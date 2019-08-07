WRENTHAM — For all of the gymnasiums and arenas in which Emily Miccile has competed while at Bishop Feehan High School, and now at Adelphi University on Long Island, the junior forward from Wrentham has added the courts of Madrid to her hoop adventures.
Miccile spent 10 days in the Spanish capital of Madrid this summer, accompanying a group of three dozen basketball players from across the U.S. with the organization Beyond Sports — a cultural and athletic expedition for U.S. college-based student-athletes in Panama, Costa Rica, South Africa and Australia.
The athletes visited several of Spain’s most famous sites, including La Calle Gran Vía (referred to as “Spanish Broadway”), the Las Ventas bullfighting arena, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, Park Güell in Barcelona and the National Art Museum of Catalonia.
Miccile and her teammates played in four games against Spanish basketball clubs Olímpico 64, Valencia Stars, Valencia Basket, and AE Boet Mataró during the expedition. Miccile’s team was coached by Jeff Hans, the women’s basketball coach at Thomas More University, an NAIA school in Kentucky.
In addition, the student-athletes participated in a community service activity at the L’Alqueria del Basket in Valencia with children ages 10-13.
“I didn’t know any of the girls on the trip, they were were all from different conferences, I was the only one from the Northeast-10,” Miccile said. “There were girls from Washington, Queens (N.Y.), Kentucky, Ohio, some NAIA schools. It was a great experience to meet people from all over the country and hear about their lives.
“They were from a mix of city kids and suburban kids,” she added. “Everyone talked about their basketball experiences. I am so grateful for this experience and to have gotten to know such incredible people.”
Adelphi University coach Missy Traversi, the former Attleboro resident and Bishop Feehan High basketball great, was contacted via email by the international agency and passed along the invitation to Miccile, whose interest in the program was perked.
“I have known Emily since she was in seventh grade,” said Panthers’ fourth-year head coach Traversi of Miccile. “Watching Emily grow, both on and off, the court has been one of my greatest joys as a coach.
“Those who know Emily admire her commitment to excellence in everything she does. She leaves her mark wherever she goes and there is no doubt in my mind that Emily’s best basketball lies ahead.”
Miccile was a member of coach Mike Deady’s MIAA Div. 1 state championship basketball team in 2016 at Bishop Feehan.
“One of the courts that we played on over there was new with multiple courts, kind of like Mass. Premier (in Mansfield),” Miccile said. “Other than that, it was like high school gyms or another where it was like Forekicks (in Norfolk) where they had indoor soccer fields next to the basketball courts.
“There were no big gymnasiums, no stadiums. We visited the city of Toledo and viewed the city from atop one of the hills. And the food was really good.
“We went to the bullfighting stadium,” she added. “We didn’t get to see any actual bullfights though. It was really interesting. I didn’t know anything about bullfighting.”
As a sophomore at Adelphi last season, Miccile ranked fourth on the team in scoring (7.8) and third in rebounding (5.9), averaging 24 minutes per game in her 22 starts over 28 appearances.
Miccile scored a career-high 19 points against LIU-Post and tied a career best 14 rebounds in a 12-point upset of No. 23 ranked LeMoyne. She also notably scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds with four blocked shots against Saint Rose.
“There were a bunch of kids on the trip that play in (NCAA Division 2) leagues like us (Adelphi),” Miccile said. “It was cool. We were a pretty good team over there. We won two of the four games, but a couple of the games were against teams that had players on them who were 25, 26 years old.”
During her freshman season at Adelphi two years ago, Miccile appeared in 30 games, making 24 starts — and factored in three game-winning plays. Miccile scored 10 points or more in 15 of those 30 games, averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, while blocking 20 shots.
In her first collegiate career game against LIU-Post Miccile she scored the winning basket with five seconds left in a 59-58 win, making six shots from the floor and taking in nine rebounds.
Miccile then scored the winning basket at the buzzer to help Adelphi rally from 17-point four quarter deficit to a 72-70 win at American International, scoring 11 points to go along with eight rebounds. And she scored a season-high 17 points, including a lay-up with 13 seconds left to lift Adelphi over Merrimack 63-60.
That season, Miccile ranked fourth among Northeast-10 Conference rookies in scoring and third in rebounds, being selected to the All-Rookie Team.
“We played some good competition over there (in Spain),” said Miccile, who is the lone Adelphi player involved in the Beyond Sports summer program, which was founded in 2010 as a study abroad program. “We played some pretty talented people.”
Miccile has spent much of her summer as an assistant at a North Attleboro pre-school program, but she is grateful for having had the opportunity to expand her horizons.
“I’m not sure that it helped me basketball-wise, but it was a cool cultural experience. I can’t believe I’ll be going back to Adelphi in two weeks. It’s been a great fit for me academically and athletically.”
