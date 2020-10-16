I fished briefly at the Block Island Wind Farm last Friday as a recreational angler, and the good news is that it is still yielding fish into the fall season. We fished there with a video crew that interviewed me for a special report they are doing on offshore wind farms.
Within 10 minutes with two lines in the water, four fish, a 14-inch scup (porgy) and three sea bass to keeper size, were caught right in front of the Block Island No. 5 turbine.
The Block Island Wind Farm, like wind farms in Europe, has increased fish abundance in the wind farm area. Even though fishing pressure has dramatically increased there, fishing is arguably better now. Friday we had a Connecticut party boat with 50 or so anglers on board and a few charter and private vessels fishing in the area.
We have had four years fishing the Block Island Wind Farm now. Commercial gill nets are set up in the wind farm area, and private boats, charter and large party boats as well as commercial trawlers and rod and reel fishermen fish there. They fish there because the fishing is good.
So it is about time we start to advocate for (the responsible) development of offshore wind farms, as they have proven to be good for habitat, fish and fishers in Rhode Island and Europe. We need to insist on research and monitoring plans developed with angler input for every wind farm, so we rely on science and fact-based studies to measure the positive and negative impacts to habitat and fish before, during and after construction.
Getting tough on fishing law-breakers
Ever wonder what to do when you witness an environmental crime? Yes, I say crime because a crime against the fish or environment is no joke. Our natural resources belong to all the people of the United States of America, so a crime against fish or the environment is crime against us all.
Find out about the duties and mission of the Division of Law Enforcement of the RI Department of Environment Management, how they deal with poachers and what happens when they go to court at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association Zoom seminar on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Chief F. Dean Hoxsie of the Division of Law Enforcement will be the guest speaker.
You need to be an RISAA member to participant in the Zoom seminar. Twelve such meetings on various topics are held throughout the year, and now with Zoom seminar capability, additional one-of-a-kind seminars will be offered too. You can attend all seminars and obtain other RISAA membership benefits for $55/year. Join at www.risaa.org.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog limit increased to five fish/person/day in Massachusetts and Rhode Island on October 15. Angler Eric Travis of Riverside caught multiple tautog to 21 inches off Newport. Travis said, “I fished in the Brenton Reef area and was using a three-ounce Tsunami yellow/green jig head with a full green crab with success.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick, said, “Anglers are catching tautog at Ohio Ledge, the Mt. Hope Bridge and Rocky Point fishing pier. That pier has constantly produced fish all season including keeper summer founder, large scup and now keeper tautog. I believe it is serving as a giant chum source with all the anglers fishing there. It has been great.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick said, “All the action is out in front of Newport; the Brenton Reef and Seal Rock area have three 30-foot humps and that is where most of the action is, with customers catching large black sea bass, tautog and the nice surprise this year, an occasional keeper cod fish.” Abbie Smith of Quonnie Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “Customers are catching tautog from shore and boats. The Quonnie Breachway and Watch Hill Light are producing for shore anglers.”
Striped bass, bluefish, false albacore. East End Eddie Doherty said, “Some slot stripers caught this week, but the big news was the return of bluefish on the Cape Cod Canal. Big blues up to 15 pounds hammering surface plugs in the east end for some great top water action.” Smith of Quonnie Bait & Tackle said, “The beaches are on fire. Anglers are catching fish 45 inches and larger from the beach. They are using epoxy jigs, Storm soft plastic baits and Deadly Dicks with success catching stripers, bluefish and false albacore. I weighed in a 7-pound, 2- ounce albie this weekend.” “Two of our staff fished the Weekapaug Breachway this weekend and caught six striped bass to 25 inches. The bite along the beaches has been hot until sunrise,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State. Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “The bass bite at Block Island is hot with anglers using eels, and this week a customer caught a fish in the mid-30-inches range live lining a pogie around the Pawtucket-Warwick area.”
Scup and black sea bass. “Scup are being caught in the upper Providence River with customers catching as many as 23 keeper scup this weekend.” said Henault of Ocean State. Giddings said, “Anglers are catching large scup in the 16-to-18-inch range from the Rocky Point fishing pier.” The black sea bass bite continues to be good around Block Island and out in front of Brenton Reef.
Bluefin tuna. Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “I fished with three friends last week on Shark Shark Tuna Charters out of Yarmouth. We boated a 250-pound bluefin tuna fishing with mackerel off Chatham.”
Freshwater fishing was good this weekend in ponds stocked with trout. For a list of stocked ponds in Massachusett, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report. Daily trout stocking updates in Rhode Island will be available each afternoon on the Rhode Island DEM Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rifishwildlife/ or by calling 401-789-0281. Henault of Ocean State said, “A customer sent me a photo of a trout caught at Only Pond, Lincoln Woods. She caught her first fish using PowerBaits five minutes after she arrived at the pond.” Giddings of the Tackle Box added, “The bass bite has been very good with anglers catching fish on the surface with trout fishing very good at Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown and Carbuncle Pond, Coventry.”
