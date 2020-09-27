FOXBORO -- Sony Michel’s footsteps haven’t been heard from as much as anticipated this season, but the third-year running back out of Georgia sidestepped his injured foot issues to double his season’s numbers in one game against the Raiders Sunday at Gillette Stadium,
Michel had 56 yards on 17 carries through the first two games of the season. And with the emergence of rookie J.J. Taylor and the return of injured second- year man Damien Harris, Michel’s footsteps might have been further limited or diminished, as his off-season foot surgery may have placed an asterisk on him being damaged goods.
“It’s satisfaction for our offense,” Michel said of his best game of the season. “That's our goal. Coaches say all the time, in order to win games in this league, you've got to be able to run the football. That's something we take pride in as an offense: try to run the football as best as we can. All 11 guys on the field just doing their job to get the job done.”
Michel amassed 117 yards on the ground on just nine carries, while Rex Burkhead totaled 98 multipurpose run-pass yards as New England won its second game of the season, 36-20 over the Raiders at Gillette Stadium Sunday.
“The backs made a lot of yards with their running, breaking tackles or cutting back and avoiding guys in the secondary,” head coach Bill Belichick said of the 14 first downs gained on the ground. “Rex (Burkhead) and Sony and J.J. (Taylor) all kind of got what was there and they got more on their own with good running skills."
Michel’s 38-yard run to the Raiders’ 25-yard line in the third quarter nearly matched his season total on one jaunt and led to Rex Burkhead’s second TD of the game and a 10-point lead.
“Every week is motivation, we want to play the best we can," Michel added. "We have to build our identity, we’re working towards that.”
Michel eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in the game with a 48-yard burst of power to the Raider 13-yard line on New England’s very next series, that resulting in kicker Nick Folk’s third field goal of the game and a 23-13 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
“I was reading my guys (offensive line), to see what the defensive line was playing,” Michel said of finding space. “Our offensive line did a great job of holding their blocks.
“Every week is a motivation to our team, to our offense and we want to play the best we can. Obviously last week wasn't how we wanted it to go, but we have to move forward and build our identity, who we want to be as an offense and I think we're working towards that.
"I think our guys do a great job of working hard in practice, coaches putting us in a position to succeed, and all we have to do is just prepare and everything will take care of itself when the game comes."
And following the axiom of running to success is true.
“It’s another asset to attacking a defense,” QB Cam Newton said of the production by Michel and Burkhead. “That’s exactly what we want to do, to put the defense in fits. We have so many ways to beat you. We just find ways to win.”
It was the seventh 100-yard rushing game of Michel’s career, having a single-game career-best 129 against the Chargers in January 2019. Michel has eclipsed the 900-yard rushing mark in each of his first two NFL seasons.
When a Patriot rusher eclipses 100 yards, as did Michel, New England is 52-1 in those games since 2000.
Through his Patriots’ career, Michel has been a situational between-the-tackles runner, having been in on 37 percent of snaps over two-plus seasons.
The 30-year-old Burkhead totaled 98 multipurpose yards (six carries for 49 yards and seven catches for 49 yards), while recording the first three-TD game of his career. It was the fourth multi-TD game for the former Cincinnati Bengal. His pass-run TDs -- an 11-yard catch from Cam Newton in the second quarter and his five-yard rush in the third quarter built a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
"There's a lot of factors there," Burkhead said. "Really just trying to do whatever role is given to me to the best of my abilities. Coach (Josh) McDaniels does a great job of that, putting us in positions to succeed. So anytime I get my number called, I just try to do that. When you have great teammates on your side like we do, it definitely makes your job easier.
“It's been great, I love it here. Versatility is something I've always taken pride in.
"So to get in a place where they really use that has been fun, it's been a blast. This is such a program, an organization here that really takes pride in being able to use your skill set to the best of your abilities. I just love it here, competing every single day to get better. Never resting on what you've done, just continue to grow and understand there's always a challenge ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.