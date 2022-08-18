FOXBORO — It was a day of firsts for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s City Open on Thursday, with a 13-year old golfer and two accomplished and talented women golfers joining the Men’s City Open at Foxboro Country Club.
13-year old Gavin Walsh, the youngest male on the course, showed the big stage wasn’t too much for him with an 18-hole score of 14-over par to be tied for 57th in the field.
Walsh said it wasn’t too weird playing in a three-man group with guys who could be old enough to be his dad. The soon-to-be Bishop Feehan student didn’t mind the company.
“I’m kind of used to that. There’s not many kids that are playing that are my age,” Walsh said. “It’s kind of tough to find kids my age (on the course,) so I don’t mind playing with the older people.”
Walsh noted his need to clean up the iron play as something to work on ahead of the cut on Friday. Walsh started the day with three pars before three bogeys and a double bogey put him off the pace in the next five holes. He had a birdie on No. 13, his only one of the day.
“Definitely my iron shots. I was kind of hitting them all over the place,” Walsh said. “They just weren’t clicking like they should have been. I had too many big numbers, I think I had five double (bogeys) and a triple. I started pretty good, but the train came off the tracks.”
Carol Pignato, another Bishop Feehan talent, was consistent throughout the day. Seven bogeys through the front nine holes and two double bogeys sent her into the back nine with an solid +11. Pignato finished the day with a score of 20-over. The goal was to play “bogey golf” with her driving being not as long as the men in her group, and seeing her carding a bogey as a par in her eyes.
“It is hard playing from the distance,” Pignato said, who is tied for 87th entering Friday. “This is the longest tournament I’ve played in by 200 yards, so it’s definitely a tough day out there. ... I just thought of my bogeys as pars for the day. Not getting to frustrated with bogeys, just taking them a little more than I usually do.”
With the score not reflecting favorably for the Feehan standout, who took the AAGA Junior Championship girls title earlier this summer,
“I was a bit disappointed, but it was also kind of expected because of the length,” Pignato said. “The greens here are very hard to hit, hold and putt on too. It could have been much worse.”
Barend, a sophomore golfer for Siena that hails from North Attleboro, closed the day with a +15 to tie her for 67th. Barend started her first nine holes with four bogeys and two doubles. She cleaned up the back nine with five pars, tallying just three bogeys and one double.
It might have been a day to forget when it came to the score, with Barend saying she was “disappointed” with the result, but her happiness to see a family friend in Pignato out on the course with her makes her feel women will be seen out on the course more going forward.
“I know Carol, she’s a really great girl and I know her sister and family really well,” Barend said. “I’m really happy she was able to play in the City Open. I think it’s great that Carol and myself were able to play, kind of represent the women in the area with golf. I’m always honored to play in the City Open, I played in it last year. It’s always awesome to be able to play against some of the best golfers in the area. It’s a really cool experience.”
Barend spent the evening on Thursday working on her putting stroke, which was one thing she said was a struggle at Foxboro. With lengthy experience at Wentworth, she plans on playing steady and staying in the right headspace each hole.
“There’s some good things to take away from this round, but I’m really excited I get the opportunity to play again tomorrow,” Barend said. “Hopefully I’ll go a little lower and who knows, maybe with a really good score I can try to make the cut and make the weekend. ... I was striking the ball well (Thursday.) Putting definitely took a day off today, but I’ve worked on it (Thursday) evening.”
The second day of the City Open will continue on Friday, with tee times again starting at 7 a.m. through noon at Wentworth Country Club. Friday will see the field battle against the cut, which is to be determined, with those passing the cut making it into Saturday and Sunday’s leg of the tournament. Walsh tees off at 11:40 a.m., Pignato tees off at 8:40 a.m. and Barend tees off at 11:20 a.m.
To follow along on the GolfGenius app, use the code 22AAGA to log in and view Friday’s leaderboard. The code will work throughout the tournament.
