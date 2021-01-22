Last month, United States Congressmen Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), Chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee, and Ed Case (D-Honolulu), subcommittee member introduced a discussion draft of a bill to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA), the primary fishing law of this nation. The discussion draft addresses climate change impacts on fishing as well as other important fisheries conservation issues. Angler and fishing industry input on the discussion draft has been requested by Jan. 31. The plan is to receive input on the discussion draft and then introduce a revised bill.
Overall, the bill is very good for fish, fishermen and habitat. It is the most comprehensive bill of its type I have seen in recent years and is badly needed to make this nation’s fishery climate ready. This week I reviewed the bill and pulled out some key issues that I believe greatly impact anglers in New England.
The bill has a robust section on climate change and possible solutions to address stock movement up and down the coast. Species allocation and jurisdiction challenges on what region should manage a stock that has shifted to another area are addressed in the bill. These guidelines will be needed more and more as warm-water fish move north into our area in greater abundance, such as black sea bass, scup and summer flounder, and-cold water fish like winter flounder and American lobster move further north to deeper, colder water.
The bill proposes that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA) should step in to settle disputes if Regional Councils cannot decide who is responsible for a species’ Fisheries Management Plan (FMP) when stock movement occurs. A related issue of seats on councils where states have no representation is addressed in the bill too.
Traditionally, Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation has advocated for Rhode Island gaining a seat on the Mid-Atlantic Council. Much of the fish landed in Rhode Island is managed by the Mid-Atlantic Council. This includes summer flounder and squid. The state lands more of these fish than most other states. The discussion draft tries to address this issue by having the New England, Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic Councils having seats on each other’s council. The idea has merit but needs work to put it more in line where species have moved.
The discussion draft focuses on access as a key component of those receiving Working Waterfront Grants, and the aim of using electronic recording and citizen science to complement fisheries’ data is a good one. With proper planning, additional surveys can provide more robust data to manage stocks and encouraging Electronic Technology (ET) use, particularly when it is used to assess climate change impacts is a good idea too.
Presently, the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Harbor Light Software and the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, are engaged in a recreational angler electronic recording pilot to record catch and effort on smartphones and tablets. The pilot aims to compliment recreation catch and effort data from NOAA (MRIP) and explore what motivates anglers to record catch and effort.
And lastly, the discussion draft initiative of mandating the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and NOAA to engage in a cooperative agreement to fund additional stock assessments associated with offshore wind farm development is a good recommendation. Enhanced cooperation between BOEM and NOAA is needed, and more stock assessments (and funding) can only help fish managers.
Thank you Congressmen Human and Case for getting this MSA discussion draft out for comment. For a copy of the bill, a bill summary, and how to comment, visit https://huffman.house.gov/msa .
Fisheries Commission sets winter meeting agenda
The final agenda and meeting materials for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASMFC) 2021 Winter Meeting Webinar (Feb. 1-4) are now available at http://www.asmfc.org/home/2021-winter-meeting-webinar; click on the relevant Board/Committee name to access the documents for that board/committee. For ease of access, all meeting documents have been combined into one document: Main Meeting Materials.
The ASMFC manages most of the fish species recreational anglers like to catch and eat in state waters, from the three-mile limit to shore. Commission board meetings that are of particular interest to anglers include the Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Board; an important American Striped Bass Board meeting, where the stock assessment timeline and the new proposed circle hook regulations could be voted on as a final action; as well as an Atlantic Menhaden Management Board meeting and a number of other species meetings.
Supplemental materials will be posted to the website on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The commission may adjust this agenda in accordance with the actual duration of board meetings. If meetings run late, the next meeting may start later than originally planned.
Board meeting proceedings will be broadcast daily via webinar beginning Monday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and continuing daily until the conclusion of the meeting (expected to be 4:30 p.m.) on Thursday, Feb. 4. The webinar will allow registrants to listen to board deliberations and view presentations and motions as they occur. To register for the webinar, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4886491769864000527, Webinar ID# 151-774-483.
Each day, the webinar will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the first meeting so that people can troubleshoot any connectivity or audio issues they may encounter. If you are having issues with the webinar (connecting to or audio related issues), please contact Chris Jacobs at (703) 842-0790.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing in ponds stocked with trout has been very good in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Ted Oven of Northeast Trading Company in North Attleboro said, “With no ice on local ponds, the fishing activity has been slow. We sold just a couple of boxes of worms all week.” For 2021 licensing information and a list of trout-stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries; and in Massachusetts visit www.mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Cod fishing. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Fishing was good this week. High hook this week was five cod, with many anglers having three apiece. Bait was the ticket this week, but those who jigged were rewarded too.” Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
