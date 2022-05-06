Recreational measures for cod and haddock will remain unchanged for the start of the 2022 fishing year
The New England Fishery Management Council has recommended changes to recreational Gulf of Maine cod and haddock measures, and included changes to recreational Georges Bank cod measures in Framework 63; however, regulatory actions considering those changes are still pending.
As a result, 2021 recreational and for-hire regulations for Northeast multispecies (groundfish) stocks will remain in effect. Changes recommended by the Council may be implemented later in the 2022 fishing year.
A summary of the current regulations for recreational and for-hire vessels harvesting groundfish is available online at Northeast Multispecies (Groundfish) | NOAA Fisheries . However, highlights for the Gulf of Maine cod (north of Cape Cod) include a minimum size of 21 inches, one fish/person/day, Sept. 15-30 and April 1-14 for private vessels. Charter and Party boats still have the one fish/person/day limit at 21 inches minimum, however, the season runs from Sept. 8–Oct. 7 and April 1-14. Outside the Gulf of Maine (south of Cape Cod and off Rhode Island), the possession limit is 10 fish/person/day, 21 inches minimum size with an open season all year.
The minimum size for haddock in the Gulf of Maine is 17 inches, with a 15 fish/person/day limit, May 1-Feb. 29 and April 1-30. Outside the Gulf of Maine, there is no catch limit. The season is open all year, but the minimum size is 18 inches.
Bluefin tuna retention limit adjusted
The bite for both school bluefin tuna and giants was outstanding last year. The fish were close to shore, many caught just one to two miles off Narragansett, RI and they were here in RI waters in great abundance. With the enhanced bluefin bite (many believe it is due to warming water bringing in bait) the number of anglers targeting them has increased. Anglers must have a Highly Migratory Species (HMS) permit to fish for bluefin and report their catch within 24 hours.
NOAA Fisheries is adjusting Atlantic bluefin tuna daily retention limits for recreational fishermen. The adjusted limits are effective May 6, 2022, through December 31, 2022, unless modified by later action.
The important thing to note is “unless modified” as bluefin tuna and other HMS permitted species often have retention limit changes during the season as catch data is good due to the 24-hour reporting requirement. This allows fish mangers to adjust harvest limits accordingly.
The new adjusted retention limit for permitted private vessels per day/trip is two school bluefin tuna between 27” to less than 73 inches and one large school/small medium bluefin 47 inches to less than 73 inches. Permitted charter boats are allowed three school bluefin 27 inches to less than 47 inches and one large school/small medium bluefin 47 inches to less than 73 inches.
To obtain a HMS permit and report catches, visit the HMS Permit Shop or call 888-872-8862.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: For licensing and trout stocking information in Massachusetts waterways, visit: freshwater fishing regulations at Mass.gov. In Rhode Island, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/.
“The trout stocking was exceptional this year, particularly the golden trout, which have been very large this year,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick, said. “The largemouth bass bite has been very good too.” “Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside and Carbuncle Pond, Coventry have been producing trout for customers,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “But just about any pond stocked is producing.”
Tautog: Fishing improved this week with anglers catching keepers throughout the Bay and along the coastal shore. “Today (Monday) tautog fishing exploded at India Point. Anglers fishing with light jigs (half- ounce) were on fire,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “We weighed in a 10-pound fish that was caught in Narragansett with fish being caught throughout the Bay,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. Kayak angler Tom Houde said, “I did pretty good Sunday fishing for tautog on my kayak in the West bay. Landed three nice keepers but had to weed though a dozen shorts.” Littlefield said, “Keeper tautog are being caught at Kettle Pont, India Point Park and at Colt State Park in the rocky shore area.”
Striped bass: East End Eddie Doherty said, “Some brave smaller school-size bass are enduring the cool water temps and entering the Cape Cod Canal from the west end.” “Striped bass fishing is improving daily with fish in the 20- to 25-inches range being caught along the coast and throughout Narragansett Bay with occasional keepers mixed in at Sabin Pont and Kettle Point, East Providence,” Littlefield said. “One customer caught some nice fish off the Barrington Bridge at night with an incoming tide using worms.” Giddings said, “Customers are catching school bass at Conimicut Point using sea worms.” “The East Bay has been the ticket for striped bass fishing with fish being caught from Poppasquash Point, Bristol all the way up to Providence,” said Henault. “Fish to 38 inches and 23 pounds caught this week in the Providence River. Anglers are using soft plastics with success working them throughout the water column.”
Scup: “Anglers are catching 15-inch scup off the fishing pier at Rocky Point State Park.” Giddings said.