If you want to be entertained while you learn striped bass fishing tips, tactics and techniques from one of the best, you should tune into Charley Soares’ or East End Eddie Doherty’s striped bass seminars this week.
Charlie Soares’ seminar, titled ‘Successful Striper Fishing’, will be online via Zoom sponsored by the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) on Monday, at 7 p.m.
There is no finer way to catch striped bass than casting to them, on or below the surface. Have a large bass explode on your surface lure and you are in for a lifetime memory. Charlie Soares is always willing to share his knowledge with anglers and this new seminar will be on casting lures for striped bass detailing locations, techniques and tackle.
“Fooling jumbo striped bass with a hunk of wood or plastic is the ultimate fishing achievement,” Soares said.
Soares is a full-time fishing guide and fishing writer and has columns in On-The-Water magazine (In The Wake), The Fisherman and Surfcasters Journal.
RISAA members attend free, and it’s easy to join at risaa.org. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. For information, contact RISAA President Steve Medeiros at 401-826-2121 or steve@risaa.org.
Doherty’s seminar “Surfcasting the Cape Cod Canal for Striped Bass” will be sponsored by the Norfolk Public Library, via Zoom, on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.. The Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author will have a presentation at the library with stunning color photography by world renowned professional photographer John Doble. The free event is open to the public, but attendance is limited, so reserve a spot at norfolkpl.org and click on “Surfcasting the Cape Cod Canal” for registration. A Zoom link will be sent by library director Libby O’Neill the day before the event.
Doherty is the author of “Seven Miles After Sundown,” which was announced on Amazon as the No. 1 new release in fishing and selected as an award-winning finalist for American Bookfest in the Sports Category at the 2019 International Book Awards in Los Angeles.
The former Attleboro resident now lives in Mattapoisett.
Massachusetts shellfish plan up for public comment
Tthe Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative (MSI) announced on Feb. 11 that it completed an initial draft of a strategic plan and is currently accepting public comment on the document.
The draft document may be viewed online at massshellfishinitiative.org. The MSI will host a virtual public meeting on Zoom on Monday at 6 p.m, when the MSI will present the strategic plan and accept questions and comments. The public is also invited to submit written comments on the strategic plan through 5 p.m. on March 5. Public comment may be submitted via e-mail at MassShellfishInitiative@gmail.com or Google forms.
Right whales still in area, slow speed zone extended
NOAA Fisheries announces an extension to the south of Nantucket Island Slow Zone (voluntary vessel speed restriction) to protect right whales.
Earlier this month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center aerial survey detected the presence of right whales 15 nautical miles south of Nantucket Island. The Slow Zone is in effect through Feb. 26.
Mariners, please go around this slow zone or go slow (10 knots or less) inside this area where right whales have been detected. Slow Zone Coordinates: 41 23 N; 40 40 N; 069 39 W; 070 35 W. For details visit or google Reducing Vessel Strikes to North Atlantic Right Whales | NOAA Fisheries
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater. Ice fishing has been good at Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds where ice is safe. Warm weather and rain this week may weaken ice, so be safe and check ice thoroughly and check in with local authorities before fishing or skating on it. Dereck Macnayr of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay said, “We had ice but it melted this week. When ice was safe anglers were doing well at Little Pond in Plymouth catching pickerel, trout and largemouth bass.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “Ice fishing is great. One customer was setting up five pills and by the time he got the third one set he was catching fish. The largemouth bite with shiners is pretty good.”
Cod fishing: Party boats fishing for cod this winter (weather permitting include) the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com , the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
