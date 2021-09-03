Bluefish provide a great fight for anglers and, if treated properly after catching them, they make for good table fare.
The coastwide regulation for bluefish is three fish/person/day (this is for skipjacks too, which are immature bluefish). The three fish limit was imposed as the most recent updated stock assessment conducted by NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center indicated bluefish are overfished. The stock assessment triggered Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Bluefish Fishery Management Plan to rebuild the stock.
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which co-manage bluefish coastwide, submitted Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Bluefish Fishery Management Plan to NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) for review and approval. On Wednesday, NOAA posted the amendment for public comment.
As the amendment was being posted, we were catching bluefish in schools from 18 inches to 30 inches that were blitzing on the surface providing good fishing for anglers. Surface blitzes or feeding frenzies occur when fish push and trap bait close to shore or up on the surface where the bait has nowhere else to go.
To experience what a feeding frenzy or blitz is like, view a video by noted marine life photographer Mike Laptew on youtube.com.
The fish this week were in the mid- to lower-portion of the East and West Passages of Narragansett Bay, north and south of Gould and Hope Island, off Quonset, Jamestown, in Buzzard’s Bay and along the coastal shore. The bluefish in Narragansett Bay were chasing good size peanut bunger (immature Atlantic Menhaden). They were coughing them up when brought on deck. Bluefish eat 2 ½ times their weight every day, so it seems like they never stop feeding or moving.
Lures that worked best were small and shiny with a lot of flash that mimicked the peanut bunger. Lures such as Kastmaster, Deadly Dick and Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnows worked well.
Here are some tips for fishing bluefish blitzes:
- Use wire leaders when fishing for blues to avoid cutoffs.
- Speaking about biting treat the fish with respect, they have sharp teeth that can take your finger off.
- Work the edges of schools when they surface, don’t drive through a school or right up on top of it as you will spook them and they will go down.
- Be respectful of others making room from them when working a school of fish on the surface.
- Be safe, try not to get too caught up in the excitement. I find that if on a boat no more than two, possibly three experienced anglers, can be casting at the same time. This is to avoid the casting angler from hooking others. Take care of the fish once it is on board, it is hard to unhook a fish, clean what it coughs up and wash away the blood while others are fishing.
- When you catch a bluefish, to keep it fresh for eating, bleed the fish by cutting it under the gill and putting it in a five gallon bucket filled with seawater upside down so it bleads out. Once dead put in an ice/salt water brine solution in a cooler for the remainder of your trip.
Bluefish provide a great fishery for recreational anglers. Amendment 7 aims to implement a rebuilding plan for the species as required by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (the fishing law of this nation). Anglers are urged to comment on the proposed Amendment.
Amendment 7 highlights: update the Bluefish Fishery Management Plan goals and objectives from those established in 1991 to better reflect today’s fishery; reallocate bluefish quota between the commercial and recreational fishery sectors to more accurately reflect recent catch and landings data in the fishery; and reallocate bluefish commercial quota to the states from Maine to Florida based on the most recent 10 years of landings data (2009-2018); implement a seven-year rebuilding plan using a constant fishing mortality model where fishing mortality (F) = 0.154; revise measures to allow the sector quota transfer to be bi-directional (from commercial to recreational or vice versa); and revise administrative measures in the specifications process to allow for the accounting of sector-specific management uncertainty..
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: On a charter last Sunday, we hooked up with 14 bluefish, with striped bass mixed in on the surface. The area between Quonset, Hope Island and Jamestown exploded with the largest schools of bluefish we have seen in the Bay for some time. Had similar good bluefish results in the East Passage Monday just north of Gould Island. Jeff Smith reports on the RI Saltwater Anglers Association blog, “ Hunted for Albies from Beavertail to Scarborough on Sunday. Headed back up towards Narragansett Bay and when the tide finally started to move we got some fish boils west of Whale Rock. They were mostly blues with a few stripers mixed in. Some schools of albies too but they were not around long. I managed to hook up with one Albie, but lost him at the boat. Headed back up the West Passage and around 10:30 a.m., the water out in front of Quonset started to boil with tons of birds and surface action all around. Turns out to be mostly blues with a few bass. The largest-sized blues I have seen in the bay in quite some time. We were throwing a few plugs and I caught most everything on a green epoxy jig.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “Mostly smaller stripers are keying in on the abundant bait in the Cape Cod Canal. I was lucky enough to fool a 42 inch on the ebb with a white Hurley Canal Killer just after slack near the Bourne Bridge. A delicious black sea bass fell for the same jig while staging on the shelf close to the edge of the rip rap stone bank.”
Summer flounder, black area bass cod and scup: The fluke and black sea bass bite off Newport and the Beavertail Jamestown area was good last week if you could fish around rough sea condition. Paul Boutiette who fished Cox Ledge this week reports on the RISAA blog, “We caught fish every time we moved at Cos Ledge. We ended up filling the cooler to the brim with 6 cod and 6 BSB iced down. Cod were 21 inches incremented to 27 inches and BSB were legal to jumbo.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle Warwick said, “Customers are catching black sea bass and fluke off the northern tip of Prudence Island, Patience Island and Warwick Neck.”
