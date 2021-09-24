FOXBORO — With a playoff berth clinched, the New England Revolution have more goals to achieve over the final seven matches of the season: setting a single- season club record for wins and points, and rewriting the MLS record book in both of those categories as well.
The Revolution return to Foxboro Saturday for a match with Orlando City SC.
“I’m not looking forward to playoffs for now,” striker Adam Buksa said after Friday’s workout. “Obviously, if we keep winning there’s a chance that we’ll break some records, but I don’t really focus on that, I think, same as the team. We just focus on winning, that’s all.
“You can be winning all season, many games, and then there’s just one game that decides (a playoff berth, a seeding). I think before the playoffs we’ll need a little bit of a different approach. We’ll have a lot of time to prepare for a playoff game, so that’s something different.”
New England (18-4-5, 59 points) has secured a third straight MLS playoff spot since Bruce Arena took over as “Sporting Director.” Arena is now four wins away from equaling Sigi Schmid for the most regular-season wins in MLS history.
New England is 11-1-2 over its last 14 matches and has set itself apart from the rest of MLS teams by winning an MLS-record 15 one-goal matches.
“It has to do with our mentality,” defender Henry Kessler said. “We expect to win every time we take the field, and we’ve been in close games throughout the season.
“We’ve been in this situation before, and I think we rely on that experience a little bit,” he added of the one-goal decisions. “Several of them were 3-2 and several of them have been 1-0, so we can win in different ways.”
New England has received goals from 13 different players this season. Arena made nine changes to the starting lineup Wednesday in Chicago in the team’s 3-2 victory.
“The idea is to rotate the team and try to keep players as fresh as possible,” Arena said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m hopeful that we can put a team on the field that can play with a lot of energy.”
Even Buksa agrees that fresh legs create a favorable situation.
“The schedule has been very challenging,” Buksa said of the several three-matches-in-eight-days scenarios. “It’s important to have that (depth) on our roster and we have it.
“We have quality players and whoever steps on the field brings quality to the team, and that’s great. We have that advantage to give a rest to some other players. That’s great, especially at the end of the season when the schedule is getting crazier.”
Arena, similar to Bill Belichick, is only focused on Orlando, the next opponent. “I’m not that focused on those type of things (records),” he said. “Obviously, we’re pleased with the effort the team has given and the position we’re in. They are milestones, that’s great. I think we accomplished one of our objectives, we qualified for the playoffs.
“Now we want to make sure we get home-field advantage. Then thirdly, we want to be the first seed in the Eastern Conference. So, we’re moving forward. Those are the things we want to achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.