Adrian Mannarino of France, shown in his loss to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon earlier this month, won his first Newport title Sunday at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships.

 Alberto Pezzali / The Associated Press

NEWPORT — Late in July 2022, Alex Michelsen had not even cracked the top 1,000 ranking of the best players in the world, with the Californian coming in at No. 1,081.

Now, 12 months later, the 18-year-old Californian has broken the top 400 and top 200 milestones, checking in at lower than No. 152 after his championship round performance at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships on Sunday.