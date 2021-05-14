I have always felt privileged to interview Rhode Island’s best fishermen and charter captains and then write about the expert fishing strategies and tactics they relate. Todd Corayer, a great fisherman and award-winning fishing writer, is one of those Rhode Island fishing experts.
This month, Corayer will share his kayak fishing expertise at a Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association online seminar. He has fished with his kayak throughout the region and his fishing writing appears in newspapers in Rhode Island, On-the-Water magazine, as well as radio, TV and podcast fishing reports.
On May 24, at 7 p.m., Todd will speak about “Four seasons of Kayak Fishing”. Visit risaa.org if you are interested in attending. He will share how to properly rig a kayak for fishing, water safety as well as rods, flies, lures and electronics you might want to consider.
RISAA members can attend free. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. For information contact Steve Medeiros, president, at 401-826-2121 or steve@risaa.org.
Massachusetts recreational lobster and crab rules for 2021
Recreational fishers are reminded of the new recreational lobster and crab trap rules for 2021. There are several new rules designed to prevent the gear from interacting with certain protected species and reducing the potential harm of any interaction should it occur.
First, there was a recreational lobster and crab trap closure this winter. Recreational lobster and crab trap fishermen may not set their trap gear for 2021 until May 16. This closure does not apply to unbuoyed gear fished and retrieved from the shoreline. This closure was implemented to prevent right whales from becoming potentially entangled in recreational trap gear when they aggregate in our waters during the winter and early spring periods.
Second, recreational lobster and crab trap gear may only be fished with buoy lines not exceeding 5/16-inches. This eliminates the potential for recreational trap fishermen to fish heavy-diameter buoy lines. This includes the requirement for a weak link in the surface system where buoy meets the buoy line and that buoys lines bear a red mark at least four inches in length midway on the buoy line.
And, third, there is a blue crab trap prohibition in effect. It is unlawful to fish for or retain blue crabs taken by cylindrical or six-sided trap gear. Fishermen may continue to fish for blue crabs using gears like dip nets and baited lines, as well as collapsible traps and lift traps that are actively tended and fished in an open configuration. The blue crab possession limit remains 25-crabs per person per calendar day and the minimum shell size remains five inches as measured from tip-to-tip across the shell spines.
For complete recreational lobster and crab regulations, visit www.eregulations.com.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass/bluefish: Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle, Sagamore, said, “The east end of the Cape Cod Canal is loaded with mackerel and herring. So the fishing is good. I weighed in three fish this morning (Thursday) between 33” to just under 35 inches. There are school bass around too.” Angler Fred DeFinis of Middletown, RI, said, “We caught multiple striped bass between Colt State Park (Bristol) and Prudence Island using white cocahoe minnows—3-inch size. Most of the fish were in the 14-18 inch range, but a couple in the mid 20’s and one possible slot keeper that I broke off at the boat.” Mike Hallowell of the Tackle Box, Warwick, said, “We had a customer catch a 40-inch striped bass off Godard Park using an SP minnow floating lure. And, the school bass bite has intensified too.” Sam Toland of Sam’s Bait & Tackle, Middletown, said, “We had two fish caught off Second Beach, Middletown in the 32-inch range, but for now, most of the fish are school size.” “Bass fishing is just starting to pick up with some keepers being caught but fish are still small.” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence.
Tautog: “Some customers are catching very large fish ready to spawn with many of them being released by customers. The bite is on at Fort Adams and other places in the Bay.” said Toland. Other anglers are reporting a number of fish to 19 inches being caught with a lot of shorts mixed in. Expert catch & release tautog angler David Garzoli said, “Launched out of Wickford Sunday and bounced around between Prudence, Newport and Jamestown. Picked up 19 tog in 15-40 feet of water, 25 feet being the most productive. Nine keepers to 19 inches. All tagged and released. Fish bit Asian and green crabs. Jigs and rigs.” Henault said, “The tautog bite is just starting to pick up out in front of Newport, but the bite in the Bay remains strong.”
Squid: “The boat bite for squid subsided this weekend but the shore bite continues with small squid instead of the larger squid caught for the past couple of weeks,” Henault said. “This is a good sign as the fluke usually follow the smaller squid runs.” Sam Toland of Sam’s said, “Squid fishing this weekend was hit or miss at the bridges and off the Goat Island Causeway, Newport.”
Scup fishing in the bay has been good, a bit earlier than usual as both large and small scup are being caught from shore and on boats all the way to the lower Providence River.
Freshwater: “Trout fishing at Whiting and Falls Ponds remains strong with anglers starting to targeting largemouth now too,” said Ted Oven of Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro. “They are purchasing larger worms, we carry three sizes, so my guess is more are starting to target Largemouth bass. They also using artificial worms and minnows.” Dave said, “Stump Pond in Smithfield, Turner Reservoir in East Providence and even Only Pond at Lincoln Woods continue to yield some nice largemouth bass for customers.”
