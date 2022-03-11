Climate change is impacting our coastal shoreline, habitat and the fish we love to catch, eat and/or release.
If you are interested in what is changing, and how to employ strategies and actions to address climate changes, you will want to attend this free online Climate Fishinar on March 23 and April 13 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Last week, Climate Fishinar partners, led by the Coastal Resources Center and Rhode Island Sea Grant at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, announced a free online Climate Fishinar series titled, “Climate Change Effects on Recreational Fishing and Boating: Opportunities and Actions.”
It is a two-part webinar series that will engage northeast recreational anglers, boaters, and climate experts. They will discuss how climate change is affecting traditional uses — both good and bad. Strategies and actions that individuals, governments, and industry are taking to respond to these changes will also be discussed.
As part of the Climate Fishinar series, organizers are holding a photo contest. Send in your photos that depict positive or negative climate impacts on fish, habitat, or resource users and you will have a chance to win one of two $250 cash card prizes. Photos could include a habitat change, fish that have left the area, fish here in greater abundance due to climate impacts, etc.
Organizers plan to screen photos during each session. Session I deadline is Friday, March 18. Session II and the final deadline is Wednesday, April 6. To enter, please send photographs to me, Dave Monti at dmontifish@verizon.net, as I have been asked to coordinate entries. Each photo should be accompanied by the name of the photographer, where the photo was taken, and a brief one to two sentence description of the photograph.
To take a look at the list of charter captains, fishing sharpies and climate scientists participating, or to register for Session I on March 23, visit https://seagrant.gso.uri.edu.
Event participants include the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography, Coastal Resources Center, Rhode Island Sea Grant, Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center, Ørsted, American Saltwater Guides Association, Ocean Conservancy, Rhode Island Marine Trades Association and Safe Harbor Marinas.
Proposed restricted-fishing days in Atlantic Bluefin tuna fishery
NOAA Fisheries announces a proposed rule regarding the use of restricted-fishing days (RFDs) in the Atlantic Tunas General category and HMS Charter/Headboat fisheries for 2022.
Under the proposed rule, NOAA Fisheries would establish a specific RFD schedule. Daily commercial bluefin tuna retention limits would be set to zero every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from July through November for the 2022 fishing year.
Atlantic Tunas General category permitted vessels may not fish for (including catch-and-release and tag-and-release), possess, retain, land, or sell a bluefin tuna of any size class on an RFD.
HMS Charter/Headboat permitted vessels may fish for, possess, retain, or land bluefin tuna recreationally under applicable HMS Angling category rules, but may not commercially fish for or land a bluefin tuna on an RFD.
More information on the proposed rule and information on the March 24 public heading and comment period, visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/action/proposed-2022-restricted-fishing-days-atlantic-bluefin-tuna-fishery.
Council in Rhode Island seeks more conservative tautog regulations
Recreational anglers in Rhode Island have been advocating for new tautog regulations to protect this slow growing species. Preliminary NOAA data last week showed that there was over a 250-percent increase in harvest in 2021.
At the Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council meeting on Monday, the council vote to recommend to the RI Department of Environmental Management Director to make regulations more conservative. In a 4-2 vote, the RIMFC approved a plan to limit each angler to no more than one fish over 21 inches and reducing the “bonus” fall season from a bag of five to a bag of four fish per person.
Many charter captains, RISAA members, the Island Current party boat and Freedom Boat Club spoke in favor of this proposal at a public hearing and at the Council meeting saying how important it is to protect this fishery. The RI Party & Charter Boat Associated expressed concern about making regulations more conservative and advocated to keep regulations the same at the higher harvest limit.
The recommendation now goes before acting DEM Director Terrance Gray to decide what Rhode Island regulations will be. For the video of the Council meeting, visit www.dem.ri.gov/programs/marine-fisheries/rimfc/index.php .
New England Saltwater Fishing Show underway
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show is this weekend and there is still time to catch it Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast. The show features tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, engines, accessories, clothing and much more. Over 300 fishing-related manufactures are represented at the show. Children under 12 are admitted free and Sunday is Family Day with all women admitted free.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “We are in a slow period,” said Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown. “Prior to trout season ending last week, customers were caching trout. We weighed in a three-pound fish, but now things are very slow. Some anglers targeting largemouth bass but that is about it.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “Willet Avenue pond was producing for some of our younger angles fishing there on school vacation last week, but things have slowed down. Some customers buying shiners are fishing in northern Massachusetts where some ponds still have safe ice.”
Cod: Party boats fishing for cod south of Cape Cod and off Rhode Island, weather permitting, include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.