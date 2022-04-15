“The bait profiles we are seeing around Block Island are different,” said Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fish Works. “They are perhaps being impacted by warming water. For example, we have an abundance of mackerel in and around the harbor which we have not seen for some years.”
Fish Conservation Program director of the Ocean Conservancy Meredith Moore said, “We need to adapt fisheries management so it can react to climate impacts faster throughout the management process.”
The aim is to be more climate-nimble, including more frequent research and stock assessments, in corporate climate impacts into fisheries management plans as well as more citizen science and electronic reporting to facilitate the analysis of fishing activity and catch.
Moore and Willi were two of nine panelist at Session II of the 2022 Baird Symposium this past week, sponsored by the Sea Grant program at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, Ørsted (owner of the Block Island Wind Farm and developer of wind farms off Massachusetts and Rhode Island) and the Ocean Conservancy.
The Symposium also held a photo contest. Participants entered photos that depicted climate impacts on fish, habitat and resource users. Four photo contest winners were announced Wednesday night.
The two-first place winners included a striped bass photo submitted by Capt. Abbie Schuster of Kismet Outfitters, Martha’s Vineyard. The bass was being released from a boat in the wash, or foaming water, near structure. The other first- place photo was taken by James Turek. The photo depicted severe beach erosion at the Weekapaug Fire District Beach in Westerly, RI.
Judges said they selected the striped bass photo as they are the most sought-after recreational species on the East Coast. More fishing trips are made to catch striped bass than any other species. Although they are widely studied, however, not much is known about how climate is impacting the range of these fish and if warming water is impacting the productivity of their spawn and where.
There were two honorable mention photos. One was from Brian Crawford of his granddaughter showing off a legal-sized quahog she caught in the Great Salt Pond at Block Island. The other photo was taken by Phil Duckett of angler Greg Vespe showing a cobia, an exotic warm-water fish, he caught in Narragansett Bay just north of the Newport Bridge.
A Symposium report and a video that relates key learnings of the Baird Symposium is scheduled to be released at the end of June. Hats off to URI and RI Sea Grant for dedicating the 2022 Baird Symposium to climate impacts on recreational fishing and boating.
Tautog tips, rigs, jigs
“With warm weather this week, the tautog bite will improve.” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “The water is cold. The temperature has to be around 50 degrees for the spring tautog bite to turn on.” This week, the water temperature at Narragansett Beach was 45 degrees.
Last week, there were a few reports of anglers catching tautog, others were not even getting bites. But a few days of warm weather and things are expected to improve rapidly.
“If I were tautog fishing this weekend, I would fish south of the bridges,” Henault said.
Tautog rigs should have as little hardware as possible to avoid bottom tie-ups. I make single-hook rigs with about seven or eight feet of monofilament line and attach it to the main braid line directly with a dropper loop for a pre-snelled ‘Lazar Sharp’ brand hook (you need sharp hooks to get through tough tautog lips). The loop is about five inches above the sinker.
To reduce bottom tie-ups by 50 percent, I use an egg-sinker rig when in heavy structure. The egg-sinker slides on a small piece of monofilament adorned with red and white beads which has a two-way swivel on each end, a pre-snelled lazar sharp hook is attached to the end of the swivel and hangs down about eight inches.
Anglers are also more commonly using tautog jigs tipped with crab with good success. The jigs are made in a variety of colors mimicking Asian crabs, baby lobsters, green crabs (whole or cut in half).
The idea is to be ready with a number of bait & tackle arrangements on any given day.
Tautog are not often sold in fish markets because they are difficult to harvest commercially. They are usually caught by rod and reel or fish traps rather than trawling for them. Keep your drag tight as once you hook these bulldogs, they will try to fight their way back down to structure and cut your line.
Tautog tips
Find structure to find tautog. Tautog can be fished from shore or boat and in both cases they like structure (rocks, wrecks, bridge piers, dock pilings, mussel beds, ledges holes and humps along the coast). So, no structure, no tautog.
Boat placement is important. Find structure, estimate wind/drift direction and anchor up current from where you want to fish and drift back to the spot as the anchor is setting. Once in position fish all sides of the boat. Cast a bit to cover as much area as you can. If still no bites let some anchor line out to change your position, if still no bites it is time to move the vessel.
Green crabs or Asian crabs are the baits of choice for tautog in the fall. When using green crabs, make it easy for the tautog to bite and take the bait. I like to break off most of the legs and claws, leaving one per side on the end, cut the crab in half and hook it through one leg socket and out another.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown said, “We sold crabs this weekend to anglers targeting tautog but no reports yet of major fish being caught.”
Striped bass: “The fishing has been good in March with a good number of striped bass landed and released,” said Ed Lombardo, expert fly fisherman and guide. “The bass have ranged from 18 to 26 inches. My brown-colored Ed’s Fly is working well imitating mummichogs.” School striped bass continue to bite off coastal Cape Cod beaches.
Freshwater fishing for trout is good in stocked Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds. Visit State websites maps and waterways that have been stocked for spring fishing.