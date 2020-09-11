For the past four weeks, anglers have been having a blast casting to bluefish, striped bass, false albacore, bonito and mackerel on the surface.
Each one of these species can appear on just about any fishing trip from shore or boat this time of year. Bluefish and striped bass have been on the surface all the way up the Providence River. And for the past couple of years we have had outstanding fall false albacore runs all the way up to Hurricane Barrier in Providence. Last year, five- to six-pound albies (false albacore) were caught there, with Barrington Beach being a favorite spot too.
On any given day, the bite could be anywhere further down the bay and out in front of Newport, Narragansett, and all the way down the coast to Watch Hill. All of these species have made their presence known in Buzzards Bay as well.
Lighten up
To catch these speedsters (particularly false albacore and bonito) you need to lighten up your tackle and try to be invisible, except for your lure. I generally have three rods prepared to fish; one with a Deadly Dick or Kastmaster silver lure, a second with a Hogy epoxy jig/lure, and my favorite, a Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow grey swimming lure.
My personal gear favorite for this type of site fishing is lightweight rods and reels, as they provide anglers with the most challenging fight, and you can target cast a mile. I have a three St. Croix Mojo medium and heavy inshore spinning rods paired with Shimano Stella 4000 reels. The Shimano Stella reels are spooled with 20-pound braid and 15- or 20-pound fluorocarbon leaders usually direct tied to the lures.
Tips from an expert I like to remember
Roger Lema (he and his wife, Susan, are false albacore/bonito hotshots) said, “Fish the outgoing tide in front of rivers, coves and ponds, as the water and bait have to be moving. When we go out, we have five rods ready to go. Some prepared to cast silver lures like Deadly Dicks and Kastmaster lures. But, we are also ready to troll (at four knots) with broken back lures, shallow swimming and deep swimming lures to use, depending on where the fish are in the water column.” And one last tip: “You have to anticipate where these speedsters will surface again and be there when they do. So we like to fish the sides of the schools rather than getting out in front of them,” said Roger Lema.
So be ready to cast this year, even if targeting other species, as you never know when you’ll see a school on the surface.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Angler Jeff McNally of Tiverton said, “Last week while I was out fishing on a charter with Capt. Mike Massa of Little Compton, I caught a 49-inch striped bass, my largest ever, when trolling tube and worm at the mouth of the Sakonnet River.” “Striped bass fishing for school bass in the back ponds is very good, with a top water bite for larger bass from Pt. Judith Light to Charlestown,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “Customers are catching school striped bass in the bay, with the bluefish bite being very good at Kettle Point, Riverside and skipjacks (immature bluefish) being caught in just about every cove.” East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “Bell Road lit up on the west tide Sunday morning with bent rods all around, starting at first light. The action continued for an hour, producing several slot stripers and some over 40 inches. There was a rumor of a 50-inch, but unconfirmed.”
Bonito and false albacore. “The green bonito bite was on this week, with some false albacore mixed in. Most of the action was from Jamestown to the Harbor of Refuge. Probably other places too,” said Cahill. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “A few customers hooked up with false albacore when fishing off southern coastal beaches.”
Summer flounder, black sea bass and scup. “The scup bite is good for customers near the bridges, with a strong black sea bass bite off Newport out in front and around Block Island. Remarkably, the fluke bite still existed at Rocky Point fishing pier in the bay. Believe that pier is working as a fish attractant with so many people fishing there and all that bait in the water,” said Giddings. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “The scup bite is good at Kettle Point and some fluke are still being caught off Newport in 80 feet of water. We had a customer pick up four nine keeper fluke this weekend.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “The sea bass limit has gone from three to seven, which has been very helpful. Anglers have been with limit on most trips.” Cahill said, “Fluke fishing has pretty much dried up, but anglers are still catching nice black sea bass around Block Island.”
Cod fishing has been good. “Both the southeast and west corners of Cox Ledge are producing cod for anglers with spotty performance inside closer to shore at Shark’s Ledge.” Angler Paul John Boutiette on the RI Saltwater Anglers Association blog reports a good cod bite at Shark’s Ledge: “We had a great day fishing at Shark’s Ledge Sunday afternoon. My wife and I took our daughter and her friend fishing. Sunny with a breeze, 70 degrees. Seas were a bit choppy and the boat was tippy, but five hours of fishing produced four good cod and four nice BSB. My daughter was thrilled with her cod catch and my daughter’s friend caught her first cod ever, but to make it interesting, her first cod was a twofer, hooking two nice cod on one pull.”
Fresh water fishing remains strong. Giddings said, “The largemouth bass and pike bite are particularly good at Little Pond behind Vet’s school off West Shore Road. Most there are practicing catch and release.” Littlefield said, “Cranston ponds seem to be producing largemouth and pickerel, however, Echo Lake, Barrington has very low water level and the bite is not good there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.