Tautog, or black fish, have a delicious white-colored flesh and are commonly caught in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the fall. They remind me of grouper, but are much smaller and can be found near rocks, on mussel beds and around structure of all types.
Tautog are not often sold in fish markets because they are difficult to harvest commercially. They are usually caught by rod & reel or fish traps rather than trawling for them. Anglers catch tautog on the bottom, with green and Asian crabs commonly used as baits with sharp hooks. Tautog jigs (usually tipped with crab) are becoming more commonplace to catch them.
Keep your drag tight as once you hook these bulldogs, they will try to fight their way back down to strutue and cut your line. Learn more tips on how to catch tautog by attending Capt. Charlie Donilon’s Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association Zoom seminar on Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.
Capt. Donilon is an industry innovator. He was the first charter captain in the area to have a shark diving cage in the Seventies. However, one of the things he knows best is how to catch tautog and he is more than willing to share his knowledge of tautog catching strategies and tactics.
You need to be a RISAA member to participate in the Zoom seminar. Twelve such meetings on various topics are held throughout the year. You can attend all seminars and obtain other RISAA membership benefits for $55 per year. Join online at www.risaa.org.
Tautog tips
Find structure to find tautog. Tautog can be fished from shore or boat, and in both cases, they like structure (rocks, wrecks, bridge piers, dock pilings, mussel beds, ledges holes and humps along the coast). So, no structure, no tautog.
Boat placement is important. Find structure, estimate wind/drift direction and anchor up current from where you want to fish and drift back to the spot as the anchor is setting. Once in position, fish all sides of the boat. Ken Landry of Ray’s Bait & Tackle suggests casting a bit to cover as much area as you can. If there are still no bites, let some anchor line out to change your position. If there are still no bites, it is time to move the vessel.
Tautog baits: Green crabs or Asian crabs are the baits of choice in the fall. When using green crabs make it easy for the tautog to bite and take the bait. I like to break off most of the legs and claws leaving one per side on the end, cut the crab in half and hook it through one leg socket and out another.
Tautog rigs should have as little hardware as possible to avoid bottom tie-ups. I make single hook rigs with about seven or eight feet of monofilament line and attach it to the main braid line directly with a dropper for a pre-snelled ‘Lazar Sharp’ brand hook (you need sharp hooks to get through tough tautog lips). The hook hangs about three inches below the sinker loop allowing it to float just above the bottom or lay on the bottom.
To reduce bottom tie-ups by 50 percent, I use an egg sinker rig when in heavy structure. The egg sinker slides on a small piece of monofilament adorned with red and white beads which has a two-way swivel on each end, a pre-snelled lazar sharp hook is attached to the end of the swivel and hangs down about eight inches. Anglers are also more commonly using tautog jigs tipped with crab with good success. The idea is to be ready with a number of bait & tackle arrangements on any given day.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Jordan Haywood of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “We have a lot of school bass coming thought the Cape Cod Canal mixed with bluefish and false albacore. One of our associates caught an 18-pound false albacore in the Canal. Not many large stripers being caught right now in the Canal.” Capt. Harris Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “Striped bass and bluefish are being caught from the beaches and jetties in South County. Slot limit fish (28 to less than 35 inches) are being caught along with fish larger than the slot limit. And, we still have some large fish being caught at Block Island.” “We had two large fish over the slot limit caught at Sabin Point this weekend. Where they’re also catching bluefish from shore,” said John Littlefield from Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. Jeff Ingber of Ocean State Tackle said, “Bass fishing slowed a bit at Block Island and off Newport, but anglers are still catching bass on the surface
“Tautog fishing is picking up,” said Harris Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters. “The fish are not here in high numbers yet but anglers are catching some nice fish.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait said, “Keeper tautog (minimum size is 16 inches, three fish/person/day) are being caught at Codington Cove, Middletown with tautog and black sea bass being caught at Brenton Reef and Seal Rock.” Ingber of Ocean State said, “The tautog bite has been solid at the rock piles off Narragansett, as well as off Beavertail and Newport.” Later this week anglers that could deal with high seas were hooking up with keeper tautog on ledges and rock piles around Brenton Reef and Seal Rock and Ledge off Newport.
False Albacore: Jeff Ingber of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “Anglers are catching albies with epoxy jigs… popular types include Hogy and Gunslinger … they are working well for customers. Anglers are hooking up off Newport and Beavertail to Narragansett, Scarborough Beach and Pt. Judith.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick said, “Albies are running off Newport and Narraganset.”
Scup fishing remains very strong in the Bay and along the coastal shore. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “Scup fishing has been very good at Sabin Point, Kettle Point and Colt State Park with northern king fish and Tommy cod being caught at Colt Park as well.” Ingber of Ocean State Tackle said, “Scup fishing is good at the Hurricane Barrier and at Sabin Point.”
Freshwater fishing is picking up as the water cools. Jeff Ingber said, “Anglers are targeting largemouth at Stump Pond, Carbuncle Pond with fall pickerel soon to be targeting.” “The freshwater bite is more active now as fish are leaving the deeper water and moving closer to shore where shore anglers can reach them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.