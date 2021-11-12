Cod fish are bottom fish that are basically lazy. They are not aggressively hunting, and they pretty much stay on the bottom, often near structure such as underwater wrecks, rock piles, holes, humps and drop-offs. They wait for prey to come by, so you have to go to where the cod are to catch them.
In Rhode Island and Massachusetts in areas south of Cape Cod, anglers are allowed to harvest 10 cod fish/person/day at a minimum size of 21 inches. Due to poor stock conditions, anglers fishing north of the Cape are allowed to take only one fish from April 1 to 14 and September 15 to 30.
Many experts believe electronics are the key to finding cod.
Angler John Stavrakas said, “To catch cod, I would suggest making good use of your electronics. If you aren’t catching, move around a bit and see if you can find any life on your sounder. I like to use a jig like a diamond jig or crippled herring, six ounces or more if needed, with a teaser tied to a loop 12 inches or so above the jig. I like to put some squid on the teaser, but often see fish caught on the teaser with no bait.”
Capt. Rick Bellavance, president of the RI Party & Charter Boat Association, said, “If fishing on your own boat for cod, plan to move around a bit, keep the bottom machine going and try each hump and bump. Try each spot at different times of the trip, focus on one area and hit the spots in that area hard. Take notes throughout the day, and over time you will have the info you need to have success each time you go. “
Recreational angler Rich Hittinger and RISAA 1st vice president said, “Cod have a developed swim bladder and they show up well on a good fish finder. Many trips we have spent 30 minutes driving around the area until we see good piles of fish, and when we stop right on them, we hit them immediately.”
Fishing law needs to be more climate responsive
It’s no secret, climate-change impacts of warming water, coastal erosion, habitat degradation, low oxygen and acidification are changing how we fish and how fish should be managed.
One has to wonder, what happens when the water warms to the point that even the warm-water fish that have moved into our area like black sea bass, scup and summer flounder leave to go further north to cooler water?
Our federal fishing law is not equipped to handle these impacts. However, the marine fishing law of the nation, the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA), is being updated. US representatives Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Ed Case (D-HI) have introduced a bill in Congress to make improvements to the MSA. This bill, the Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act (H.R. 4690), has important provisions needed to protect and enhance fisheries. The bill is going to hearing next week.
The bill includes important recreational fishing concerns in regard to handling climate impacts, protects the food supply for the fish we catch, as well as supports new supplemental catch and effort electronic data for recreational fishing.
Speak up now in support of the bill by sending an email this weekend to the Water, Oceans and Wildlife Subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee. Request that your email or letter become an official part of the hearing. Address it to the Honorable Jared Huffman, Chairman, and the Honorable Cliff Bents, Ranking Member, but send to their staff persons Lora Snyder at lora.snyder@mail.house.gov and Kiel Weaver at kiel.weaver@mail.house.gov.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore. Angler Joe Earley caught in northern Mt. Hope Bay Sunday when fishing with his father. Joe said, “The tide had just started to fall, and there was a scattered blitz of striped bass. We managed to catch four bass between 28-30 inches using SP Minnows.” Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore reports a good striped-bass bite on the Cape Cod Carnal with slot size fish 28 inches to less than 35 inches being taken on jigs on the east end of the canal. “We have had a great run of false albacore this week. They seem to be everywhere, mixed in with striped bass and are in the 8-to-12-pound range. They are in the Block Island Wind Farm area, around the island and along our coastal shore, with anglers hooking up from the beaches too. There are also some very large bluefish being caught on the Southwest Ledge off Block Island as anglers fish for bluefin tuna close the surface,” said Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown.
Tautog and cod fishing. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “Most angler are targeting tautog now and are having some good success. A customer caught his 10-board limit at Coddington Cove jetty but caught 60 shorts to catch 10-keeper tautog. Anglers in the upper bay are catching keepers at Kettle Point, Riverside, and out in front of Newport is still producing keepers for many.” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina said, “The tautog bite is still very good with most boats limiting out. And, off Point Judith and Newport, anglers are catching a cod or two when fishing the bottom for tautog. The cod bite at Cox Ledge was not good this week primarily due to so many black sea bass. Anglers could not get their bait to the bottom for cod, as it was being snatched by large black sea bass.” Greg Spier of Portsmouth reports, “Fished both sides of the tide Sunday early in the morning in the bay. Not much. Moved outside the Sakonnet River with immediate action 26 feet. Many shorts with sea bass mixed in. Sammy rigs worked better than jigs. Caught eight keeper tog and one keeper cod. Beautiful day in November, water temp 59 degrees.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick, said, “All our customers are tautog fishing. Most fishing in the bay are catching small fish. Keepers and shorts are being caught south of the Newport and Jamestown bridges with a good bite off Newport.”
Freshwater fishing. “Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass continues, but has slowed a bit for anglers,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside.
