This coronavirus pandemic has been hard on all of us with people out of work, ill or dying. It’s all been bad, so to find some good in it is surprising.
Recreational fishing and boating businesses have been doing well in the pandemic. Outdoor activities such as fishing and boating provide individuals, families and friends an opportunity to engage in an outdoor activity that supports social distancing yet provides great family entertainment.
However, the commercial fishing industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. With no markets to buy their fish, no travel vacations and still little restaurant dining going on, the commercial fishing industry is suffering.
This week, I received a press advisory form Freedom Boats. There are eight Freedom Boat locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The Rhode Island franchisee said in an advisory, “the boating industry is booming. Boat dealerships across the country have no inventory, which has opened up the opportunity for Freedom Boat Club (you sign one of their boats out for the day).”
This positive boating news spills over to marinas, which are now teeming with business. And recreational fishing has been off the charts good. This is the best year ever for my charter business.
“Once we were able to take out-of-staters fishing business exploded,” Capt. Charlie Donilon of Snappa Charters said. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since mid-June.”
Bait and Tackle shops have had an explosive year too. Every bait and tackle shop I speak with to write this column is doing well. It’s hard to find and buy a combination rod in reel in a tackle shop now. The demand for fishing gear, tackle and bait has skyrocketed.
However, on the commercial fishing side, demand for product is low. Fred Mattera, president of the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island (CFCRI), who represents eight commercial fishing trade associations, said, “The biggest need is bolstering markets which is paramount. Fishermen catching fish is one think, but having market demand to buy their catch is another. Small boat fishing sales are down by 25 to 30 percent, and large boat sales are down about 50 to 60 percent.”
To help enhance fish sales, the state of Rhode Island passed a law that allows commercial fishermen to apply for a license to sell fish directly to consumers from their boats.
Commercial fisherman Kenneth Murgo helped spearhead the retail sales effort in Rhode Island.
“Overnight, our markets closed,” Murgo said. “No one was buying fish. Eighty percent of our fish is imported. Yet the best fish you can eat is right here. We live in Rhode Island close to the fishing boats, but you couldn’t buy the fish. We have generations of fishermen in my family and now finally, local customers can buy fish right off our boats.”
To screen a video ‘To the Surface’ that relates the plight of commercial fishermen, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRxlWgh2Ob0.
Let’s hope people start eating more fish at home, and as we pull out of the pandemic, more folks go to restaurants to eat. This coupled with great recreational fishing sales will bolster the fishing industry making it stronger than ever before.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog season opened in Rhode Island on Aug. 1 with a three-fish/person/day limit. Minimum size is 16 inches with a maximum of ten fish/vessel/day except licensed party and charter boats. This is the same regulation in place for Massachusetts. “This is the first year we brought in green crabs in August. We usually wait until September, but the bite has been outstanding. Some customers caught their limit this weekend.” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Bait & Tackle, Providence. “Ted Zach of Aquidneck Island Rod Builders caught a 24-inch tautog Sunday.” said Lorraine Dante of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren.
Striped bass: East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said, “Fishing for striped bass on the Cape Cod Canal continues to be good. I caught an 18 pound striper just over the slot limit (28- to less than 35 inches) casting a white Hurley Canal Killer at the edge of the school.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “It’s hard to find a fish that fits the slot when fishing the Southwest Ledge at Block Island. Customers are fishing with eels and landing 30-, 40-, and 50-pound fish.” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “We have a lot of striped bass mixed in with the schools of chub and frigate mackerel. Shore anglers usually have one shot to cast to them as they move quickly.”
Bluefish: We have a three-fish/person/day bluefish limit in place. Anglers are reminded that this three-fish limit applies to skip jacks, which have historically been harvested by anglers in quantity. “We have schools of bluefish in the Bay,” Dante said. Gatch noted, “Customers are bringing in mackerel and bluefish that are bitten in half. So you know that can only mean one thing — sharks. We have a lot of sharks close to shore now.”
Summer flounder (fluke), scup and black seabass: The black sea bass bite continues to be good in deeper water where there is structure and water movement, not so good in the Bay where the water is not as deep and a lot warmer. The fluke bite is spotty, a lot of shorts continue to be caught, keepers being caught are in deeper, cooler water. Tom Giddings of The Tackle Box, Warwick said, “We weighed in an 11.5-pound, 32-inch fluke caught south of the Jamestown Bridge and customers are catching keeper fish off Warwick Neck drifting to Rocky Point.”
Cod, mahi and offshore black sea bass: Offshore fishing for cod, black sea bass and mahi has been very good. Keeper cod are being caught at Cox Ledge, Shark Ledge and the East Grounds. Angler Paul Boutiette fished Shark’s Ledge southeast of the wind farm with success this weekend. Boutiette said, “It was non-stop action for three hours with 22 keepers to 27 inches.” Henault at Ocean State said, “Customer Dr. Mike Wilk caught cod, black sea bass and mahi at the East Fishing grounds. They baited with clam on the lower hook for cod and Berkeley Gulp on the upper hook for black sea bass. They also hooked up with mahi at the East Fishing Grounds.”
Freshwater: Henault of Ocean State said, “Customers have been catching good sized largemouth at Stump Pond, Coventry; Only Pond, Lincoln Woods; and the Turner Reservoir, East Providence.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “Largemouth bass fishing has been very good. Customers are fishing more this year due to COVID-19 and we have many new customers too.”
