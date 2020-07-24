I can’t tell you the number of times black sea bass have saved a charter or recreational fishing trip for me.
It’s not that I am a terrible summer flounder (fluke) fisherman, but when the fluke are not around, you can generally find black sea bass.
Simply put, black sea bass are in abundance in our waters and I am thankful. They provide a great fight on the way up (particularly the larger ones) and due in part to climate change impacts they are in abundance in our waters and easy to catch for both experienced and novice anglers.
The minimum size is 15 inches with a three fish/person/day catch limit in Rhode Island and a Massachusetts limit of five fish/person/day. The Massachusetts season ends Sept. 8, but in Rhode Island, the limit increases to seven fish Sept. 1 and runs until Dec. 31.
The Sakonnet River where it meets the Atlantic Ocean and two to three miles out has been a hot spot all season for black sea bass. I have fished there with success along with recreational boats, charter and party boats (the Frances Fleet and Seven B’s) for a few weeks now. The bite in Buzzards Bay is now in deeper water at places like Cleveland Ledge.
Black sea bass facts
Black sea bass is a delicate, sweet-tasting saltwater fish. The firm, white flesh of this species is a favorite of many. They have the ability to adjust their color to blend in with the bottom with colors ranging from grey, brown, black to a deep indigo hue. BSB are hermaphroditic fish — they begin life as female then some turn male. They do not grow to be huge fish in the Northeast. The largest black sea bass caught was 10 pounds, 4 ounces caught off Virginia Beach, Va., in January, 2000. Ideal water temperature for black sea bass is 59 to 64 degrees.
How and where to catch them
Rigs and bait: Rigs often used to catch black sea bass have two hooks approximately 12 to 16 inches apart with a bank sinker to hold bottom. Squid or sea clams are most often used as bait. Anglers often catch them while fishing for summer flounder (fluke) or tautog because they are on or close to the bottom. They can also be caught with jigs and many prefer this method.
Any underwater structure: Rocks, wrecks, piers and jetties will attract black sea bass. The larger males are generally found in deeper water.
Online seminar on how to catch bigger fluke
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) will hold a ‘How to catch bigger fluke’ online seminar on Monday, at 7 p.m. I will be the guest speaker and plan to highlight tactics I have employed to catch larger fluke as well as tips from others I have interviewed, including anglers that have caught fish in the 9- to 12-pound range this year.
“The Zoom seminars are easy to link to and this one on fluke is expected to be well attended,” RISAA president Steve Medeiros said. “We have the capability to allow up to 500 to attend.” This seminar is open to the public. Join by computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/j/99893907039 or you can just listen by telephone at 1-646-876-9923; webinar ID: 998 9390 7039; participant ID: 375697.
Strategies and tactics for fishing summer flounder in Bays and the ocean with maps and charts will be covered, as well as rigs, jigs, baits and my favorite places to catch fluke.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “Fishing for striped bass on the Cape Cod Canal switch this week from the West to the East End,” Tom Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said. “This traditionally happens when the water warms. Striped bass prefer the cooler water of Cape Cod Bay to the warmer water of Buzzards Bay this time of year. The fish this morning (Thursday) have been in the 30- to 35-pound range being taken on or near the surface with pencil poppers and swimming lures in the morning. They are down deeper once the water warms throughout the day.” Striped bass fishing has been fairly good at Block Island with eels at night and anglers hooking up with keepers during the day too. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said, “Top water lures, trolling tube & worm or umbrella rigs are working at Block Island during the day.” Angler Tom Miozzi of Jamestown said, “We did well catching keeper striped bass in the 28- to 35-inch slot this week out in front of Ocean Drive. One early evening, we hooked up with five nice fish trolling tube and worm, letting about 150 feet of braid out with a weighed tube.” Anglers were also catching keeper bass at Beavertail this week. “Customers are still doing pretty good catching striped bass at Conimicut Point and in front of Barrington Beach,” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said. Bluefish that are being caught are fairly small, not like the larger ones that had been chasing schools of Atlantic menhaden in the Bay earlier this season.
Summer Flounder (fluke), scup and black sea bass: The summer flounder bite is still mixed with anglers catching a lot of shorts in the Bay as well as off our coastal shares from the Sakonnet River, Little Compton to Watch Hill, Westerly. Hayes from Quaker Lane said, “What I hear from customers is that fluke fishing is not very good out there. Customers are catching a lot of shorts.” We fished at Elbow Ledge off Sachuest Point this week and then a second time about three miles southeast of there while black sea bass fishing and managed just two keeper fluke. Littlefield said, “Some keeper fluke are still being caught off Warwick Neck and the scup bite has not been good compared to other years. Anglers are going home with just three or four scup.” Black sea bass fishing remains very strong in deeper water. We hooked up with bigger fish in about 80 feet of water consistently last week. “The black sea bass bite is now in deeper water at places like Cleveland Ledge.” Coots said.
Freshwater fishing has slowed. Few anglers targeting or catching trout now that the water has warmed, however, the largemouth bass bite is still very good. “Anglers are catching largemouth with spinner baits as well as shiners,” said Hayes of Quaker Lane. Coots said, “Anglers are targeting largemouth bass in towns like Wareham, Plymouth and Carver with great success. We weighed in an eight- and a seven-pound bass this month.” Littlefield said, “Due to a shortage of shiners customers have reverted to using night crawlers and are catching a lot of sun fish, largemouth bass anglers have found that frogs are working fairly well now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.