2022-07-30-tsc-spt-Tom-Houde-Bass

Tom Houde caught a 46-inch bass from his kayak off Newport.

 Submitted photo

The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament ended Sunday with a winning striped bass measuring 51 inches caught by team "Frayed Knot" led by Capt. Richard Lipsitz of North Kingstown.

Over 90 anglers participated in the two-day event. “We doubled the number of anglers we had last year, and with a matching grant for Capt. Nick’s Rock & Roll Bar, we were able to make a $4,350 contribution to the Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department,” said Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks, the tournament host.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.