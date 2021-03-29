WEST POINT, N.Y. -- After five seasons on Long Island at Adelphi University, Missy Traversi is headed to upstate New York to become the women’s basketball coach at Army.
“What a privilege it will be to work alongside impressive cadet-athletes as they develop into future officers and leaders in the world,” Traversi said Monday in being announced as head coach.
The Cadets are coming off of a 9-11 season in which they advanced to the semifinal round of the Patriot League playoffs.
Traversi is no stranger to Patriot League action, having followed the careers of former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Katie Nelson, the senior guard and record-setting captain of the Boston University Terriers, and another ex-Shamrock, Lauren Manis, the record-setting former captain of the College of the Holy Cross Crusaders.
During her tenure on Long Island with the Panther basketball program, she coached a number of local products, Sarah Deyo (Attleboro High), Julia Strachan (Attleboro High) and Emily Miccile (Bishop Feehan).
At Adelphi, Traversi’s teams won two Northeast 10 Conference Southwest Division regular season titles, a Northeast 10 Tournament title in 2017, two NCAA Tournament teams and were set to host a 2020 NCAA regional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.