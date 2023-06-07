Saudi Tours Golf

FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

Back when he was in Norton running the Deutsche Bank Championship, Jay Monahan was considered, at age 32, a rising star in the sports business world.

Monahan was also considered a great guy, a Boston area native well-liked and respected by players, PGA Tour officials and the media. Fourteen years after first taking over at TPC Boston in Norton, that friendly demeanor helped elevate him to PGA Tour commissioner.

