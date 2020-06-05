“Effective immediately, the Cape Cod Canal is closed to commercial striped bass fishing,” said the Division of Marine Fisheries of Massachusetts in a press advisory this week.
The action was taken to address numerous, and worsening, public nuisance and safety problems arising from increased fishing activity along the Canal that are especially acute on open commercial striped bass fishing days.
Problems on the Canal include anglers conducting themselves in threatening and unruly manners, parking illegally on adjacent roads, trespassing on private property and interfering with other recreational activities..
The new regulation states, “All striped bass retained from the Cape Cod Canal or possessed within 1,000 feet of the Canal’s shoreline must adhere to the recreational fishing limits of one fish of at least 28 inches total length but less than 35 inches total length.”
An exception is made for the possession of striped bass 35 inches or greater legally caught elsewhere for commercial purposes and being actively transported through the 1,000-foot buffer area to a primary dealer.
Safety and cleanliness have been the main concern of anglers fishing the Cape Cod Canal for some time. Last spring at an angler conservation workshop, I facilitated with leaders from the Cape Cod recreational fishing community bad angler behavior and cleanliness on the Canal top concerns.
“Presently, a lot of trash, broken glass and bad behavior along the Canal is our number one concern” said 20 fishing association leaders, bait and tackle shop owners and accomplished recreational anglers.
Groups providing input at the meeting included leaders and members of the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association, the Cape Cod Salties, Buzzards Bay Anglers and the Canal Sportsman’s Club, who met at a four-hour workshop to identify challenges and opportunities for recreational fishing. Prohibiting commercial fishing was not one of the recommendations made by the group at the workshop.
“Although the primary mission of the Canal is navigation, a secondary objective of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ management of the surrounding area is to provide recreational opportunities for the public,” the DFM of Massachusetts said in its advisory.
This regulation is also expected to greatly enhance compliance and enforcement with this year’s recreational striped bass conservation rules, i.e., the 28-inch to less than 35-inch slot limit, circle hook requirement when fishing with natural bait, and prohibition on gaffs and other injurious removal devices.
Given the Canal’s great popularity as a shore fishing location for striped bass, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and local police departments rely heavily on public tips of illegal fishing activity. However, these tips have previously been hindered by the virtual indistinguishability of recreational and commercial striped bass fishermen.
“The closure of the Canal to commercial striped bass fishing (in combination with the new 35-inch commercial minimum size) will enhance the ability of anglers to see and accurately report illegal striped bass fishing activity.” said DFM.
DFM asks anglers to report tips to the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.
Where’s the bite?
Bluefish and striped bass bite continues to be strong. Derek Macnayr of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “Striper fishing has improved with larger fish, even larger than the slot limit being caught. Sill a lot of school bass in the 22- to 26-inch range too.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said, “The school bass bite is very good with some nice larger fish mixed in. One customer caught a 37-incher and then a 40-inch fish off Sabin’s Point with worms. Another was using chunks of Atlantic menhaden off Barrington Beach and landed seventeen fish (one keeper).” “Anglers are reminded that we have a slot limit this year, one fish/angler/day in the slot limit of 28 inches to 35 inches. We have some customers confused about this as they are now catching larger striped bass. Last night one of our customers caught a 37-inch striped bass at the Hurricane Barrier in Providence using menhaden chunks. The pogies were all the way up the Providence River at the Hurricane Barrier.” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “We had another customer catch a nice squeteague (weak fish) at Sally Rock, Warwick in Greenwich Bay this week.”
Summer flounder (fluke) fishing is building. No reports of many keepers being caught in the Bay. However, the bite at Block Island is improving. Angler Derek Kolodziejczak said, “Fished the south west side of Block Island with my brother Matt and friend Ron from 6am-11am Sunday. Water temp was 53 degrees. We all used Bucktails and gulp and boated seven keepers up to 9 pounds. We must have caught roughly 30-40 short fluke as well. It was a little rough out there early this am but well worth the trip.” “The fluke bite in Buzzards Bay was not good this week, no reports of larger fish being taken consistently.” said Derek Macnayr of Red Top Sporting Goods. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Things are starting to look up in Rhode Island. We kicked off our season this week for fluke. We are allowed to take 27 people by reservation only. Make reservations online or by telephone.”
Cod fishing is very good. Capt. Rick Bellavance of Priority Too charters said, “The cod bite has been outstanding. We caught 20 keepers in the 21- to 26-inch range today. Keeper-to-short ratio was about one to one.” Sea bass are not allowed to be taken in Rhode Island yet as the season opens June 24. Scup fishing has improved in the mid- and lower-Narragansett Bay, with fish being taken off Bristol, Newport, Jamestown and North Kingstown area. The black sea bass bite in Buzzard’s Bay was good this week. Angler Dave Garzoli said, “The wind was howling all day (Sunday) and the seas where rough. We had a steady pick of seabass in our first location and picked away at the occasional keeper. Tide and wind together made for quick drifts. After a bit of a grind that produce six keepers. We moved around and eventually ended out on Cleveland’s ledge. We stayed on the outskirts of the fleet and found a better pick of seabass. At this point, we hit the three-person limit fairly quick. Fish were caught on a couple-ounce Hogie jigs that I replaced the trebles with a single hook buck tail and hi lo pink and white small squid skirts tipped with squid. I would say the jig outfished the bait and definitely landed the biggest fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.