NEWPORT — Late in July 2022, Alex Michelsen had not even cracked the top 1,000 ranking of the best players in the world, with the Californian coming in at No. 1,081.
Now, 12 months later, the 18-year-old Californian has broken the top 400 and top 200 milestones, checking in at lower than No. 152 after his championship round performance at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships on Sunday.
“If you told me a year ago that this would happen, that I’d be winning Tour- level matches, I would have called you crazy,” Michelsen said after his magic wand of a tennis racquet struck midnight in falling 6-2, 6-4 to No. 38-ranked, and No. 2 seed, Adrian Mannarino on Sunday.
“Seeing that (top 200 ranking) next to my name on the ATP site is a little crazy,” Michelsen said. “Whoa, no way — I would’ve never really thought it,” Michelsen said. “Hopefully, I can just stay in shock and just keep playing good tennis.”
The 35-year-old Mannarino won his third career title in 13 title matches with his 25th win of the season where he improved to 12-4 on grass. He lost just three points on his four service games in the first set, gaining service breaks in the fifth and seventh games.
Mannarino suffered a service break in the second game of the second set, only to break right back in the third game. Mannarino took advantage of a Michelsen double fault to break service in the ninth game of the second set for a 5-4 lead and then lost just one point in holding service in the 10th game to close out the match.
“Tennis is a real mental game,” Mannarino admitted in taking home the VanAlen Cup and a $97,760 paycheck. “My level of tennis is a lot higher than 10 years ago — I’ve been on the tour so many years that I know what I need, what I have to do.”
One of nine Americans in the Newport field, Michelsen was seeking to become just the fifth player in the past decade to win both a Challenger Tournament and an ATP Tournament on consecutive weeks; seeking to become the youngest player (18 years, 10 months, 29 days) to win an ATP event this season, and seeking to become the lowest ranked player to do so Michelsen made his ATP Tour main-draw debut last month in Mallorca, where he lost to Christopher Eubanks in the opening round.
All while pondering his future, whether to accept a scholarship to the University of Georgia or turn pro and pocket the $57,025 for being a finalist at Newport.
“I played pretty poorly from the start,” Michelsen said. “I made some poor decisions with my shot selection. He wasn’t missing a ton of shots and made it hard for me.”
Looking ahead to his first-ever Grand Slam appearance at the U.S. Open in August, Michelsen is also hoping to qualify for the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy, in November, the showcase tournament for the top eight players 21 years of age and younger in the world, currently ranked No. 9.
Michelsen has a 41-15 record at all levels this season, winning the ATP Challenger Tournament title in Chicago last week and the ITF (Futures Tour) title in Oklahoma. He won four rounds at ITF Tournaments in Malibu and Caladosa, Ca. and an ATP Challenger in Rome, Georgia, while winning three rounds at an ITF Tournament in Bakersfield, California, and an ATP Challenger in Waco, Texas.
Michelsen made his entrance in his first ever ATP Tournament, the lone and last pro grass court tournament remaining in America, ranked No. 190.
“The lack of focus,” Michelsen said of winning just 62 percent of his first service points (Mannarino won 81 percent) and just 47 percent of his second service points (Mannarino won 73 percent).
Coached by Jay Leavitt and Eric Diaz, the 6-foot-4 Michelsen has plenty of room to grow physically and with his tennis acumen.
In winning his four four matches on the Newport grass, Michelsen was consistently strong with his serve. He double-faulted just five times (none in two matches) during that span, won 14 of 17 break points and won 78, 82, 68 and 72 of his first service points, respectively. Just as impressive was his return game where he collected 73 points from his opponent’s second serves.
Michelsen demonstrated his dexterity in upsetting four-time Newport champion John Isner in a straight-sets semifinal match Saturday.
Michelsen saved a set point against Isner, serving at 5-6 in the first set and won the tiebreaker 8-6 — he was an ATP Tour tiebreaker novice against Isner, who had engaged in 830 during his two decades career, winning 502 of them. Michelsen broke Isner’s service in the very first game of the second set to chart a route to a straight set win, his fourth win of the week against a top 125-ranked foe.
“I just went full 100 percent on tennis, “ Michelsen said of devoting himself to the game last spring and summer. “I had to finish high school. Besides those two things, I didn’t put my focus toward anything else really. I find it (tennis) way more enjoyable than most sports. I’m a very competitive person. I like it being on me he, when I win or lose.”
In last year’s Wimbledon boys’ singles event, Michelsen lost in the first round.
“That was really good experience, especially as a little boy seeing all that,” he said. “All those nights at the gym is paying off for me. That’s why I’m playing so loose.”
Michelsen won the ITF (Futures) tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma in January. He then turned the corner in February at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Rome, Georgia, winning four rounds.
“I beat a bunch of good players that week,” and followed it up with a semifinal round run, winning three rounds in Waco, Texas, improving his ranking into the top 300 worldwide.
He won four rounds at the ITF tournaments in Calabosa (in March) and Malibu, California, in January, and three rounds at an ITF event in Bakersfield, California, in March.
“I was telling myself, I can be playing Challengers now,” he said.
Then in Europe in June, he won three rounds on grass at Nottingham, England and two rounds on clay at Blois, France.
Sam Querry and Jenson Brooksby come to mind as big, swashbuckling Californians who made favorable impressions as young pro players. Michelsen is hoping for positive performances.
“After Atlanta (ATP hard court tournament) I’ll probably go home and assess things,” Michelsen said. “It was a good week, I got a ton of points, I was here on my own trying to figure it all out. It was a positive week, not too many negatives. My level of play is there, I can hang with these guys.”