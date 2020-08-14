The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board has initiated the development of an Amendment to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan (FMP).
As the first step in the development of a new FMP or amendment, the Public Information Document (PID) will focus on fishery goals and objectives; stock rebuilding/timeframe; management triggers; biological reference points; and conservation equivalency to name some of the key management issues.
The purpose of the PID is to solicit stakeholder input on prioritizing the importance of each topic for continued development and inclusion in the Draft Amendment.
The Board will review the first draft of the PID at the Commission’s Annual Meeting in October. At that meeting, the Board will determine if the PID is ready to be sent out for public comment or if further modifications to the document are needed.
Warm water impacting fishing
Top fishing stories this week are a reflection of climate change impacts and warming water.
Matt Perry of Fall River landed a 56.42-pound cobia this weekend east of Point Judith Light, Rhode Island, when returning from an offshore fishing trip. If approved. the catch will shatter Rhode Island’s notable catch record which is a 35-pound cobia caught in 1995, with a larger 36.2-pound fish caught in 2014, which is not noted on the state’s website. The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries was not tracking cobia record catches on their website.
“They came across a school of Atlantic menhaden being crashed by what they first thought to be striped bass,” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina said. “Come to find out is was a school of cobia on the surface feeding on the menhaden.”
Cobia often cruise in packs, hunting for food in shallow water along the shoreline. Cobia migrate along the Atlantic coast on a seasonal basis. In spring, they move from southern Florida, to the Carolinas as water temperatures rise. So catching them in Rhode Island is rare, but due to warming water they are now being caught more often.
Yellow fin and bluefin tuna bite good
Warm water offshore has created an abundance of bait and bait movement along our coastal shore. And, offshore the yellow fin and bluefin tuna bite has been outstanding. Water at Block Island this week was 73.4 degrees, the average August temperature is 70.9 degrees F, and offshore fishermen report surface water temperatures at 78 degrees.
The yellow fin and blue fin tuna seem to like these warm water conditions and the bait and prey it brings. Ian Lumsden of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay said, “The school bluefin and yellow fin tuna bite has been very good off Plymouth, Barnstable and at the Dump fishing grounds offshore. Giants in the 500 pound range were caught this week too. Anglers have been hooking up trolling or live lining Atlantic menhaden.”
“Offshore fishing has been great as customers are catching yellow fin tuna in the Shipping Lanes trolling and jigging,” Conti noted. “Bluefin tuna are close too at the Mud Hole and at Tuna Ridge. And we weighed in a 364-pound thresher shark this weekend.”
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “Anglers are catching large fish on the southwest side of Block Island,” Conti said, “but are more likely to catch a keeper that fits the 28-inch to less than 35-inch slot limit at the North Rip. Anglers are catching fish trolling umbrella rigs, using jigs and eels. Just about every method is working.” East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said, “Capt. Bob Higgins and mate Bill Madden landed a 50-inch striped bass and a 20-pound bluefish on the same umbrella rig this weekend at the Southwest Ledge. The lucky angler was 12-year-old Jack Hazeldine of Walpole.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & tackle, Riverside said. “One customer caught three nice fish off Newport using eels… a 43-, 38- and a 36-inch fish. The bite off Brenton Reef and Seal Ledge has been pretty good for anglers. The bass bite in the Bays has not been good as the water is quite warm.” Fishing on the Cape Cod Canal has slowed during the day, however, Ian Lumsden of Red Top Sporting Goods said, “Anglers are still doing well at night. Most are using jigs with green and chartreuse producing well.”
Summer flounder (fluke): Fishing remains spotty. No reports of keeper fluke being caught in the Bay. Anglers are catching a lot of shorts.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & tackle. Fluke fishing off Newport to the Sakonnet River has been slow with few keepers being caught from Pt. Judith to Westerly. However, angler Mark Jacobs did catch seven keepers over 19 inches on his boat off Matunuck this week. So when you find the fluke repeat the depth and drift pattern because they are not everywhere. Matt Conti of Snug Harbor said, “This is the first week in a long time we have weighed in a four- or five-double digit fluke, all caught at the Block Island Wind Farm or south of the wind farm. But the volume of fish has not been great.”
Offshore fishing: Cod fishing at Cox Ledge has been good. “We fished about six hours at Cox ledge and caught 12 cod, 10 heavy fish and two just legal size, three nice black sea bass and one Pollock,” Paul Boutiette reports. “And the best part was no dog fish.” See above report on tuna and shark bite.
Freshwater: “Freshwater customers have not been fishing much as the weather has been too warm for them. However, when they go the largemouth bite has been pretty good,” Littlefield said.
