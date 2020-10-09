The fall stocking of 60,000 rainbow and 4,000 brown trout started last month in Massachusetts.
Area ponds stocked with rainbow trout include Whiting Pond and Falls Pond in North Attleboro as well as Houghton’s Pond in Milton and Wallum Lake in Douglas. For a complete list of stocked ponds, search for the trout stocking report at Mass.gov.
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) began stocking trout this week in waterways including Round Top Ponds, Burrillville; Carbuncle Pond, Coventry; Breakheart Pond and Browning Mill Pond, Exeter; Spring Grove Pond, Gloucester; Olney Pond (Lincoln Woods State Park), Lincoln; Eight Rod Pond, Little Compton; Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown; and Stafford Pond, Tiverton. For trout stocking updates, go to the RIfishwildlife page on Facebook or call 401-789-0281.
Near record 20-pound tautog caught off Rhode Island
The Rhode Island State Record for tautog is 21 pounds, 4 ounces established in 1954, but 66 years later, Dareus Diaz Boragine of Cranston, RI, came close to breaking that record last Saturday. He boated a 20-pound, 2-once tautog off Newport.
“I hadn’t caught a fish all day — everyone else was catching,” Boragine said. “We returned to the first spot we fished in the morning off Brenton Reef (Newport) at about 1 p.m. and then bam! My first fish and then quickly followed by a second keeper.
“I was using a 1 ½ once tautog Johnny Jig (made to mimic an Asian crab) and tipping it with one-half green crab. It was my first year using a tautog jig and it was finally working. I could feel the structure, the jig was bouncing on it and then rolling off. I didn’t even feel this monster bite. It likely sucked the bait in and was just sitting there, not realizing he was about to get hooked. I lifted the jig off the bottom and I thought it was stuck and then all of a sudden the fish realized it was hooked and ran down. Line striped off a few times, the fish did not run away from the boat, it just keep running down for the structure.
“After a few minutes of fighting the fish we brought it on board,” he added. “All were amazed. Neighboring boats were cheering and clapping. It was a great feeling.”
Dareus used 400pound braid line with a 30-pound monofilament leader to land his prize while he and his cousin were fishing with Billy Lee of Lincoln.
Congratulations Dareus on the great catch!
Some epic saltwater fishing this week
Fishing this week has been outstanding. Tautog fishing was good throughout the region with most anglers able to catch their three-fish limit. Fishing off Newport in the Seal Ledge and Fountain area was very good this week with the best bite coming in 45 to 55 feet of water. It took about 2 1/2 hours to catch our limit there as well as a 25-inch cod.
The surface action was good all along the coastal shore of Rhode Island and in Massachusetts too.
“I fooled a 32-inch striper at the early slack tide in the morning on the surface with a green mackerel Guppy JoBo, Jr. lure,” East End Eddie Doherty, who fished the Cape Cod Canal, said.
Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “It was an epic day of fishing for anglers Gary Renchan of South County and fishing partner JL. Last weekend, they landed 60 fish from Westerly to Point Judith. They landed striped bass, false albacore and a few bluefish.”
Dave Gordon reported a good striped bass and bluefish bite at the mouth of Greenwich Bay from Green River to Warwick Light.
“I caught school striped bass from 18 to 28 inches,” Gordon said. “Small Kastmaster lures and small white jigs with a white plastic tail worked well.”
Where’s the bite?
False albacore, bluefish and striped bass fishing is good, with all often mixed in together along our coastal shore. Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The Point Judith area was on fire this weekend. Anglers were catching albies (false albacore), striped bass and bluefish on the surface.” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert East End Eddie Doherty said, “Bill Prodouz of Pocasset caught a 38-inch fish at Bell Road with a loaded Cotton Cordell silver pencil on the rising tide just after the current turned east.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “The striped bass and bluefish bite continues to build in the Bay. From shore, anglers are doing well at Kettle Point, Riverside and Lavin’s Marina, Barrington.”
Offshore cod and tuna: “Cod fishing has been good on the south side of Cox Ledge, at Sharks Ledge and the East Grounds, with some fish being caught in the Block Island Wind Farm area,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor. “Offshore fishing for bluefin seems to have moved to Cape Cod, but we had a boat full of yellowfin tuna caught at the Atlantis Canyon and mako sharks were caught 15 miles south of Block Island.”
Tautog, scup and black sea bass fishing: “Tautog fishing at Point Judith was very good this weekend for three days,” Cahill said. “Even the black sea bass bite was good at the Hooter Buoy and in 50 to 60 feet of water.”
Tautog fishing in the upper Bay has not been good. A lot of shorts being caught at Conimicut Point and Ohio Ledge. However, the bite has been good for tautog and large black sea bass in the Brenton Reef area off Newport.
“The scup bite continues to be very strong with anglers catching their limit (30 fish, 9-inch minimum size),” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait.
Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass was the focus last week, but with the restocking of trout in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds, the trout fishing is expected to pick up.
