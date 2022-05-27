We have an influx of Atlantic menhaden (pogies) around Rhode Island in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays this week. With all this bait and the perfect water temperature (58 degrees this week), now is the time to try to catch some striped bass because they have arrived following the bait.
“Anglers are catching some great slot size (28 to less than 35 inches) and larger striped bass with chunks (of pogies) all the way up to I-195 in Providence,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said Thursday.
“I caught a 21-pound striped bass two days after May’s full moon on the Cape Cod Canal,” East End Eddy Doherty said. “Primary forage baitfish has been consisting of significant schools of herring, silversides, squid and nine inch bunker as well as smaller groups of mackerel that have entered the Canal so let’s hope they decide to stick around to feed the predators.”
With all this bait in the water here are some favorite ways to catch striped bass:
10. Trolling with umbrella rigs. I like to use this technique trolling in deeper parts of Narragansett Bay, off Newport or Block Island with a variety of squid, shad, worm or eel umbrella rigs. Hook two fish at the same time and you will experience a great fight.
9. Casting soft plastics, various bait types and weights to fish different depths. Many anglers love this technique and use it successfully in the spring. Make sure the plastic baits are scented if they are not add some scent.
8. Buck tail jigs with pork rind squid strips. Have had success with this method to get under schools of bluefish and to the striped bass on the bottom.
7. Live eels. Used by shore and boat anglers, some fishing guides use this as their primary method to catch killer stripers. Hook the eel through the mouth and out one eye. Going between the eyes usually kills the bait. You must use circle hooks, it is the law. Circle hooks generally slide out of the fish and hook it on the corner of their mouth on the way out allowing you to release the fish you are not keeping… and release them alive and well.
6. Live menhaden. Snag the live bait with a weighted treble hook or net them. Hook the bait through the bridge of the nose, find a school of Atlantic menhaden and put the live menhaden into the school bait and let it swim. Used when menhaden are running strong, particularly up the Providence River in early spring.
5. Chunking fresh or frozen menhaden. You can anchor (and chum); drift fish or fish the moving bait schools with chunks. Some anglers use a weight slide to get the bait down to the striped bass.
4. Surface plugs. Have caught hundreds of bass in the spring using surface plugs of all types.
3. Swimming lures. Great way to catch fish in coves, on rivers, etc. My favorite is a grey Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow.
2. Parachute squid jigs. Often used in ocean water (or where there are squid). Anglers successfully use this method off Newport, Narragansett and Block Island.
1. Trolling with tube and worm. I have had great success in the Bay using lead line weighted with two or three ounces of lead between the line and a five foot fluorocarbon leader. I find that bubblegum or red colored tubes work best (the tube hook is tipped with clam worm). The idea of added weight is to get the line down to where the fish are. Tube and worm trolling has been a successful technique for the Southwest side of Block Island using 300 ft. of wire line out in 35 to 45 feet of water, amber colored tubes seem to work best there.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: The freshwater bite for largemouth bass was good this week. “Turner Reservoir in East Providence has been producing largemouth for customers using shiners, and the trout bite has slowed at Willet Avenue Pond,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside.
Tautog: Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said, “Tautog fishing has slowed. With an enhanced scup bite many anglers are experiencing scup stealing their crabs before the tautog get a chance to bite it.” “Some anglers are hooking up with small keepers at Kettle Point but overall a lot of shorts are being caught all the way up to India Point, Providence,” said Littlefield.
Striped bass/bluefish: Fishing in Greenwich Bay for bluefish was good this weekend. Angler Steve Burstein of North Kingstown kept four fish caught in about 40 minutes trolling lures. “The bluefish have arrived and are pushing the pogies up on the surface. We are just starting to see this,” Littlefield said. “Anglers are trolling from Sabin Point to Godard Park and catching stripers with some keepers mixed in. Anglers fishing the Barrington Beach area from boats are doing well with slot limit size fish.” Macedo said, “This weekend was very good for striped bass fisherman. Soft plastic baits worked well as fish were chasing small baits. And at the end of last week we had a lot of pogies in the water with anglers doing well from the Mt. Hope Bridge to the Sakonnet Bridge.”
Fluke (summer flounder) Fishing is picking up along the coastal shore, much earlier than usual. Block Island fishing has been good too. Angler Rich Hittinger said he and Bob Murray limited out on fluke earlier this week about five miles from the wind farm.