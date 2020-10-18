FOXBORO — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos minus two members of their offensive line who had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in center James Ferentz and starting right guard Shag Mason. That forced offensive line coaches Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo to retool the starting unit.
Then, on New England’s second offensive series, more misfortune occurred when four-year veteran Jermaine Eluemunor suffered a right ankle injury in a pileup when quarterback Cam Newton was blindsided in a sack.
That forced rookies Justin Herron (Wake Forest) at left tackle and Mike Onewu (Michigan) at right guard to step into starting roles.
Guard Joe Thuney continued in his role without starter David Andrews (thumb surgery), while third-year man Isaiah Wynn and Eluemunor started at left guard and right tackle, respectively.
“It was a big challenge,” New England coach Bill Belichick said. “Playing without guys, getting guys hurt, moving around, had some guys that hasn’t played together much, hadn’t practiced together much. So we need to get on the field, we need to practice, we need to develop some continuity as a team, but especially there.”
Second-year man Hjalte Froholdt came on at right guard and Onewu moved over to right tackle in Eluemunor’s absence.
The Denmark-born Froholdt was a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Arkansas. The Patriots added Caleb Benenoch from the practice squad. For depth The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, a former fifth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2016, started 22 games for the Bucs.
“We have to keep building,” center Joe Thuney said of the adjustments among the offensive linemen. “You can definitely feel that continuity, but it’s football, it’s a physical game. People get injured or things happen, so you have to keep building that chemistry regardless of the time together. Just keep communicating, working, keep fighting.”
Thuney made just his second career start at center, Onewenu made his second start at right guard, his fifth straight start, Wynn made his first career start at left guard and Herron made his second career start, his first at left tackle.
“On the offensive line, we were focused on communicating, making sure everyone knew where to go on every play” Thuney said.
Newton threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.
“We’re dealing with things (COVID-19 factors, injuries) as they come,” Thuney said. “We have to learn from this, the assignments and how we want to approach it. You have to make the most of the situations (virtual team meetings) that you’ve been placed in, you’ve got to try to make that work, make progress. You have to keep building that chemistry together.
“We have a lot of trust in everyone in that room,” Thuney added. “it comes down to execution, regardless of positions, people. We just have to execute better and it starts with me. It comes down to doing your job in the position you are in.”
Belichick was not one to make excuses for the moving parts on the offensive line.
“You always want depth and you can’t have as much depth as you want at every position,” Belichick said. “You have to sacrifice something somewhere based on the roster size. There’s a balance there between the number of players that you have and the quality of players that you have.
“What depth looks like on the board and what it looks like in August and what it looks like in October and November are sometimes two completely different things,” he added. “Which players are actually able to get out there and play and perform versus some names on a board or on a chart is quite different.
“I think it’s a little harder this year to analyze your team, just because of the number of moving parts. The way that things are configured this year — again, the injured reserve, the practice squad availability there are a lot of things there that change not —only our team, but the teams that we play. It’s a little bit harder this year to take that long-term view of team analysis.”
