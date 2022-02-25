Capt. Mike Roy, a charter captain and striped bass sharpie, will be the guest speaker at an online seminar titled ‘Striped Bass Inshore Fishing’ on Monday at 7 p.m. The seminar is being held by the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association.
The seminar will cover inshore striper fishing in our estuaries and along our New England coastline. Capt. Roy will include strategies and tactics as well as his perspective on the health of the striper population. He is also scheduled to speak at the RISAA-sponsored New England Saltwater Fishing Show, March 11-13 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Captain Roy is the founder and operator of Reel Cast Charters, a full-time fishing charter. His angling pursuits have taken him across country, as well as internationally, fishing in both fresh and salt water from largemouth bass to giant bluefin tuna. An innovative angler, he is constantly applying new techniques, and his enthusiasm and passion for the sport are contagious.
RISAA members attend free. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. Membership is $50/person/year. For information contact Greg Vespe, Executive Director, at 401-826-2121 or vespe@risaa.org.
Right whale slow zones
NOAA Fisheries announced two right whale slow zones in our area. Mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the following areas where persistent aggregations of right whales have been detected. Please visit nmfs.noaa.gov/pr/shipstrike for more information.
On Feb. 18, the Cox Ledge Slocum glider operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center detected the presence of right whales west of Martha’s Vineyard. The right whale Slow Zones (acoustic triggers) are in effect immediately and expire on March 5.
West of Martha’s Vineyard, Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective until March 5. Waters bounded by: Northern Boundary: 41°38’ N; Southern Boundary: 40°58’ N; Eastern Boundary: 70°32’ W; and Western Boundary: 71°26’ W.
This past Tuesday the Stellwagen Slocum glider operated by the WHOI and NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center detected the presence of right whales East of Boston. The right whale Slow Zone (acoustic trigger) is in effect immediately and expires on March 9, 2022.
East of Boston, Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective until March 9. Waters bounded by: Northern Boundary: 42°46’ N; Southern Boundary: 42°06’ N; Eastern Boundary: 70°11’ W; and Western Boundary: 71°05’ W.
Free family ice fishing clinic
If you have ever been curious about ice fishing, now is the time to learn.
The Mass Wildlife Angler Education Program will host an ice fishing clinic Thursday, March 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge, 680 Hudson Road, Sudbury.
Anglers will learn what safe ice is on Puffer Pond and how to test for it, as well as all the necessary gear and tips to get you started. The clinic will teach anglers how to be confident “walking on water”. This event is for people of all ages that want to learn to ice fish.
The event will be canceled if there is less than six inches of safe ice or inclement weather.
The event is open to the public and co-sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Pre-registration is mandatory at eventbrite.com. Contact Jim Lagacy at Jim.lagacy@mass.gov for more information.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “As temperatures rise we are starting to see some open water in ponds, like Onley Pond at Lincoln Woods. Fishing at Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds that had safe ice was outstanding this year,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, RI. “Carbuncle Pond in Coventry had been yielding some nice bass for anglers through the ice.” Allen Newell of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “Not much ice on the Cape at this point, a lot of open water in area ponds and not many anglers are fishing. A couple of warm days in the next three or four weeks and things will open up quite a bit.”
Cod: Party boats fishing for cod south of Cape Cod and off Rhode Island weather permitting include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.