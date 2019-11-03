Last year, our oceans absorbed 93 percent of the heat that our carbon emissions trapped in the atmosphere. The ocean would never release all this retained heat at once, but if the heat stored in the world’s oceans since 1955 was instantly transferred, NOAA said the atmosphere would warm by 65 degrees Farenheit.
With accelerated warming, Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) has introduced the Climate-Ready Fisheries Act of 2019, bipartisan legislation to help fisheries manage the current and anticipated impact of climate change on the fish. Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), and Jared Huffman (D-CA) are original cosponsors.
The Climate-Ready Fisheries Act of 2019 directs the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine what actions have already been taken by fishery managers, identify whether any knowledge or funding gaps are hindering action, and provide recommendations for how we can better adapt fishery management, and prepare fishing industries and communities for the impacts of climate change.
It also directs the GAO to offer recommendations for how Congress can enhance our nation’s science and management systems to better address climate change
Fishermen relate climate change impacts
“Many of the changes in fish that we see in local waters are likely due in some part to rising water temperatures,” said Rich Hittinger, first vice president of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association. “When I started fishing regularly in the 1970s, we caught pollack at Block Island, cod all around the island, winter flounder in all of the bays; but most of these fish are gone now. On the other hand we didn’t see many black sea bass and not nearly as many fluke as we have now.”
Fred Mattera is the executive director of the Commercial Fishery Center of Rhode Island (CFCRI) that represents eight commercial fishing related associations.
“Our fishermen are experiencing increasing competition off Rhode Island from Virginia and North Carolina boats who have summer flounder quota but no fish in their area,” Mattera said. “We have the fish here but no adequate quota allocation. These allocation challenges are only going to increase as climate change accelerates and more stock shifts occur. We need an equitable way to address stock shifts and allocations.”
The stock shift example all are pointing to is black sea bass. Mattera said,
“We did not catch many of them in the 90’s but today they are prolific,” Mattera noted. “Our fishermen are catching them everywhere. Yet, we do not have the allocation and are throwing tons of them back as by-catch. We need to build climate change impacts like this into allocation models as soon as possible because changes are accelerating.”
New tools needed
Fish managers need additional tools to manage climate change impacts in Southern New England.
As U.S. Representatives from coastal Massachusetts communities, Representatives Seth Moulton, Bill Keating and Stephen Lynch, along with Rhode Island Representatives David Cicilline and James Langevin, are urged to support the Climate-Ready Fisheries Act of 2019 and sign on as co-sponsors. If the fishing law of this nation, the Magnuson Stevens Act, is reauthorized next year we need to make sure climate change management tools are built into the new reauthorization bill.
Our fishery policies must evolve with the emerging threats in our future. Only then can we fully protect and conserve our marine resources for us to enjoy for generations.
NOAA reaching out to anglers
The National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reached out to anglers at three New England Recreational Fishing Workshops in October.
I attended the Rhode Island workshop on Oct. 24 at the University of Rhode Island Bay Campus, Narragansett. The purpose of the meeting was to develop potential management approaches for the groundfish fishery that balance the need to prevent overfishing while enabling worthwhile fishing opportunities for anglers and profitability in the for-hire fleet.
Forty-four anglers, charter captains, fishing club leaders, and fish mangers form Rhode Island and Massachusetts attended the day-long workshop. Joseph Langan, a Ph.D. candidate from URI, conducted an Atlantic cod study in Southern New England. His study concluded that: the Georges Bank cod fishery (the bio-mass we fish off Rhode Island) had poor performances the last two years. That was possibly due to warmer wintersthan usual as September and October water temperatures were warmer than cod prefer; and possibly the fact that black sea bass appear to be a major food competitor of cod (they eat exactly the same things).
Key recommendations included a catch and research program that aims to help reduce mortality of released fish i.e. cod, fluke and other species such as striped bass and bluefish. Possibly a video and short angler quiz that are conditions for anglers to get a recreational license or permit.
A second major recommendation was the development of separate regulations for the for-hire industry that would require electronic recording of catch, effort and spatial information in exchange for some flexibility as to when, what and where they fish as long as they stay within catch limits.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: “Fishing for tautog at Cleveland Ledge, Buzzards Bay has been great. Anglers are limiting out with five-fish, 10-boat limit using green crabs.” said AJ Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay. Fishing continues to be outstanding in Narragansett Bay and all along the coastal shore from the Sakonnet to Watch Hill. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick said, “Tautog fishing has not been this good in years. Customers are catching fish at Hope Island, Codington Cove, General Rock and out in front of Beavertail and Newport. They are catching 25 to 30 shorts to get five keepers.” David Bonney of Barrington and Peter Rough of Stratford, Conn., caught over 50 tautog, including eight nice keepers, along with black sea bass and a 24-inch cod last Saturday when fishing 1.5 miles southeast of Brenton Reef. “Anglers are catching big fish right off the bulkheads in the Providence River,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said. “Seven- and eight-pound fish are being caught near the concrete plant.”
Bluefish and striped bass: Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “One of our co-workers has been doing well just south of the Squantum Club. Soft plastics and epoxy jigs are working as bluefish and bass are chasing silversides.” When I returned to Wickford Harbor on Monday, a large school of striped bass were feeding at the entrance. Caught several in minutes. Most were under 28 inches.
Freshwater. AJ Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods said, “The small mouth bass bite has been good at Mashpee-Wakeby Ponds.” in Mashpee and Sandwich. “Freshwater fishing for bass is good for customers.” said Giddings of the Tackle Box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.