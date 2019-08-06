DETROIT — By every account, Sony Michel was worth all of his 216 pounds in gold as a first-year running back for the Super Bowl championship New England Patriots.
“It’s all about the information that you learn from the coaches and just studying what a team does, their tendencies, and you try to go out there and react off of it,” Michel told the media after practice Tuesday in Detroit, where New England was working out with the Lions in preparation for Thursday night’s preseason opener.
After missing all of preseason last year due to knee issues, Michel noted that the chance to practice more this year will benefit him in several ways as he looks to pick up where he left off in the backfield this season.
“I think it’ll just help me overall, just as a football player going into the season, being ready physically, mentally,” Michel said. “In camp, you get to get those reps, you get to get your conditioning going. Last year. I missed those things, so it was harder for me to get going a little bit. I think this year it can help a little bit and prepare me from the season.”
The former first-round draft pick of the Pats in 2018 out of Georgia amassed 931 rushing yards in his first NFL season, averaging nearly 72 yards on the ground per game. Unfortunately, a gimpy knee and being on the PUP (physically unable to perform list) has put a question mark next to his name for this season.
Michel appeared in 13 regular season games last year as a first-year player — signing a $9.6 million four-year rookie contract with a $5-million bonus. He then scored six TDs for the Patriots during the playoffs en route to New England’s sixth Super Bowl championship.
During the offseason, Michel underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. Knee issues rendered him unable to play last preseason. Then he missed the 2018 season opener and two additional games last October and November.
“I think Sony’s working hard,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “I think everybody’s making progress. I think all of the players that are out there are working hard. They’re all making progress in whatever area that they’re in.
“I think we have players that are in a lot of different stages of physical, let’s call it, readiness at this time. We’ll just take it day by day and see how it goes.”
Michel was dynamic in the post-eason for the Patriots, totaling 336 rushing yards and matching his regular season TD total of six in three games, including the only touchdown in Super Bowl LIII.
The production was there last year, but Michel enters this season hoping to improve in at least one area — his pass-catching ability. Last year, he caught seven passes in the regular season and just one in the playoffs.
“Whatever coach asks of us, we’re going to try and do it to the best of our abilities,” Michel said of finding his niche in New England after making only seven receptions last year in the regular season, and one in the playoffs. “It’s always about working on all aspects of your game.
“I think (the two-team workouts) helped, especially with seeing things we need to work on and executing it,” Michel added of the practice sessions with Detroit. “They (the Lions) brought a lot of physicality out here — we got in some good work. We got better and I think we can keep improving.
“It’s always exciting to get out there and play a football game. Just be calm and learn and whatever I learn, just try to put it out on the field.
“We treat every game the same, whether it counts or it doesn’t count. It’s just a blessing and an opportunity to go out there and play football.”
A healthy Michel as a running back will also be viewed as a receiver out of the backfield. He may not be a James White or Rex Burkhead, but Michel is developing. Rookie Damien Harris is in the same mold as Michel and Brandon Bolden is also in the mix.
Michel caught the ball as a Bulldog at Georgia, but his role with New England has been to stay on the ground.
“I’m sure you could go to any different team anywhere and it’s going to be different,” Michel said. “Coaches have different philosophies, they want things done differently. Here, we’ve got a certain way we want things done and I try to do it to the best of my abilities.
“There’s a certain way he (offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels) wants it done. He’s the one that’s calling the plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.