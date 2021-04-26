FOXBORO — Arnór Ingvi Traustason was welcomed to the sometimes rough and tumble world of MLS soccer in making his debut for the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.
“I got those 75-plus minutes in my body now in a quite difficult game,” the Icelandic national said after New England and D.C. United battled through 39 fouls, with the Revolution being issued four of the seven yellow cards in the match, for a 1-0 victory.
“They were physical, it was almost like a fight that game,” Traustason said of DC United after the teams battled through a scoreless first half before New England eventually won on an own-goal in the 48th minute.
“It was a physical game, that’s a part of the game,” the 27-year-old Traustason said of his 75 minutes of work and D.C. United’s 21 fouls. “It is physical and I just have to get used to it.
“I’m happy to get those minutes, so just get on from here.”
Traustason was acquired from the Swedish club Malmö FF on March 16, and just began training with New England last week. He will have this week of training with his new teammates to ready for the Revolution’s third match — their second at home — Saturday against Atlanta.
“I feel like I’m getting there,” Traustason said of his match fitness and adjustment to MLS play. “I will just be better day by day, getting the (training) days with them and trying to make some bond with the players.
“Of course, that sometimes takes some time, but hopefully, it will take a shorter time.”
New England coach Bruce Arena slotted Traustason into a left wing spot, where he played 81 minutes, having one shot and was flagged for three fouls and rewarded with a yellow card in the 32d minute. Arena also debuted Christian Mafla and Wilfrid Kaptoum. That trio replaced Tajon Buchanan, Tommy McNamara and DeJuan Jones in the starting lineup.
“I thought Arnór showed pretty well, considering the fact that he’s been with us for a week,” Arena said. “He’s done well,. He looked good in training, he’s fit in well with the team. You can see he’s an experienced player with a good understanding of the game and is technically very good.”
“Overall, I’m pleased with the effort of all of the players,” Arena added. “Arnór played more minutes, he was a little fitter. We knew that Mafla and Kaptoum, weren’t going to be able to play close to ninety minutes. Obviously, we’re bringing them along slowly. They need to get fitter as we continue to grow into the season and they will.”
Traustason was aware that MLS might be more physical than European soccer. However, he has been exposed to that nature of the game in 275 appearances in leagues in Iceland, Norway, Austria, Greece and Sweded. Traustason has 37 international “caps” with the Icelandic National Team, appearing in the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championships.
“It was good, good minutes in the legs,” Traustason said of his Foxboro debut. “It was a difficult game. But we managed to get the win, which is important.”
Trautason may be more comfortable in a free-flowing match, noting that DC United, “dragged the tempo down, they made some fouls, it was difficult to manage.”
Nonetheless, New England is unbeaten in its first two starts of the season and Traustason is anxious to see what American football (New England Patriots) looks like at Gillette Stadium.
“It was amazing, when we were walking in,” Traustason said of emerging from the north end zone tunnel. “I was happy to play that game in front of the fans and we were able to get the win for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.