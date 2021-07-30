The Cape Cod Canal striped bass bite slowed a bit this week.
“The Cape Cod Canal has slowed down considerably,” East End Eddie Doherty said, “but some stripers above slot up to 39 inches were landed at the east end on jigs and the west rising tide has been productive at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on some afternoons.”
However, this week on Block Island, the striper bite and the Inshore Fishing Tournament made a powerful return.
“We are proud to bring this tournament back, we had great weather Saturday and many were able to fish Sunday,” said tournament host Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks. “We had good Island participation and a strong presence from anglers who live on the mainland with about seventy boat and shore anglers participating.
“Thanks to the Ørsted sponsorship, the tournament was able to donate 100 percent of Tournament entry fees and then we had a matching donation from Block Island Fishworks to the Block Island Fire & Rescue Department.”
Fisheries stakeholder relations manager for Ørsted Ross Pearsall was also on hand.
“Sponsoring the tournament allowed Ørsted to support recreational fishing on and off Island,” Pearsall said. “We thank Capt. Chris Willi for bringing the tournament back as it celebrates the Island’s relationship to fishing and offshore wind. We are happy that our sponsorship helped with the donation to such a cornerstone of the community, the Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.”
First-place team honors went to Richard Lipsitz of North Kingstown, RI, and his team ‘Frayed Knot’. The team scored the most points overall, taking second and fourth in the bluefish category, fist in the striped bass category with a 47-5 inch fish, and third in black sea bass.
“The tournament was great and all had a lot of fun,” Richard Lipsitz said. “If we knew about the tournament earlier we would have stayed on Island, or maybe I need to buy a larger boat.”
Boat division first0place fluke went to the ‘Fluke It’ team with a 21.75-inch fish and first place black sea bass to team ‘Outer Limits’ with a 20-inch fish. The boat bluefish division was taken by team ‘Hook’m’. Team member John O’Keefe of Jamestown caught a gator-size bluefish that was 35 inches to take first place.
A special tournament photo division had three prizes including the most scenic, best team photo and best fish photo taken in the wind farm area.
A complete list of winners will be posted online at sandypointco.com/bi-inshore-tourney.
New bill to update fishing law
Good news from Washington DC Monday when Congressmen Jared Huffman (D–CA) and Ed Case (D-HI) introduced a bill to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the fishing law of this nation.
This bill had a lot of recreational fishing community input as it developed. The bi-partisan process included nine regional listening sessions and a discussion draft that received extensive comments from the commercial and recreational fishing communities.
Many of the recreational and commercial fishing issues raised during the listening tour are addressed in the bill, such as: climate change and shifting stocks; improving science and recreational fisheries data using new technologies; making sure management doesn’t move backward on gains made in rebuilding and reducing overfishing; enhanced protections for habitat and forage fish; and increasing accountability and transparency in fisheries management.
Hats off to Congressmen Huffman and Case for all their efforts to date on this bill, you can thank them too by spreading the word via social media. I made a post Tuesday on my Facebook page. Feel free to share it or call the Congressman’s DC office at 202-225-5161 and thank them for taking the initiative to introduce such a comprehensive bill.
Additional resources including the bill text, a one-pager on the bill and a redlined version of the MSA as proposed by the bill can be found at huffman.house.gov.
Where’s the bite?
“The bluefin tuna bite is still very good,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “This week, a customer caught a 40 pound fish jigging. The bite this week was south of the Gully.” Social media reports a continued strong bluefin bite south of Block Island.
Striped bass and bluefish: “Early last week, the water in Narragansett Bay was a bit dirty from all the rain, but from Barrington Beach this weekend anglers caught keeper striped bass (28 to less than 35 inches) and a lot of school bass.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside.” We came into a school of striped bass off Narragansett Beach feeding on the surface but could not hook up. Henault said, “There are still keeper striped bass being caught in the Providence River and customers caught striped bass on the surface off Newport this weekend.” Willi reported clean water at Block Island. “We have had little rain so the water is clear hear. The bite around Block Island has been outstanding.”
Bonito and mackerel. “Bonito and cub maceral bite was good along the coastal shore this weekend.” said Henault of Ocean State. We caught a mackerel off Narragansett Saturday when fluke fishing.
Scup fishing remains good at Colt State Park, Ohio Ledge, Hope Island and off the western side of Jamestown. “This weekend the scup bite at Sabin Point and Kettle Point was good with angler catching 10 or 12 nice keepers,” Littlefield said.
Freshwater largemouth bass fishing is still good with and anglers using minnows and soft plastics to catch them.” said Henault of Ocean State tackle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.