Division 3 State title in 2015.
“I like the setup now, I don’t see any flaws,” he said. “I understand that the MIAA is trying to find a true No. 1, a champion. But this is not the NCAA, not the Final Four. We’re not professionals.
“In each section, North, South, Central and West, some leagues are stronger than others. This is taking away some of those sectional rivalries that we had. You knew what you had to do to win a sectional title, how hard that was. And this is taking away from that.
“There are always going to be upsets and blowouts in every sport. The reality is that the best team usually wins, in any sport.”
The plan was devised to better align schools based on enrollment and create equal paths to championships. Currently, there are as many as four divisions, depending on the sport. In some divisions, like Division 1 in the West, teams play two games before reaching the state semifinal round. In eastern Massachusetts, those same Division 1 schools might have to play four or five games. The new format will create as many as five divisions.
“The real question is, how do you schedule?” Dighton-Rehoboth High baseball coach Bill Cuthbertson said, referring to composing a “strength of schedule” calendar along with the Falcons’ South Coast Conference foes. “What’s going to be beneficial for us?
“Right now, you’ve got different formats within the same sport, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.
“The year (2016) that we won the state championship, there was no Division 2 Central or Division 2 West teams. We were playing a different format than the rest of the state.
“We played Danvers in Lynn that year and you had to leave the day before the game just to get there, trying to get through the Boston traffic. I had people tell me it took three hours to get there.
“The seeding is the $64,000 question. How does this all work, the formula (orchestrated by MaxPreps)? It’s worth a try to see how it goes.”
Other inconsistencies and inequality among the state’s four sections were addressed with the MIAA members’ vote. For example, currently, the North, South and Central regions seed tournament teams by winning percentage and use a series of tiebreakers to seed teams with matching records in most sports.
“What’s unique about tennis is that you don’t have to be a big school to have a great team,” said Bob Goldberg, the girls tennis coach at King Philip High for four decades. “You get a team from Podunk, Massachusetts with 500 kids in the school and have six or seven great players.
“Overall, the more I think about it, the more I like it. (The MIAA) has to think things through and what the long-term ramifications are. If we’re playing Pittsfield, that’s a hell of a drive; that’s another consideration.
“They have to go down every single road and every single avenue or it could be a disaster. The MIAA has a knack of creating problems for the high schools.”
In the West and Central districts, the so-called Walker System is utilized in sports. Seeding is based on winning percentage, strength of schedule and record against teams that qualified for the postseason.
Under the new format, MaxPreps — an online high school sports database that ranks teams and keeps statistics and records, among other things — will seed teams.
Under the new plan, the TMC left open the possibility that sections like the West could still organize their own regional tournaments at the end of the regular season and before the state tournament. Those results would count toward state tournament seeding.
“I think that it will work for us,” Foxboro High field hockey coach Lisa Bordieri said. “It kind of levels the playing field for our bracket. Our bracket was huge, you had to win seven games to get a championship.
“It kind of bums me out that there will be no sectional title, I’ll miss that. I kind of enjoyed the rivalries that we had, you could build relationships with teams and coaches from other towns and we appreciated that.
“But, something needed to change. Like in the West, there were only six teams in a bracket. The other bummer is the travel. You might have to travel across the state to play a game. People used to joke that if you had to play a game on the Vineyard, you were already down a goal.”
Starting in the fall of 2021, the top 32 schools, as rated by MaxPreps, will qualify and be seeded for their respective divisional tournament. The remaining qualifying teams will fill out the bracket from there.
Divisions will be based on enrollment, but teams can appeal to move up or down. Schools will compete against similar-size schools under the new plan.
“We did a thorough examination of the tournament structure,” Folan said. “A plan was built that had multiple phases, the power rankings, the re-alignment of divisions — it was a great process.
“It was a comprehensive and bold plan to provide a pure path to a championship.”
Under the new guidelines for all sports, higher-seeded teams will host the first two rounds of the tournament and keep all revenue from the games. The Round of 16 games will be revenue-sharing with the MIAA and host schools. The MIAA will receive all revenue and assume all expenses from the state quarterfinals through the finals.
“The TMC will work with each individual sport committee and they will examine the nuances for their particular sports,” Folan said. “We felt that it was important for the individual sport committees to examine what the new structure would look like.
“There are some elements people like. Say, if you’re striving to get to a .500 record to make the tournament, they voted that they still want that as part of the tournament structure. There will be an opportunity to have play-in games — it will be something similar to March Madness.”
Travel is one of the primary concerns for all involved with the potential for schools on Cape Cod having to go to Western Mass. for games. That would require early dismissal times for student-athletes, longer bus rides and less participation by students, family and friends for away games. Even scheduling games on weekends poses issues, especially during the fall with cold and inclement weather for soccer and field hockey — not to mention safety concerns on snow nights for basketball and hockey games.
“I voted for it,” Mansfield High Athletic Director Joe Russo said. “I just felt that there has just got to be a better way to figure the playoffs all out. Like we played Attleboro High three times in basketball. I remember going to the first meetings and everybody was saying that the tournaments have been the same since 1978.
“My concern was that us, being on the (Interstate) 495 belt, we could be traveling anywhere. The costs for travel are high. We had Nauset come to us in field hockey, we’ve had our cross country teams travel out to Gardner, we go into Boston for winter track, we’ve had our volleyball team travel to New Bedford and Barnstable, our hockey team play in Winthrop.
“I think that the principals are aware of the travel issues, that you might have to dismiss the kids a little bit early, and I think for the most part they are OK with that.
“For some schools, it will be a new world, but I really do have faith in the new format.”
Eliminating the North and South sectional tournaments, as proposed, will allow for more teams from Central and Western Mass. to compete in the state tournament. If two teams from the same section are the two best teams in the state, they can now meet with a state title on the line rather than in a sectional championship.
The TMC will work with MaxPreps on such sports as swimming, gymnastics, golf and wrestling to formulate plans for competing as individuals and teams. The TMC and MIAA will meet again next week to discuss the arrangement.
“Right now, the power rankings are all over the place,” Folan said. “There are more questions to be asked. Any time that you’re using a company like that, you want clarity and it has an impact upon teams and how you schedule (games).
“It’s the strength of a league that determines your seeding. The more that we learn about it, the more clarity it will provide. Ultimately, the power rankings will provide a truer format.”
“My takeaway was that there was a great deal of respect through the entire process,” said Folan, whose District C represents most of the Southeastern Mass. leagues. “There was a lot of respectful discourse through the entire process. When you list the concerns, one was travel, another was cost and also travel in regard to lost class time. It’s one of those things that we will have to watch closely, but I don’t feel that it was a dealbreaker.
“We all knew that things had to get better. This provides an incredible opportunity to address concerns everyone had. Overall, it’s better than the what we have now.”
