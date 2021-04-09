One thing for sure, striped bass are in trouble. They are overfished and subject to overfishing in accordance with the 2018 stock assessment.
You can’t enter a fishing conversation these days without striped bass being brought up. There is a moratorium on catching them in Federal waters, three miles offshore and beyond. And, in state waters (three miles and inland), they have been poorly managed to the current overfished/overfishing status by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
The fate of this species, and our ability to rebuild the stock to sustainable levels, does not rely on the best available science we have on the stock, but rather the politics of the Atlantic Stales Marine Fisheries Commission.
Some of the 15 East Coast states that are member of the commission believe they should be able to take this fish in greater numbers and in smaller sizes because they are important to their local and regional fisheries. The driving force is not the good of the fish but the good of local fishing community.
The ASMFC being subject to state politics has been its biggest failure. Out of the 23 fish stocks the Commission manages on its own, 11 of the stocks are overfished, or are in a depleted state.
These overfished conditions are less likely to happen with Federally managed species, as stocks are subject to accountable measures (like payback the next year if you overfish), rebuilding time lines, etc. that the Commission just does not apply in practice.
Anglers, commissioners clear the air on fish amendments
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association held a member information forum Wednesday to discuss amendments (which eventually become fishing regulations) with Rhode Island commissioners. The striped bass amendment public information document issued by the ASMFC led the discussed.
Two other amendments were also discussed at the meeting, the reallocation amendment on Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea bass which was reviewed by a joint Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting earlier this week; and a bluefish allocation amendment that is out for comment.
Bluefish are also managed jointing with the Commission and Mid-Atlantic Council.
“Anglers fear that the desire of the Commission to change biological reference points on striped bass spawning stock biomass thresholds and targets will open the door for those that want to lower the goal posts and take more fish.” said Rich Hittinger, first vice president of RISSA and chair of their legislative committee.
Jason McNamee, ASMFC commissioner and Natural Resources Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said, “I believe we need to tie biological reference points to the science of managing striped bass. Biological reference points could go up too rather than down.”
Dave Borden, Rhode Island commissioner and chair of the Commission’s Striped Bass Board said, “We will do everything in our power to follow the science. However, you should know there is politics at play. Mid-Atlantic States will often form a block as they aim to liberalize striped bass regulations in their area compared to northern states. The fisheries in the Mid-Atlantic States are different.”
In comment letters shared by RISAA they said, “Striped bass and bluefish are high value fish to the recreational fishing community accounting for 90 and 80 percent respectively of the Allowable Catch Limits (ACL). The greatest value of striped bass and bluefish to the recreational fishing community are the fish left in the water providing anglers with the opportunity to catch them rather than dead on the dock. 90 percent of striped bass fishing and 65 percent of the bluefish recreational fisheries are catch and release so having more fish in the water is what dives the recreational fishery.”
In regard to other amendments, Hittinger, said, “We were disappointed to hear the commission and council refused to consider the Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Amendment at this time. Summer flounder and black sea bass commercial quotas were increased dramatically for the commercial sector (up to 49 percent for summer flounder). Quite frankly, summer flounder fishing has been down the past couple of years so to allow the commercial sector to take a big increase while restraining the recreational sector is not right.”In a comment letters, RISAA said they see the Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Reallocation Amendment and the Bluefish Allocation amendments as a reset (rather than a reallocation) back to the levels of fish the recreational fishing community were catching before the Marine Recreation Information Program (MRIP) recalibration. RISAA said, “This is an important distinction as the recreational community is just asking for what it has always harvested before the MRIP reset.”
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “One customer was doing well fishing Bad Luck Pond in Rehoboth where he caught a couple of three-pound largemouth bass.” The trout season opened Wednesday Rhode Island. Massachusetts was already open. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “The trout bite is outstanding at stocked ponds. Customers are easily catching their limit (five fish/angler/day, 8-inch minimum size) at Willet Avenue Pond East Providence; Only Pond, Lincoln Woods; Carbuncle Pond, Coventry and many other stocked waterways (about 100 of them).”
For a list of trout stocked waterways in Rhode Island and links to regulations and licenses visit dem.ri.gov/programs. In Massachusetts visit mass.gov/service-details.
Tautog fishing opened April 1 with a 16-inch minimum size in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. There is a three fish/person/day limit from April 1 to May 31. “Not many customers are targeting tautog yet, but I expect with this warm weather this week anglers will be getting out.” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick.
Cod fishing: “Customers have successfully targeting both cod and tautog south of Block Island this week,” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said. “A few customers are catching cod off Newport, the water there seems to be the right temperature for cod,” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle.
