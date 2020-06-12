Fishing has been great in Narragansett, Mount Hope, Buzzards Bay, the Cape Cod Canal, as well as along the coast and out at Block Island, but the real news this week is Rhode Island resident Dave Pickering — a noted freshwater and saltwater angler, author and lecturer — landing a 40-pound, 40-inch carp in a Rhode Island pond.
“This fish would have smashed the official Rhode Island record of 32 pounds,” Pickering said, “however, rather than killing this female with great spawning potential to have it officially weighed and claim the official record, I chose to release it. I caught the fish on a combo hair rigged bait that consisted of one kernel of maize and one kernel of white, artificial maize.”
Outstanding fish Dave, congratulations!
The Massachusetts official state record is 46 pounds, 5 ounces established in 2012 by Shane Felch of Shrewsbury. That carp was taken from Lake Quinsigamond.
Saltwater fishing is good too
“Some big fish in the 20- to 30-pound class have moved into the west side of the Cape Cod Canal,” Tony Navarro of Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore said. “Anglers are hooking up with white, yellow and pink top water lures.”
This week Greenwich Bay, RI, was yielding bluefish casting or trolling silver or plastic lures. Around Warwick Neck ground, fish biting included black sea bass (can’t keep them until June 24 in RI), scup and summer flounder (fluke). Four fluke caught drifting from the east side of Warwick Neck near the lighthouse through the passage down the west side of Patience Island.
The fluke were all short (minimum size is 19 inches), however, the good news is that the large ones can’t be far behind. All fluke hit rubber rigs tipped with squid and silversides either drifting up or down channel banks.
“Customers are spotting and catching some very large fish up the Providence River under schools of pogies, both striped bass and huge bluefish are being caught,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said.
“Block Island is hot for striped bass fishing,” Capt. Rick Bellavance of Priority Too Fishing Charters noted. “Earlier this week, we caught a ton of fish from 19-to-47 inches, but it was hard to catch one that fit the legal slot size of 28-to-35 inches.” The Southwest Ledge and the North Rip both were working for anglers with an abundance of fish in both locations. Along the southern coastal shore large striped bass are harder to come by.
Saltwater Anglers move to online meetings
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association announced that it will be moving to online meetings for its monthly seminars.
“RISAA seminars average about 150 members and guests every month so the 15-person COVID-19 phase II cap is not going to work for us,” RISAA president Steven Medeiros said. “We have two exciting seminars planned. On Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Perter Jenkins, owner of the Saltwater Edge, Middletown and chairman of the board of the American Saltwater Guides Association, will speak about fishing the surf with a fly rod.”
On Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m., I will be the guest speaker on “How to Catch Bigger Fluke” as the summer flounder (fluke) season starts to wind down.
Visit www.risaa.org for information on how to register for these webinars as they are developed
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Striper fishing at Block Island is hot. “We are catching nice fish at Block Island trolling wire frames that mimic sand eels.” said Capt. Rick Bellavance of Priority Too Charters. “There are sand eels and worms in the bellies of fish we are keeping. Some charter captains are having success using parachute jigs (which mimic squid).” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “Anglers are hooking up with striped bass on the southwest side trolling umbrella rigs as it is a little early for eels right now. The North Rip is working on the troll too and customers are catching fish off the West Wall of the Harbor of Refuge… one caught a 30-inch fish Wednesday.” Smaller school bass are still over most of the Bay with large fish under pogies up the Providence River and in the mid-East Passage area. Expert striped bass fisherman Mike Swain said, “We have had no problem catching large bass at night in the East Passage live lining live Atlantic menhaden. Half the fish we catch are over the 28- to 35-inch slot and half are in the slot. We are targeting and catching all big fish, most of the time we are fishing along the East Passage channel pad.”
Summer flounder (fluke) fishing: Fishing around Block Island has been great some days and just so so other days. Anglers fishing the mouth of the Sakonnet River and the Elbow Ledge area report a fluke bite of mostly undersized fish (less than 19 inches), small flounder are now being caught in the mid-Bay area. Rich Hittinger, RISAA vice president said, “Fishing on the southeast side of Block Island had been on and off. This warm weather will hopefully break things loose.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “Wednesday things were good on the southeast side of Block Island with wind and tide in line and the fishing was good. Customers hooked up with some six and eight pound fluke.”
Scup and black sea bass: Tony Navarro of Canal Bait & Tackle said, “The black sea bass bite is outstanding in Buzzards Bay. Hog Island and south are very hot areas.” Massachusetts is open for balck sea bass, however, the season does not open until June 24 in Rhode Island with a three fish/angler/day limit, 15-inch minimum size”. Scup to 14 inches were caught in the Warwick Light area this week, so the scup bite is picking up too.
Bluefin tuna and cod: “Reports of cod at Cox Ledge, the East Grounds and Shark’s Ledge with some anglers reporting the start of a bluefish bite at Cox Ledge too.” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor. “This weekend we will have our first Canyon report and will keep you posted on the tuna.”
Freshwater fishing remains strong: Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “My business is 50/50 now — half saltwater and half freshwater. Last year, freshwater was about 30 percent. So the freshwater fishing continues to be good with anglers catching large Pike and Pickerel as well as large mouth and trout. Little Pond behind Warwick Vets, Warwick is yielding some nice pike with a lot of action from other area ponds too.” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill said, “We continue to have anglers target trout in this area. All seem to still be doing well.”
