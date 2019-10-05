October is National Seafood Month, and a fitting time to celebrate that the United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood—both wild-caught and farmed. U.S. fishermen and fish farmers operate under some of the most robust and transparent environmental standards in the world.
Visit NOAA’s Seafood Month splash page (www.fisheries.noaa.gov) and revisit throughout the month for new contend, feature stories and video clips on committed people who bring us safe, sustainable and nutritious meals to our dinner plates.
Anglers seek abundant fisheries
Abundant fisheries is something all fishermen desire. The more fish in the water, the more for all of us to catch, eat and/or release. Next year promises to be a big learning experience both locally and nationally as to how to continue to grow fish to abundance with strong conservation measures in the primary fishing law or our nation, the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA).
MSA is proof that an emphasis on science and sustainability works. Through its science-based annual catch limits and accountability measures, overfishing has been reduced and more than 45 fish stocks have been rebuilt since 2000.
Last week, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced a bipartisan effort to garner input for a reauthorization of MSA next spring. For the past year, I have been helping to facilitate input from anglers during ‘abundant fisheries workshops’ in the northeast.
The purpose of the workshops was to inform all about federal, regional and state fishing law and how it impacts the fish we love to catch and eat. And, how we, as anglers, can make sure our voice is heard.
Challenges identified by anglers included better enforcement though greater funding, enhanced fines and an effort to education the judiciary as to how important a crime fish poaching is to all the people in this country.
Other challenges included the importance of funding for ecosystem-based and forage fish management, the impacts of climate change and the need for angler education on how fishing policy works.
One of the most important issues identified was the decline of striped bass (the number one targeted fish on the east coast) and the overfishing of striped bass that has been allowed to continue under the Atlanta States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). The ASMFC manages fish in state waters (0 to 3 miles from shore) on the East Coast and anglers claim they have struggled to rebuild only seven of the 25 species they mange. The commission does not operate under MSA provisions. Allocable catch limits, rebuilding timelines and accountable measures are not in place and/or enforced like they are with federally managed fish under MSA.
The leanings of the abundant fisheries workshops dove tail nicely with Rep. Jared Huffman’s tour announced last week. Huffman is the Chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee on the House Natural Resources Committee and is holding a series of roundtable discussions throughout the United States. He aims to engage diverse perspectives, interests, and needs of individuals who have a stake in management of our ocean and fisheries resources.
This listening tour, which kicks off this fall, is a part of Huffman’s efforts to foster a more transparent, deliberative, and science-based process for developing natural resources legislation. The input from this listening tour, and from other stakeholder outreach that is already underway, will inform his introduction of a Magnuson-Stevens reauthorization bill next spring. Through this comprehensive and inclusive approach, Huffman hopes to restore the historically bipartisan character of marine fisheries policies including prior successful Magnuson-Stevens reauthorizations. Huffman plans to hold one public forum in each of the regions managed by Fishery Management Councils under the Magnuson-Stevens Act.
Where’s the bite?
Stipend bass, bluefish and false albacore: Expert striped bass angler Mike Swain took his grandchildren Eli (3) and Andre (5) Swain of Richmond striped bass fishing Sunday and the duo reeled in striped bass from 22- to 26 inches trolling Narragansett Bay with lures. “The Cape Cod Canal is still hit or miss for striped bass, but this week produced some fish in the 34- to 38-inch class,” East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown said, “Fishing is very good. Anglers are hooking up with false albacore right outside of Wickford Harbor and far up the East Passage even north of Conimicut Light up the Providence River.” Susan Lema of Narragansett, a false albacore specialist, said, “The albies have not been along the south shore in mass, there are one or two here and there but not the larger schools we have seen in the past.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “All the excitement in the Providence River up to India Point Park are the false albacore. Albies to 15 pounds have been caught in the River. Anglers are catching them on Daddy Mac and Hogy epoxy lures. Striped bass to 30 pounds and large to small blue fish are being caught in the east passage as well.”
Tautog fishing has been good off Newport, Jamestown and at the mouth of the Sakonnet River but slow in the Bay. Dave Henault said, “Codington Cove jetty in Middletown has been holding tautog for a couple of weeks but things are slow in other parts of the Bay.”
Cod and tuna bite offshore has been good: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “We took the long ride to Cox Ledge and found quality waiting for us. Biggest cod fish last week was just shy of 25 pounds. We have plenty of scup and sea bass to keep rods bent. Sea bass were on the larger size with easy limits of fish to six pounds. Both jigs and bait worked well but more cod did come on the jigs.” Capt. Blount said, “The tuna fishing has been up and down. We had two trips and saw very mixed results. We picked away on a few fish close to home, but the best fishing was very far from home.”
Scup and black sea bass bite continues to be strong in the mid and lower bay. With scup fishing doing good in the upper reaches of the east passage too.
Freshwater fishing: Canada Pond on the Providence/North Providence line has been drained for repairs and the fishing there is good because of improved access. Carp to 25 pounds have been caught there as well as some nice bass. “Stump Pond, Coventry, Turner Reservoir and Only Pond at Lincoln Woods have all been good for bass fishing,” Dave Henault of Ocean Sate said.
