These are unprecedented times. We, as fishers on the East Coast, have three fishing Amendments to Fisheries Management Plans that will eventually be applied to regulations on striped bass and bluefish, as well as summer flounder, scup and black sea bass. These five species, and tautog, are the most popular targeted by recreational fishers.
The amendments are highlighted below with information and input opportunities for anglers. What makes these amendments even more important to get right are the climate change impacts occurring on habitat and fish in our area. These impacts will likely have to be address in the future with Federal legislation to the fishing law of this nation, the Magnuson-Stevens Act or separate climate-ready fisheries legislation.
For now, anglers are encouraged to read up, educate themselves about some very complex issues, attend informational meetings and weigh in on how they feel about proposed amendments.
Even if you do not comment on all amendment questions, providing even a minimum amount of input will help our fisheries and give you as an active angler the satisfaction of having provided input into the fishery.
- Striped Bass: The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission issued a request for comment on a Public Information Document for Amendment 7 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic striped bass. This comment document will be used to put together an amendment on striped bass that will rewrite its Fisheries Management Plan. Key issues include lowering the bar on biological reference points such as the Spawning Stock Biomass targets and thresholds that would allow anglers to take more fish. The stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. A rebuilding plan has been mandated, but has not been developed.
The American Saltwater Guides Association is a coalition of recreational fishing guides, small businesses, and conservation-minded anglers who find greater value in long-term stock abundance rather than simply maximizing harvest. I am a member of their board and Peter Jenkins of the Saltwater Edge, Middletown, R.I., is board chairman.
The ASGA has a great two-page summary on Amendment 7. Visit their website at saltwaterguidesassociation.com.
“In principle, we are concerned with the initiation of a comprehensive amendment process when the striped bass fishery has far more urgent needs,” ASGA Vice President and national Policy Director Tony Friedrich said. “The stock was declared overfished nearly two years ago, and while the Commission took action to end overfishing through Addendum VI, there has not yet been any discussion of a rebuilding plan.”
Comments are due in writing by April 6. However, anglers are advised to register for the Wednesday public hearing from 6-8 p.m. online at register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8168283291056270608.
RISAA will hold an informational meeting on the bluefish amendment and the striped bass amendment on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. Members and non-members are invited. Email dmontifish@verizon.net for the Zoom link.
- Bluefish: The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (Council) and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (Commission) are seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment. This amendment contains alternatives to revise the Fishery Management Plan for bluefish, including allocations, allocation to states and a rebuilding plan.
Comments can be provided at a public hearing on April 1 from 6-8 p.m. for Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Anglers are encouraged to visit the Council’s Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding amendment web page at mafmc.org or the Commission’s Public Input web page, where you can read the Public Hearing Document, the Draft Amendment and watch the public hearing presentation.
Watch for comments on the bluefish amendment from recreational fishing associations to come in further articles.
- Summer founder, scup and black sea bass: Anglers have been asked to comment via email by March 16 (see link below). All three species are being treated in one Allocation Amendment to each specie’s Fisheries Management Plan. The amendment is from a joint committee of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission that managers fish in State waters in our area. The Amendment talks about allocation between the commercial and recreational sectors that have been upended by new scientific data.
Rich Hittinger, 1 st vice president of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) said, “I feel that this Amendment is a critical move to undo a major injustice that was done to recreational fishing by recent updates made to the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP). These changes resulted directly in the increase of commercial quotas for fluke by 49% in 2019 and for black sea bass in 2020 by 51%.”
New MRIP estimates increased the recreational landings estimates over the last 25 years by up to double previous estimates. This was without any new fishery data, but just the result of different estimating procedures. The higher landings estimates then led fisheries managers to conclude that there were more fish in the sea than thought, so landings could increase.
“The catch limits greatly increased commercial pressure on fluke and black sea bass which led to fewer fish for recreational fishers to catch (and fewer fish for commercials too because of greater fishing pressure),” Hittinger said.
RISAA will hold an informational meeting on the Amendment Monday at 6:30 p.m. Both RISAA members and non-members are invited to attend. Email dmontifish@verizon.net for the Zoom link.
For background and RISAA positions on the allocation amendment for Summer Founder, Scup and Black Sea Bass, see Hittinger’s article at risaa.org/newsletter. For Mid-Atlantic Council/Commission information on the amendment and how to make a comment via email by Tuesday visit the allocation public hearing press release at asmfc.org/uploads.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Warm weather and rain may weaken ice in many areas, so be safe and check ice thoroughly before you fish or skate. Ted Oven of Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro, said, “Customers are just starting to think about fishing, we had two this week very anxious to just get out and wet a line. Things will really get moving in April once the State stocks local ponds with trout.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick said, “Customers are doing pretty good working the bottom with jigs for largemouth during the pre-spawn. Any day now Little Pond, Warwick (behind Warwick Vets) should explode with pike fishing. We will just have to wait and see.”
Cod fishing: Party boats fishing for cod this winter (weather permitting include) the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com , the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.