Cod fishing starts now, in mid- to late-November and runs through mid-February. There is also a spring season which offers great fishing too.
So now is the time to try your hand at cod fishing. Cod’s white, delicate meat pleases just about every palate.
Atlantic cod fishing has not been good in the Gulf of Maine for some time now. This year, the recreational season opened for two weeks in Massachusetts north of Cape Cod from Sep. 15 to 30, at one fish/person/day. However, south of Cape Cod and in Rhode Island the minimum size is 21 inches. Last year, it was 22 inches. The catch limit in the area south of the Cape is 10 fish/person/day and the season is open all year.
Capt. Rick Bellavance, president of the Rhode Island Party & Charter Boat Association (RIPCBA), said, “The winter cod fishery in Rhode Island can be amazing. The cod will school in shoal water south of Block Island and offer an awesome opportunity to get out on the water during the winter months.” And this year, anglers (more than ever) have been catching cod when fishing for tautog off Newport and Jamestown. So let’s hope this is a good sign.
Joseph Langan, a PhD candidate from the University of Rhode Island, has studied cod and cod spawning in Narraganset Bay and off Rhode Island’s coastal shore. Langan said, “Fever cod have been caught the past couple of years. It could be tied to climate change from two perspectives. First, warming water, which cod do not like, and second, the abundance of other species competing for food … like balck sea bass.”
Langan said that when analyzed in the lab, balck sea bass and cod eat exactly the same food. So with the abundance of balck sea bass (here due to a warming water stock shift), the cod may not have enough to eat.
Cod fishing tips from the experts
If you want to know how and where to fish this stock Capt. Rich Hittinger and his fishing partner Bob Murray, both run the vessel ‘Skipjack’, will offer cod fishing tips at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) seminar on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick.
Hittinger and Murray plan to cover tips on tackle, jigs and baits and how can find the local cod near bottom structure just an hour away from Point Judith. Members and non-members are welcome. Non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. Dinner served by the Elks Lodge starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit the event calendar at www.risaa.org.
Cod rigs and bait
A hook or two, a bank sinker that holds the bottom and sea clams are often used as bait to catch cod. Jigs of various sizes, color and weight depending on conditions are used too. Cod will generally eat anything that is in front of them, they are not picky, but you have to get their attention and jigs usually do a good job of this. A common rig used is a diamond jig with a colored teaser tied about 12 inches above the jig. Sometimes, anglers tip the jig and teaser with fresh bait (a piece of sea clam).
Fly tying for charity
The Rhody Fly Rodders will hold their annual Fly Tying Event Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association, 19 Mohawk Drive, East Providence. Members donate flies and tie flies at the event that are sold at a later date at fishing shows with the proceeds going to charities.
“This year our designated charity is Project Healing Waters,” said Peter Nilsen, president of Rhody Fly Rodders. “They take wounded, disabled and challenged veterans and introduce them to the quiet world of fly fishing and fly tying.” Also at the meeting quest speaker Peter Jenkins, owner of the Saltwater Edge and president of the American Saltwater Fishing Guides Association, will review and explain actions of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) recent decision to have a 28- to 35-inch one-fish/person/day slot limit for striped bass in the 2019-2020 fishing season.
Non-members are welcome to attend. Coffee, soft drinks and snacks available. For information contact Peter Nilsen at pdfish@fullchannel.net.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing: “It has been a bit cold for customers to fish so things have slowed down. However, on good days customers are fishing at Whiting Pond for largemouth bass with success.” said Craig at the Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro. “We have not had a lot of freshwater customers as the weather has been kind of cold. But, we did have a consumer catch largemouth and pickerel at Willet Avenue Pond, East Providence this past weekend.” said Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle of Warren.
Striped bass fishing for school bass is still good from the beaches and boats along the southern coastal shore, in our bays and coves. Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly, said, “Fishing from the beaches for keeper bass (28 inches and over) has been spotty, however, a good number of school bass in the 15- to 27-inch range have been caught from Weekapaug to Watch Hill. Just this week we had a couple of larger fish taken but overall the fall run has not been great for large fish.”
School bass are still on the surface in parts of the Bay, off Newport and the Sakonnet.
“The school bass bite at Haines Park, East Providence and along the Sakonnet River has been good for customers” said Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle.
Tautog fishing continues to be very strong, even better than last year which was a good year too. Anglers are limiting out with five fish/person/day with a 10-fish per boat maximum. Minimum size is 16 inches. “Tautog fishing is still on fire. Anglers are catching keeper fish anywhere there is a rock pile suing green crags and jigs.” said Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters. Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “This is the best tautog fishing we have seen in a long time. In the Bay anglers a changing them at Ohio Ledge and any place there is structure from Warren to Jamestown. One customer caught a cod fish when fishing off Newport.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “We have had limit catches or within striking distance. Pool fish around ten pounds has been the norm. Some anglers are reporting catching nearly 50 shorts on some trips.” We fished in the Bay this weekend with poor results, however, in front of Newport, we had great results. Jamie Wong and his two children caught six tautog keepers to 20 inches (20 shorts) and a 21-inch bonito in about an hour while bottom-fishing off Newport Monday.
