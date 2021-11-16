FOXBORO — There is a sense of purpose when Gustavo Bou drives into the parking lot at Gillette Stadium and turns toward the New England Revolution training facility at the South end of the facility.
There is a sense of contentment, but not quite yet fulfillment, for the striker as the Revolution continue their preparations for the MLS Cup playoffs.
“I think we know what the expectations are,” the 31-year-old Argentinian striker said after training.” We finished the regular season and we earned the first seed. Now comes the nice part, the playoffs.”
Bou finished the regular season as New England’s second-leading goal scorer (15) and No. 2 setup man (nine assists), paired with striker Adam Buksa (16 goals) and playmaking midfielder Carles Gil as the club’s dynamic attackers.
The Eastern Conference champion Revolution (22-5-7; 73 points) will meet the winner of Sunday’s New York City FC-Atlanta match on Nov. 30 at Gillette Stadium.
“We know we have days to prepare for the semifinal game here at home. We’re very motivated for that moment and to continue chasing our next objective — hopefully, we finish the season with a title.” Bou said of bringing the MLS Cup to Foxboro.
Through 67 regular season and MLS playoff matches for New England, Bou has scored 32 goals and contributed 15 assists since arriving as a “designated” player in July of 2019.
Ever since setting foot in New England, Bou has tried to put his best foot forward.
“I was really motivated to come here, because of the project taking place with this club and this coaching staff,” Bou said of being recruited by New England head coach Bruce Arena. “They wanted me to be part of this project and that motivated me a ton.
“I think the club is growing more and more each day. The results are proof of that and so is the season we’re having.”
New England finished the regular season with league records in points (73) and points per game (2.15), while tying the league’s all-time best winning percentage (.750).
The Revolution’s five defeats this season are a new club low and only one more than the fewest in MLS history. New England completed its home slate with a 12-2-3 mark, tying a club record for single season wins in Foxboro.
“I was clear with my representative that if I got interest from another club while I’m under contract, I don’t want to hear it and I’m not interested,” Bou said of committing his total interest to the Revolution through the 2021 season. “I have two years here and I want to give my best for this club.”
Bou inked a two-year contract extension with New England through the 2023 season.
“We were waiting to talk to the club, reach good terms and that’s what happened. If I got any interest from other clubs, I wasn’t aware,” Bou said.
Bou was successful on completing 72 percent of his passes this season and 35 of his 91 shots were on target.
“The extension was simple and quick — they know what I think,” Bou said of perhaps playing the final days of his career as a member of the Revolution. “For them to want to renew means a lot to me, because it shows me that they understand that I’m very comfortable and happy here.”
“I think from the first day I felt it,” Bou added of adapting to New England and the MLS. “I was able to adapt quickly to the language, the culture, the foods, and the club, thanks to God. It’s been very easy. I thought it was going to be more difficult to adapt.
Bou thinks back to his first ride down Route One and seeing Gillette Stadium.
“My teammates received me in the best way, and they helped me adapt on the field of play,” Bou recalled. “The fans, from day one, showed support. When I first got to play at Gillette Stadium, they showed that support. That fills me with happiness and it helps me give my all in every moment.”
