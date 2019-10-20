Anglers across the region reported limiting out on tautog this week. Early in the week, before the storm, anglers on my boat caught 15 nice keepers to 25 inches all in about three hours of fishing with two 16-inch and 12 undersized fish released. It was a remarkable day.
So if you have not fished for tautog, now is the time to give it a try while the catching is good.
Tautog (or blackfish) is a great eating fish with nice tasting white meat. As of Oct. 15, the tautog limit in Rhode Island and Massachusetts is five fish/person/day with a ten fish boat limit that does not apply to party or charter boats. The minimum size is 16 inches and the season ends Dec. 31. Here are some rod bending tautog tips.
Find structure to find tautog: Tautog can be fished from shore or boat and in both cases they like structure (rocks, wrecks, bridge piers, dock pilings, mussel beds, ledges holes and humps along the coast). So, no structure, no tautog.
Fish where the fish are: This is particularly true with tautog because they are a territorial species, you have to find the tautog. They are not going to find you. So if you get no bites move to another spot. When you find them, you find them and the bite is on.
Boat placement is important: Find structure, estimate wind/drift direction and anchor up current from where you want to fish and drift back to the spot as the anchor is setting. Once in position fish all sides of the boat. Ken Landry of Ray’s Bait & Tackle suggests casting a bit to cover as much area as you can. If still no bites, let some anchor line out to change your position, if still no bites, it is time to move the vessel.
Tautog baits: Green crabs or Asian crabs are the baits of choice in the fall. When using green crabs make it easy for the tautog to bite and take the bait. I like to break off most of the legs and claws leaving one per side on the end, cut the crab in half and hook it through one leg socket and out another.
Tautog rigs should have as little hardware as possible to avoid bottom tie-ups: I make single hook rigs with about seven or eight feet of monofilament line and attach it to the main braid line directly with a dropper for a pre-snelled ‘Lazar Sharp’ brand hook (you need sharp hooks to get through tough tautog lips). The hook hangs about three inches below the sinker loop allowing it to float just above the bottom or lay on the bottom.
To avoid tie-ups, I also use an egg sinker rig when in heavy structure. The egg sinker slides on a small piece of monofilament adorned with red and white beads which has a two-way swivel on each end, a pre-snelled lazar sharp hook is attached to the end of the swivel and hangs down about eight inches.
Bottom snags have been reduced in half using this rig. I have also used jigs and snafu rigs with two hooks placed in one whole crab. I am ready to employ a number of bait and rig tactics depending on conditions and what the fish want any given day.
Feel the bite: Tap, tap and then get ready for a tug of war. I believe with the first tap the tautog is positioning the bait for consumption. Get ready for the second tap and set the hook hard. Once the fish is hooked, keep the rod up and pressure on so the fish in not able to run for cover.
Use braid line with little drag: Braid line allows you to feel the fish tap. Monofilament line may stretch allowing the fish to run for cover, braid line does not stretch. It is important to put little drag on the reel and apply pressure so the tautog comes up once you have hooked.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog fishing: Limit increased from three to five fish on Oct. 15, (see above article on tautog). Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick said, “Customers are catching tautog all over the Bay. Spots that have been good include Codington Cover, Middletown; Hope Island; and off Jamestown. Anglers are going through al lot of small fish but all are catching keepers.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said, “Anglers fishing from shore at Jamestown, Beavertail Point and along Newport are catching their limit. However, in the Bay anglers had to work through a lot of fish with about a nine (short) to one (keeper) ratio” We fished off Newport this weekend and limited out with fish to 25”. All fifteen keepers were nice sized and caught in about three hours.
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “The striped bass are all over the mid and upper Bay. Most of the fish range between 22” and 27” with an occasional fish just making the 28” keeper size. Fish have been at Sabin Point, Barrington Beach with one customer catching eight school bass and one keeper that was 29 inches. However, the bluefish slowed a lot since the storm last week.” Capt. Andy Dangelo of Maridee II said, “Striped bass fishing has not been good at Block Island but we have had a great black sea bass bite.” Angler Tom Fetherston fished Block Island Monday and said, “Trolled the Southwest Ledge trolling tube & worm before max flood tide, first gorilla blue was on in less than a minute. Caught a couple more to 19-pounders, saw that’s what the other folks trolling were doing so left that area and decided to try eels for stripers. Moved a few times, but kept having the eels chopped by blues. Picked up another big blue on a diamond jig and decided it was sea bass time.” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author East End Eddie Doherty said, “This weekend was dismal on the canal. No bait, school bass, keepers, even bluefish bite off on the west tide which I thought may have provided express service for stripers heading south, but notwithstanding the lack of action, the sight of my lure splashing at mid canal was still better than working!” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle said, “Anglers are casting soft plastic like storm lures and hooking up with school bass with an occasional keeper mixed in.”
Black sea bass and scup: In Bay waters, the fish are smaller, however, along the coastal shore, they tend to be larger. Many are catching scup and black sea bass when tautog fishing.
Freshwater bite for largemouth bass has been good with anglers targeting trout with success at stocked ponds. For stocking updates, follow DEM’s outdoor education page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RIFishwildlife/. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait said, “Customer Albert Bettencourt and his grandson Shane have been catching largemouth bass form1.5 to 6 pounds at Turner Reservoir. Some days shiners have worked and other days the bass were jumping on from lures.”
